X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Hindu mobs storm Sunday prayer services in India

Rights activist says such incidents are a common occurrence to harass Christians

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: November 10, 2021 05:28 AM GMT

Updated: November 10, 2021 05:42 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church

Nov 8, 2021
2

Myanmar junta amends broadcasting law to curb media

Nov 8, 2021
3

If it happens on your watch

Nov 8, 2021
4

People of integrity and virtue will save the planet

Nov 9, 2021
5

Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound

Nov 9, 2021
6

Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host

Nov 9, 2021
7

Climate of fear forces Indian Christians to document the faithful

Nov 8, 2021
8

Polls show Marcos Jr. leading Philippine presidential race

Nov 9, 2021
9

China shuts down Christian school in Beijing

Nov 9, 2021
10

Indonesian nun and human rights champion dies at 80

Nov 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Hindu mobs storm Sunday prayer services in India

Indian Catholics praying for peace to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct. 2, 2019. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA New)

Hindu activists have disrupted Sunday prayer services in two Indian states alleging forced religious conversions that were denied by Christians.

The first incident was reported on Nov. 7 from the southern state of Karnataka, where members of the Sri Ram Sene (Ram’s army) barged into a Christian prayer hall in Maratha Colony in Belgavi (formerly Belgaum) and locked in the devotees.

Police had to rush to open doors of the locked-up hall and asked those inside to go home.

Sene members alleged that Pastor Lema Cherian was converting poor Hindus to Christianity by organizing prayer services.

Pastor Cherian denied the allegation. “We have been organizing prayer services every Sunday and all are free to join,” he said.

He said that the local police were informed about the Sunday meeting and nobody was forced to attend it. “We are free to practice any faith of our choice and it is our fundamental right. No one can infringe upon it,” the pastor added.

The police rushed to the spot and found around 10 people participating in the prayer service

But Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajjol Chandrappa told media that a Hindu man who attended the prayer service had filed a complaint alleging conversion. The police were verifying the facts and may register a case, he said.

Sene leader Ravi Kumar Kotikar alleged that pastors from other states were touring villages in the state to lure Hindus by offering freebies such as sugar, rice and money.

In a similar incident reported in Jaipur, the capital city of the northern state of Rajasthan, a Hindu mob interrupted a Sunday prayer service alleging religious conversion.

The police rushed to the spot and found around 10 people participating in the prayer service.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Investigating officer Anil Kumar Tailor said: “We reached the spot after receiving a written complaint but did not find any evidence of anyone being converted.”

Ashok Mahawar, a Hindu man who was present at the prayer service, said he was just another devotee of Jesus Christ and was there to offer prayers and sing hymns.

The mob of 100 including mostly local residents interrupted the prayer service and said they shouldn’t take the name of Jesus, he said.

A.C. Michael, a human rights activist, told UCA News that such incidents were becoming a common practice to harass Christians.

The southern state has announced enacting a law to regulate and criminalize fraudulent religious conversions

Michael recalled a recent meeting with John Barla, the federal minister of state for minority affairs, seeking action against such frequent attacks on Christians. 

Barla had assured to take necessary steps to sensitize the police on the concerns of the minority community and ensure better security arrangements.

The difference between the two incidents is that the state of Rajasthan is ruled by the Congress while Karnataka is ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The southern state has announced enacting a law to regulate and criminalize fraudulent religious conversions as some northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have already done.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
1 Comments on this Story
DES COUTINHO
There was an incident in Karnataka earlier this month. But it's not the norm. In terms of being lured by free bags of rice. A stronger argument could me made for Hinduism doing that via the reservation status and ration cards issued to low castes. It appears that some Xtians take rice bags from both pastors as Xtians and the State as Hindus. This seems to annoy the majority Hindus though I don't think they count as converts to anything except free rice bags. The difference between Congress and the BJP is a matter of presentation. As the majority hindus become less tolerant minorities suffer everywhere. It appears the official policy of Xtian churches in Kerala a neighbouring state is to attack Muslims. A pity your man has no comments on that.
Reply
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Ex-chief justice gets 11 years for corruption in Bangladesh
Ex-chief justice gets 11 years for corruption in Bangladesh
Indian martyr, six others to be canonized next year
Indian martyr, six others to be canonized next year
Sri Lankans take to streets to protect livelihoods
Sri Lankans take to streets to protect livelihoods
Indian journalists probed over tweets on anti-Muslim violence
Indian journalists probed over tweets on anti-Muslim violence
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
Climate struggle heats up in Pakistan
Climate struggle heats up in Pakistan
Support Us

Latest News

Ex-chief justice gets 11 years for corruption in Bangladesh
Nov 10, 2021
Cambodian teenager jailed for posts vows to fight on
Nov 10, 2021
US journalist charged by Myanmar with terrorism, sedition
Nov 10, 2021
Catholic church shelled again in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Nov 10, 2021
Indian martyr, six others to be canonized next year
Nov 10, 2021
Philippine bishop warns against deceitful candidates
Nov 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

No way out for South Asia's child laborers
Nov 9, 2021
People of integrity and virtue will save the planet
Nov 9, 2021
If it happens on your watch
Nov 8, 2021
India's Diwali as a tool of soft power in US
Nov 8, 2021
Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church
Nov 8, 2021

Features

Lessons from Vietnam's Covid-19 field hospitals
Nov 10, 2021
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
Nov 10, 2021
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
Bangladesh's deadly land dispute victims cry for justice
Nov 9, 2021
Thai police accused of regular use of torture
Nov 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Educators are intrinsic to Churchs mission in Costa Rica

Educators are intrinsic to Church’s mission in Costa Rica
Vaticans foreign minister goes to Moscow

Vatican’s ‘foreign minister’ goes to Moscow
The Church must be political but bipartisan

"The Church must be political... but bipartisan"
Getting the feel for what synodality means

Getting the feel for what synodality means
Nigerias first cardinal the son of a polygamist

Nigeria’s first cardinal: the son of a polygamist

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.