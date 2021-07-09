X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Hindu activists threaten Christian pastors in India

One pastor in Chhattisgarh says his church members are very frightened and feel they are being targeted by extremists

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: July 09, 2021 04:49 AM GMT

Updated: July 09, 2021 05:25 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Why Father Stan Swamy had to die

Jul 6, 2021
2

Father Stan Swamy's tragic death challenges Church's silence

Jul 8, 2021
3

Pandemic surges across Cambodia's countryside

Jul 6, 2021
4

Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy

Jul 7, 2021
5

Indian Jesuit's body cremated under prison rules

Jul 7, 2021
6

Outrage as elderly Indian Jesuit dies in detention

Jul 6, 2021
7

Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?

Jul 8, 2021
8

Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?

Jul 7, 2021
9

Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character

Jul 7, 2021
10

Malaysian Methodists at odds with UK Church over same-sex marriage

Jul 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Hindu activists threaten Christian pastors in India

Catholics pray during a Good Friday service in an East Delhi church on April 14, 2019. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

Hindu activists in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh have disrupted a prayer service and threatened two Christian pastors in the space of three days for alleged religious conversion.

In the first incident on July 4, Pastor Firoz Bagh was conducting a prayer service at his house in Raipur, the state capital, when 30-40 Hindus surrounded the house and started shouting anti-Christian slogans.

Police took the pastor into custody but released him after a few hours after the intervention of church leaders.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

On July 7, Pastor Ramesh Manikpur of Sarora Gogaon was resting at his house in the evening when a Hindu group wrote a slogan hailing Hindu gods on his boundary wall.

“They accused me of religious conversion and even slapped my son. They were around 100 and passing through our lane in a religious procession,” Pastor Manikpur told UCA News.

Pastor Moses Logan, president of the Chhattisgarh State Christian Welfare Society, told UCA News that they had faced similar situations in the state but things were brought under control after the intervention of the administration.

The mob say they will not allow him to conduct any prayer service in the area in near future

“It is matter of concern and worry for us as some fanatic group members take us for granted and don’t even hesitate to harass and attack us in the name of religious conversion, which is not true,” he said.

“I spoke with Pastor Bagh and he said he has to visit the police station every other day for the investigation. He is very much worried for his family and his faithful. I hope the investigation is over soon.”

Pastor Logan said Pastor Bagh told him that after police took him to the police station, a mob even surrounded the police station and started shouting anti-Christian slogans and accusing him of forced conversions.

“The mob say they will not allow him to conduct any prayer service in the area in near future,” Pastor Logan said.

Related News

Pastor Bagh told Asia News that he has been in the ministry for 20 years with the St. Thomas Evangelical Mission, a registered organization.

“I have preached for the last two decades in a rented room and just two years ago I bought this house. Several local people come here for prayer services as it is open to all without any discrimination,” he said.

“My church members are very frightened and feel they are being targeted by extremists.”

When the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power in the state from 2003, it enacted the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2006, which provides that anyone who wants to convert must seek permission from the district magistrate at least 30 days in advance.

Hindu nationalists often accuse Christians of using force and surreptitious tactics in pursuing conversions

The district collector has the power to allow conversion only if threats or allurements have not been offered.

Anybody found guilty under the law is liable to imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to 20,000 rupees (US$270).

However, many critics say that after the BJP came to power in New Delhi in 2014, attacks on minorities have increased.

Hindu nationalists often accuse Christians of using force and surreptitious tactics in pursuing conversions, often storming into villages and leading reconversion ceremonies in which Christians are compelled to perform Hindu rituals.

Chhattisgarh is India's most densely Hindu state with 98.3 percent of its 23 million people being Hindu. Muslims account for 1 percent, while Christians, mostly tribal people, account for 0.7 percent.

Also Read

India's poor can't afford to beat the heat
India's poor can't afford to beat the heat
Bangladesh's churches struggle to serve as Covid-19 rages
Bangladesh's churches struggle to serve as Covid-19 rages
Is Stan Swamy's death a turning point for Indian Church?
Is Stan Swamy's death a turning point for Indian Church?
Caritas helps Nepal's hospitals in battling pandemic
Caritas helps Nepal's hospitals in battling pandemic
Tribal Catholic gets post in India's new cabinet
Tribal Catholic gets post in India's new cabinet
Death toll in Bangladesh factory fire rises to 52: police
Death toll in Bangladesh factory fire rises to 52: police

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Vietnam jails dissident writer on anti-state charge
Jul 10, 2021
Communist Party emerges from shadows in Hong Kong
Jul 10, 2021
Taliban claims to control 85 percent of Afghanistan
Jul 10, 2021
Belarusian president warns against singing decades-old hymn
Jul 10, 2021
Pope will lead Angelus prayer from hospital, says Vatican
Jul 10, 2021
India's poor can't afford to beat the heat
Jul 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is Stan Swamy's death a turning point for Indian Church?
Jul 9, 2021
Indian PM's firing of health minister reflects pandemic failure
Jul 9, 2021
Father Stan Swamy's tragic death challenges Church's silence
Jul 8, 2021
Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character
Jul 7, 2021
Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?
Jul 7, 2021

Features

Lao farmers abandon rural areas in droves
Jul 9, 2021
Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?
Jul 8, 2021
Vietnamese sisters join the Covid front line
Jul 7, 2021
Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy
Jul 7, 2021
Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Jul 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
In Haiti the Catholic Church faces chaos

In Haiti, the Catholic Church faces chaos
A country submerged

A country submerged
Church leaders chip in with social schemes in strifetorn Nigeria

Church leaders chip in with social schemes in strife-torn Nigeria
Pushing higher the bar of human endeavor

Pushing higher the bar of human endeavor
More needs to be done for South Sudan say Christian leaders

More needs to be done for South Sudan, say Christian leaders
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 10 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 10 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Saturday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Saturday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, give me courage and boldness

Lord, give me courage and boldness
Give us grace Lord not to fear those who malign us

Give us grace Lord not to fear those who malign us
Saint Veronica Giuliani | Saint of the Day

Saint Veronica Giuliani | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.