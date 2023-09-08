Hermit Indian priest complains of threat to life

The priest in northern India is popular among Hindus who admire Christ's teachings but do not convert to Christianity

Father Vineet Vincent Pereira. (Photo: UCAN files)

A Catholic priest in a northern Indian state has received death threats from hardline Hindu activists after being questioned by police this week on suspicion of trying to convert Hindus who frequent his prayer center.

Iswardham (abode of God), a prayer center Father Vineet Vincent Pereira runs in Mohammadabad in Mau district in Uttar Pradesh, is mainly visited by Hindus who hold Jesus in high esteem.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

Around 1,500 people, mostly Hindus who call themselves Krist Bhaktas (devotees of Christ), attend on Fridays and Sundays prayer services conducted by Pereira, who lives like a hermit.

“I'm getting open threats from hardline Hindu activists,” said the priest, who began the prayer center 11 years ago.

Pereira, attached to Varanasi diocese in Uttar Pradesh, says the threats came after he appeared on the police's radar for allegedly violating a stringent anti-conversion law the state introduced in 2021.

The state is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

“The police interrogated me as I was accused of converting Hindus to Christianity,” he told UCA News on Sept. 7.

The accusation came from an official of the Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh (World Hindu Grand Council).

Ashutosh Singh accused the priest of brainwashing the Hindus to convert them to Christianity.

Singh named Pereira and 10 others in the complaint.

"We questioned them but could not find any evidence,” said a police official, who was part of the investigation.

Pereira said he thought "everything would be settled after the interrogation but the Hindu activists started to threaten me"

They would arrive in groups and shout slogans against Christians by standing in front of the prayer center. They uprooted a signboard of the prayer center and painted the slogan “Jai Shree Ram” (hail Lord Ram) on the wall, he said.

Pereira said he holds daily prayer services which are attended by mostly Hindus who follow the teachings of Christ but are not converted to Christianity.

“We don’t convert anyone, but still we are accused of conversion,” the priest added.

The priest said he used to conduct prayer meetings in nine nearby villages but stopped after he was attacked on at least four occasions in the past.

In 2018, the priest was attacked by activists belonging to the Hindu Yuva Vahini (youth force). Not long after the attack, police arrived and arrested him based on a complaint made by his attackers. The priest was charged with rioting and disturbing public peace.

In an earlier interview with UCA News, Pereira claimed some people attending his prayers were healed of sickness and this attracted more people — almost all Hindus — to the center.

Krist Bhaktas are primarily Hindus who adopt the teachings of Christ in their lives but do not become Christians.

Varanasi is a major Hindu pilgrimage town on the banks of the Ganges river where Hindus mourn their death.

The Varanasi diocese has some 18,400 Catholics in 44 parishes.

The BJP-ruled state has criminalized religious conversion through allurement, force and coercion by enacting the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

The law bans inter-religious marriage, especially between Hindu girls and Christian or Muslim boys.

Since the implementation of the anti-conversion law, Christian leaders said that “planned attacks against them increased drastically,” and blamed the police for “supporting their tormentors.”

Uttar Pradesh is among 11 of 28 Indian states where a draconian anti-conversion law is implemented. The most populous state in the country tops the list among Indian states where Christians face persecution.

The United Christian Forum, an ecumenical body that tracks attacks against Christians across the country, reported 155 incidents of violence against Christians up to June 2023 this year.

Christians make up a mere 0.18 percent of the state’s more than 20 million people, mostly Hindus.

Latest News