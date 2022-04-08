News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Hindu-Christian row mars rise of Naga woman to Indian parliament

BJP politician Phangnon Konyak has dismissed linking Hindutva to her party's work in the northeast

Hindu-Christian row mars rise of Naga woman to Indian parliament

Yimchunger tribesmen dance during the Hornbill festival in Kisama village in northeast India's Nagaland state on Dec. 2, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

By Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Published: April 08, 2022 03:56 AM GMT

Updated: April 08, 2022 06:28 AM GMT

Religion is back in business in India's Nagaland state. The strongly perceived Christian identity of the indigenous Nagas is making headlines.

Nagaland is a Christian and tribal-dominated province in the northeast where guerrillas are still seeking independence.

S. Phangnon Konyak, a Naga Christian woman who heads the local women’s wing of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha or upper house of parliament by her party.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

As expected, BJP leaders called it revolutionary and empowering for women, especially in the context of a state that has so far not elected a single woman legislator to the local legislature.

Phangnon is only the second woman parliamentarian from the state and the first female among Nagas to be elected to the Rajya Sabha.

However, the episode has gradually become a Hindu-versus-Christianity issue, at least for some individuals and political players. Curiously, one church leader has jumped on the bandwagon.

"The people's government with Christian votes has shamed and destroyed the image of every Christian and that of the Christian state"

“In the context where the majority are Christians, if Christians do not involve themselves in politics, there is a 100 percent chance that we are giving an opportunity to a non-Christian government in a Christian-dominated state,” said Villo Naleo, dean of Shalom Bible Seminary and committee convener of the Clean Election Movement under the Nagaland Baptist Church Council.

His remark at a pastors seminar last week could have been possibly dismissed as an exceptional statement. But the developments suggest there is a thought process that does not feel comfortable with the growth trajectory of the BJP in Christian-dominated Nagaland even as the saffron party has sought to promote women.

"The people's government with Christian votes has shamed and destroyed the image of every Christian and that of the Christian state," said Nagaland Congress chief Kewekhape Therie.

He was perhaps more displeased as no individual or party among the 60 Naga elected members of the Legislative Assembly opposed the “Delhi move,” resulting in the uncontested election of Phangnon Konyak.

Her candidacy was supported by two provincial outfits, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and the Naga People's Front.

“All the 60 legislature members did not hesitate to vote for the BJP, thus they have converted Nagaland into a Hindutva state government," said Therie, a former state minister.

But Nagas have always been sensitive about their Christian credentials and in the past even suspicions about communist influence in Naga life and politics have been debated

Therie's statement could be attributed to political motives and efforts to gain mileage when his party — once a dominant outfit — is now a marginalized entity in the state.

But Nagas have always been sensitive about their Christian credentials and in the past, even expressed suspicions about communist influence in Naga life and politics.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Naga militant groups were compelled to use the slogan “Nagaland for Christ” after the guerrillas received support from China. In fact, even underground militant groups often make references to the Bible when issuing press statements.

One such statement came in March 2001. It was related to a Naga group's efforts to justify levying taxes on civilians, quoting Matthew 22:22: "Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar's.”

Of course, from the government’s point of view, these were plain extortion demands and have been deemed illegal.

In the 1990s, Naga militant groups also issued statements saying the “good of communism” need not be discarded. One such statement was: "Mad dogmatism should be discarded. Marxism, Leninism and Mao Zedong Thought are scientific socialism."

The Clean Election Movement was formed by Baptist leaders to clean up Nagaland’s notoriously corrupt and sleazy political system. Church leader Naleo also lamented that rampant corruption and unfair electoral practices in Nagaland are “sacrilegious to Christian ethos and principles.” Naga Christians have “failed miserably in upholding Christian values” in the political arena, he said.

"I am a devout Christian and my family elders were reverends and pastors. Hindutva has nothing to do with politics. Religion is personal"

Corruption and the influence of money are well-known menaces to the election system in Nagaland, as in other parts of India.

"Corruption is eating into the inherent virtues of simple Naga people," Father John Kavas of Kohima Diocese and principal of Don Bosco School in state capital Kohima, said in 2018.

Earlier that year, the BJP had fielded 20 candidates in alliance with a regional partner for assembly polls and was able to win as many as 12 seats.

The BJP — often dubbed one of the most resourceful parties — now shares power in the state and also has a deputy chief minister and its ministers holding key portfolios including home and health.

The impact of Hindu influence on Naga politics remains to be seen. Nagaland is getting ready for yet another round of elections in early 2023. And the BJP — notwithstanding its Hindu chauvinism image — is here to stay in the state.

Phangnon Konyak for her part has dismissed linking Hindutva to the BJP's work in Nagaland. "Instead my party is doing politics of development and empowerment of women. I am a devout Christian and my family elders were reverends and pastors. Hindutva has nothing to do with politics. Religion is personal," she told UCA News.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments
3 Comments on this Story
MILROY MARTYN
who said we are an advanced civilization we can send men to mars and probe the universe seeking life and yet do not know how to live with their fellow men be they christian hindu buddhist. we split hairs and fight over petty differences. the bible talks about putting down your guns and turning to plough shares or something like that we need all pastors preaching the one common christian as professed by JC what has man done to the religion of JC we have polluted his words and split hairs of very simple disagreements started off by martin luther and later henry the viii and zwinglie and numerous others and the recent johonny come lately the pentecostals and jehovah's witnesses who think they hold the absolute truth and all othe christian denominations are false. WHOM TO BELIEVE? There is only one true catholic faith and all else are independent mushroom churches started to advance the wealth of the pastors because they insist on ten percent every sunday in the catholic church the seating is free you dont have to contribute one red cent. come join the catholic church brothers and sisters milroy martyn 90 david collins drive endevour hills vic 3802
Reply
J JB 01
Naga people are fighting for the freedom did you know what Indian military did , to our brothers and sisters. Maybe people goes to Mars but I doesn't change, like if people goes to Mars or not will you allow anyone to rule over you same thing. Nagaland and Naga people has a culture and it should be protected. The fight is about our tribe which is protected by our ancestors for many centuries.. Our only Saviour is Jesus Christ. There are many Christian's Catholic's Protestant, all.. but Hindu terrorists want us all to be crushed. And Bangladeshi illegal refugees want our sisters to be slaves after marriage which we will not allow we will defend our fate.
THOMAS RAJAN
BJP's only aim to brainwash innocent people and inject hinduism try to rule all states in the nation and keep christian minority leaders away from the government leader ship participation and high rank positions
Reply

Latest News

Cardinal leads Catholic clergy in Sri Lanka protest Cardinal leads Catholic clergy in Sri Lanka protest
Realpolitik guides Asian nations' response to Ukraine war Realpolitik guides Asian nations' response to Ukraine war
Vatican envoy gives Ramadan message to Timor-Leste Muslims Vatican envoy gives Ramadan message to Timor-Leste Muslims
Thailand to import workers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Thailand to import workers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar
Chinese police interrogate Christians for attending Sunday liturgy Chinese police interrogate Christians for attending Sunday liturgy
Philippine city intensifies anti-smoking campaign Philippine city intensifies anti-smoking campaign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Catholics in Ghana following strict antiCovid protocols during Holy Week

Catholics in Ghana following strict anti-Covid protocols during Holy Week

Despite Ghana’s relaxation of anti-Covid measures, the country’s Catholic bishops are demanding all churches to retain strict health safety protocols for Holy Week

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.