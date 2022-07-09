News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

History of St. Peter's Basilica, Paris cathedral on exhibit in US

'Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition' is underway at the National Building Museum in Washington

History of St. Peter's Basilica, Paris cathedral on exhibit in US

A visitor uses the augmented reality feature on a tablet to view the exhibition (Photo: National Building Museum, Washington)

Zoey Mararist, Catholic News Service

By Zoey Mararist, Catholic News Service

Published: July 09, 2022 05:15 AM GMT

Updated: July 09, 2022 05:18 AM GMT

A swirling image and the sounds of a whirlpool let exhibit visitors know that through the magic of technology, they will soon be transported to a different time and place.

Then, they can gaze at the ceiling or peer into the depths of the famed Parisian Notre Dame Cathedral. Or with a swipe of the screen, they can see what that corner of the church would have looked like hundreds of years ago.

"Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition" at the National Building Museum is one of two summer exhibits in Washington that delve into the history of a beloved place of worship visited by pilgrims and tourists alike.

At the Museum of the Bible's "Basilica Sancti Petri: The Transformation of St. Peter's Basilica," visitors can see renderings of what the famous church almost looked like, and how it became the celebrated sacred space it is today.

The Notre Dame exhibit calls itself "an augmented reality immersion into the history and restoration of the revered cathedral."

Upon arrival, visitors are given a tablet, called a HistoPad, and enter a hall decorated with statues, faux stained-glass windows and giant photos of Notre Dame.

The self-guided tour begins with video footage of the devastating fire that tore through the cathedral in 2019. The docent noted that French visitors call it "the wound."

Then it continues with the cathedral's beginnings, when Bishop Maurice de Sully in 1163 started tearing down the 500-year-old Cathedral of St. Etienne, which was too small and old for Paris' needs, and began building Notre Dame in its place.

Scannable portals, much like QR codes, unlock a virtual reality scene where users can see the site as it was then and quickly swipe to see its modern-day appearance.

As users click on glowing points in the image to read more, church bells, clanging hammers, chanting and other sound effects play.

After walking visitors through the entire construction process, momentous scenes in the life of Notre Dame are explored, from its desecration during the French Revolution to the crowning of Napoleon Bonaparte. The final part of the exhibit shows footage of the incredible ongoing cathedral restoration process, with 360-degree, high-definition views.

At the Museum of the Bible, illustrated prints tell the story of the rebuilding of St. Peter's Basilica. The exhibit is housed in a hall called "Treasures from the Vatican Museums and the Vatican Library."

Catholic visitors to the museum also may be interested in the "Mystery and Faith: The Shroud of Turin" exhibit, which delves into the artifact believed by some to be the burial clothes of Christ.

St. Peter's Basilica in Rome was built over the burial place of the apostle Peter by Emperor Constantine I in the fourth century. In the early 16th century, due to its age and poor condition, the basilica was set to be demolished.

The process of rebuilding took many years and many architects had a hand in the project, including Michelangelo and Bernini. The new basilica was consecrated in 1626.

The prints illustrate the different plans for the new basilica, and culminate in an etching of the ultimate St. Peter's Basilica and square.

The Notre Dame and St. Peter's Basilica exhibits celebrate these architectural works of art and remind visitors of the dedicated Catholics who worked faithfully to produce and preserve these houses of God.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Eight killed in flash floods at Indian Kashmir pilgrimage site Eight killed in flash floods at Indian Kashmir pilgrimage site
Sri Lanka imposes curfew in capital ahead of anti-government rally Sri Lanka imposes curfew in capital ahead of anti-government rally
Japan mourns assassination of former PM Shinzo Abe Japan mourns assassination of former PM Shinzo Abe
History of St. Peter's Basilica, Paris cathedral on exhibit in US History of St. Peter's Basilica, Paris cathedral on exhibit in US
Australia council agrees on equal dignity of men, women Australia council agrees on equal dignity of men, women
Vatican joins UN treaty on climate change Vatican joins UN treaty on climate change
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

You knew where to find it

You knew where to find it…

Keeping in touch with each other and with the God who made us

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.