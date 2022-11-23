News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Historians discover 17th-century Japanese letter to pope

Message was a reply to a letter from Pope Paul V offering encouragement to Catholics facing persecution in Japan

Historians discover 17th-century Japanese letter to pope

Japan's Imamura Christians celebrate 150 years since another secret Catholic community made contact with them on Feb. 26, 2017 at the Imamura church in Fukuoka Prefecture. (UCA News photo)

 
UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 23, 2022 03:48 AM GMT

Updated: November 23, 2022 05:31 AM GMT

A research team from Japan has discovered a letter from 17th-century Japanese Catholics to Pope Paul V, making it the first artifact of its kind found outside the Vatican.

The discovery of the scroll in Florence, Italy is part of an on-site study program titled “Vatican & Japan: The 100-Year Project” organized by the Kadokawa Culture Promotion Foundation and sponsored by the Asahi Shimbun and the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Culture, the Asahi Shimbun reported on Nov. 21.

The project, supported by various Japanese companies, focuses on the diplomatic relationship between the Vatican and Japan that “wishes to contribute to furthering this friendship over the next 100 years.”

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Shinzo Kawamura, a professor of history at Sophia University in Tokyo, and lead researcher of the project considers the discovered scroll as the original letter that was sent by the Japanese Christians.

“The one in Florence is very likely the original letter,” Kawamura was quoted as saying by the Asahi Shimbun.

He also added that “multiple copies were apparently made in an attempt to defend the Society of Jesus (Jesuits), which was then blamed for not having prevented a religious ban, against a range of critics.”

"Similar notes were delivered from five areas across Japan"

The letters sent between 1620-1621 are appreciative notes in response to Pope Paul V’s letter of encouragement to Japanese Catholic converts who faced persecution from feudal authorities during the early Edo Period (1603-1867).

Researchers found the scroll with the word “first” written in Latin on its back in a Dominican convent’s library which belongs to a church in Florence. 

Two other scrolls with the words “second” and “third” sent from the Tohoku region discovered earlier are now housed in the Vatican Apostolic Library. 

The research team also found that the contents of the letter were the same as the copies of two replies from the Tohoku region that are stored at the Vatican.

The letters also include the name of Goto Juan (1578-1623), who converted to Christianity as a retainer of famed warlord Date Masamune (1567-1636), among other individuals.

Researchers say that apart from the Tohoku region, similar notes were delivered from five areas across Japan including what is now Nagasaki Prefecture as well as the current-day Kinki regions.

Church records say that Catholicism came to Japan after Portuguese explorers established a sea route to Asia in 1498. It is believed that Portuguese missionaries brought Catholicism to Japan in the 1540s.

Jesuit missionary St. Francis Xavier and other Jesuits were among the first Catholic missionaries to land and evangelize in Japan.

"An order was issued to expel all Catholic missionaries"

Several feudal lords and their subjects converted to Catholicism and the faith continued to flourish in the late 16th century before facing extreme hostility from Japan’s military rulers.

During the rule of the daimyo (feudal lord) Toyotomi Hideyoshi (1585-98), an order was issued to expel all Catholic missionaries and some 137 churches were destroyed during the process.

The worst case of persecution occurred in 1597 when the Japanese feudal lords executed 26 Catholics including six Franciscan friars by crucifixion in Nagasaki. 

In 1865, the Church opened the Minor Basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan to honor the sacrifices of the martyred Christians.

The persecution of Christians intensified during the rule of the Tokugawa Shogunate (1603–1868), resulting in brutalities against Christians and the suppression of Christianity.

The ban on Christianity was lifted in 1853 but evangelization was forbidden. 

In 1873, the Meiji government finally lifted the ban on proselytization due to pressure from Western nations. 

As of 2019, Japan had 540,496 Catholics in 16 dioceses.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Dreams of wealth turn to dust for migrant workers in Qatar Dreams of wealth turn to dust for migrant workers in Qatar
Beijingers fed up with tightening restrictions Beijingers fed up with tightening restrictions
Two religious orders face off in a Canadian court Two religious orders face off in a Canadian court
Doing God's will means working for peace, pope says Doing God's will means working for peace, pope says
Pope suspends Caritas Internationalis officers Pope suspends Caritas Internationalis officers
Historians discover 17th-century Japanese letter to pope Historians discover 17th-century Japanese letter to pope
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.