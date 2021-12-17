X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

India

Hindu leader tells India's Christians to stop conversions

Christian official hits back at RSS chief's claims and tells Hindu activists to end interference in other religions

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Published: December 17, 2021 09:37 AM GMT

Updated: December 17, 2021 09:54 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Missionaries of Charity nuns accused of conversion in India

Dec 15, 2021
2

Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election

Dec 13, 2021
3

Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

Dec 15, 2021
4

No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar

Dec 13, 2021
5

Japanese find comfort behind masks

Dec 16, 2021
6

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist

Dec 14, 2021
7

Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?

Dec 13, 2021
8

Calls to repeal India’s shoot-to-kill law

Dec 13, 2021
9

After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war

Dec 16, 2021
10

Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state

Dec 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Hindu leader tells India's Christians to stop conversions

Christian devotees take selfies with a man dressed as Santa Claus on Christmas Day at a church in Amritsar, India, in 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Indian Christians have been told in as many words to mind their own business and stop converting people from other religions to their faith.

The message was conveyed at a pre-Christmas gathering in capital New Delhi on Dec. 16 by Indresh Kumar, a senior leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the mothership of pro-Hindu organizations including India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The gathering held at Nagaland House, a popular venue for Christmas gatherings, was billed by the RSS as an “outreach effort” with tribal people from the Christian-dominated northeastern state of Nagaland.  

It was attended by some 300 people including federal minister R.K. Singh, RSS and BJP leaders and foreign diplomats from the US, Russia, Syria and Korea.

Kumar, who spoke in the native Hindi language, said the greatest message of Christmas was peace, brotherhood, love and tolerance. “Respect all, follow your own [religion], there is no need of violence, no need of conversion,” he added.

Kumar said if one respected all religions, then there was no need for conversion. “If we follow this path, then we can avoid big problems,” he said.

We will have to ensure no one leaves the Hindu religion. Those who have left will be brought back to our family

“Conversion causes differences. It causes hatred, it creates conflict ... so if we want to make the world conflict-free, there is a need to respect all religions.” 

The RSS leaders further emphasized that religious freedom is not the freedom to interfere in or criticize other people’s religion.

Kumar reiterated that there was “no bar” on following one’s own religion. But when there’s criticism of and interference in other people’s religion, conflicts are bound to happen.

The event was organized by the Bharatiya Christian Manch (Indian Christian Forum) floated by the RSS a couple of years ago purportedly to “deepen harmony and understanding” and “have wider relationships” with the minority community.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Kumar’s plain talk came within a day of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s clarion call to Hindus for propagation and protection of Hindu culture and values along with bringing back to the Hindu fold all those who had converted to other religions.

Bhagwat was speaking at the inaugural session of a three-day-long Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh on the theme of uniting all Hindus at Chitrakoot in the central state of Madhya Pradesh on Dec. 15.

“Keep making efforts to bring people who had left Hinduism and ensure that they can rejoin the Sanatan Dharma. The fear could not hold you back for long. We will have to ensure no one leaves the Hindu religion. Those who have left will be brought back to our family,” the Hindustan Times reported him as exhorting the participants.

A.C. Michael, a former member of Delhi Minorities Commission, said the words and actions of leaders like Kumar do not match.

Faith is an individual’s choice. Those accusing Christians of using fraudulent means to convert are denigrating people's intelligence

“The Hindu leaders should stop their own activists from interfering in matters of other religions,” he said in an oblique reference to the repeated attacks on Christian institutions including places of worship across the country in recent months.

Christians found themselves especially vulnerable in BJP-ruled states like Gujarat in western India, where authorities have launched police investigations into the affairs of an orphanage run by the Missionaries of Charity, accusing them of attempting to convert the inmates.

“Faith is an individual’s choice. Those accusing Christians of using fraudulent means to convert are denigrating people's intelligence,” Michael told UCA News.

Research including by Pew Research Center has shown that religious conversions have had no social or demographic impact on India’s religious composition.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan
Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan
Website launched for India's Latin-rite Catholics
Website launched for India's Latin-rite Catholics
Indians remember struggle for equal citizenship rights
Indians remember struggle for equal citizenship rights
India-Bangladesh ties are no more refugees of the past
India-Bangladesh ties are no more refugees of the past
Indian probe against Missionaries of Charity 'a targeted strategy'
Indian probe against Missionaries of Charity 'a targeted strategy'
After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war
After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war
Support Us

Latest News

Mother Teresa nuns baffled by conversion charge
Dec 17, 2021
Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan
Dec 17, 2021
Hindu leader tells India's Christians to stop conversions
Dec 17, 2021
Indonesian Omicron jitters prompt Christmas curbs
Dec 17, 2021
Thai transgender people struggle for their rights
Dec 17, 2021
Christmas greeting sparks religious row in Indonesia
Dec 17, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan
Dec 17, 2021
India-Bangladesh ties are no more refugees of the past
Dec 17, 2021
After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war
Dec 16, 2021
Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Dec 14, 2021
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Dec 14, 2021

Features

Thai transgender people struggle for their rights
Dec 17, 2021
Asian arms industry thrives amid regional disquiet
Dec 17, 2021
Japanese find comfort behind masks
Dec 16, 2021
Church concerns over dwindling numbers in India's northeast
Dec 15, 2021
Adored but endangered: the complex world of the Japanese eel
Dec 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Cardinal Peter Turkson the popes Minister of Charity reportedly resigns

Cardinal Peter Turkson, the pope’s “Minister of Charity”, reportedly resigns
Synod update Church in Brazil appeals to the voiceless

Synod update: Church in Brazil appeals to the "voiceless"
Synod update politics enters the discussion in Ivory Coast

Synod update: politics enters the discussion in Ivory Coast
US diocese blasted for cruel policy towards LGBTQ Catholics

US diocese blasted for “cruel policy” towards LGBTQ Catholics
New initiative hopes to make St Peters in Rome a center of friendship and dialogue

New initiative hopes to make St. Peter’s in Rome a center of friendship and dialogue

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.