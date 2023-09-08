News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Hermit Indian priest complains of threat to life

The priest in northern India is popular among Hindus who admire Christ's teachings but do not convert to Christianity

Hermit Indian priest complains of threat to life

Father Vineet Vincent Pereira. (Photo: UCAN files)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 08, 2023 11:31 AM GMT

Updated: September 08, 2023 11:45 AM GMT

A Catholic priest in a northern Indian state has received death threats from hardline Hindu activists after being questioned by police this week on suspicion of trying to convert Hindus who frequent his prayer center.

Iswardham (abode of God), a prayer center Father Vineet Vincent Pereira runs in Mohammadabad in Mau district in Uttar Pradesh, is mainly visited by Hindus who hold Jesus in high esteem.

Around 1,500 people, mostly Hindus who call themselves Krist Bhaktas (devotees of Christ), attend on Fridays and Sundays prayer services conducted by Pereira, who lives like a hermit. 

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“I'm getting open threats from hardline Hindu activists,” said the priest, who began the prayer center 11 years ago.

Pereira, attached to Varanasi diocese in Uttar Pradesh, says the threats came after he appeared on the police's radar for allegedly violating a stringent anti-conversion law the state introduced in 2021. 

The state is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

“The police interrogated me as I was accused of converting Hindus to Christianity,” he told UCA News on Sept. 7.

The accusation came from an official of the Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh (World Hindu Grand Council).

Ashutosh Singh accused the priest of brainwashing the Hindus to convert them to Christianity.

Singh named Pereira and 10 others in the complaint.

"We questioned them but could not find any evidence,” said a police official, who was part of the investigation.

Pereira said he thought "everything would be settled after the interrogation but the Hindu activists started to threaten me"

They would arrive in groups and shout slogans against Christians by standing in front of the prayer center. They uprooted a signboard of the prayer center and painted the slogan “Jai Shree Ram” (hail Lord Ram) on the wall, he said.

Pereira said he holds daily prayer services which are attended by mostly Hindus who follow the teachings of Christ but are not converted to Christianity.

“We don’t convert anyone, but still we are accused of conversion,” the priest added.

The priest said he used to conduct prayer meetings in nine nearby villages but stopped after he was attacked on at least four occasions in the past.

In 2018, the priest was attacked by activists belonging to the Hindu Yuva Vahini (youth force). Not long after the attack, police arrived and arrested him based on a complaint made by his attackers. The priest was charged with rioting and disturbing public peace.

In an earlier interview with UCA News, Pereira claimed some people attending his prayers were healed of sickness and this attracted more people — almost all Hindus — to the center.

Krist Bhaktas are primarily Hindus who adopt the teachings of Christ in their lives but do not become Christians. 

Varanasi is a major Hindu pilgrimage town on the banks of the Ganges river where Hindus mourn their death.

The Varanasi diocese has some 18,400 Catholics in 44 parishes. 

The BJP-ruled state has criminalized religious conversion through allurement, force and coercion by enacting the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

The law bans inter-religious marriage, especially between Hindu girls and Christian or Muslim boys.

Since the implementation of the anti-conversion law, Christian leaders said that “planned attacks against them increased drastically,” and blamed the police for “supporting their tormentors.”

Uttar Pradesh is among 11 of 28 Indian states where a draconian anti-conversion law is implemented. The most populous state in the country tops the list among Indian states where Christians face persecution.

The United Christian Forum, an ecumenical body that tracks attacks against Christians across the country, reported 155 incidents of violence against Christians up to  June 2023 this year.

Christians make up a mere 0.18 percent of the state’s more than 20 million people, mostly Hindus.

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
CHHOTEBHAI
May the good Lord give grace and strength to his courageous disciple
Reply

Latest News

Can Haiti Rise Again? Can Haiti Rise Again?
Hermit Indian priest complains of threat to life Hermit Indian priest complains of threat to life
‘Red study trips’ from Hong Kong to China on the rise ‘Red study trips’ from Hong Kong to China on the rise
Asian Christians live amid diversity without losing faith identity Asian Christians live amid diversity without losing faith identity
Church seeks foreign probe into Sri Lanka’s Easter bombings Church seeks foreign probe into Sri Lanka’s Easter bombings
Myanmar observes Marian feast in the midst of airstrikes Myanmar observes Marian feast in the midst of airstrikes
newlettersign
roundtable
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Enshi

Diocese of Enshi

Located towards the southwest of Hubei province, Enshi Prefecture is Hubei's southwestern "panhandle". The prefecture

Read more
Diocese of Udaipur

Diocese of Udaipur

The earliest Catholic missionaries to visit Udaipur were two French Capuchin priests -- Fathers Jean and Pius -- who

Read more
Diocese of Aurangabad

Diocese of Aurangabad

With a land area of 64,525 square kilometers, the diocese covers the civil districts of Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani,

Read more
Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

There are 22 civil districts in the diocese in an area of 222,236 square kilometres. The diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.