News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Help laity take responsibility for church, pope says

Pope Francis encourages missionaries to spread holiness and welcome synodality

Help laity take responsibility for church, pope says

Pope Francis receives participants in the General Chapter of the Mariannhill Mission Society. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Catholic News Service

By Catholic News Service

Published: October 21, 2022 05:30 AM GMT

A key part of fostering "the communion, participation and missionary commitment of all the baptized," a key goal of the current synodal process, is recognizing the responsibility lay Catholics share for the future of the church and helping them recognize it, too, Pope Francis told members of the Mariannhill Missionaries.

"An essential element of the synodal journey is the development of a greater sense of co-responsibility of the lay faithful for the life and future of the church," the pope said Oct. 20 as he welcomed the 36 members of the congregation's general chapter to the Vatican.

Bishop Thulani Victor Mbuyisa of Kokstad, South Africa, who was superior general until being appointed head of the diocese in April attended the chapter as an observer and was present for the meeting with the pope. The chapter Oct. 10 elected Father Michael Mass, a German member of the order, as superior.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The theme of the chapter meeting was "Solidarity: Called to be of One Mind and One Purpose," which Pope Francis said was "particularly relevant" in light of the synod process currently underway.

The synod, he said, aims to foster that same oneness of mind and purpose "through a process of spiritual discernment centered on encounter, listening and reflection, leading to an ever-greater openness to the newness of the Spirit and his promptings."

Pope Francis urged the missionaries to continue their order's work to encourage local vocations, promote development and help their people foster "a spirit of shared responsibility for the common good."

At the same time, he said, members of the order must strive for "a constant pastoral conversion" in every dimension of their life and activity, "from the priestly and spiritual formation of the laity to the concrete planning of apostolic projects."

"If the synodality to which- the church is called in our time implies walking together and listening together, surely the first voice to which we must listen must be that of the Holy Spirit," the pope said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

UN tells Myanmar's neighbors to stop forced returns UN tells Myanmar's neighbors to stop forced returns
Asian bishops eye new formation pathways in digital age Asian bishops eye new formation pathways in digital age
Japan's sperm donation law spurs controversy Japan's sperm donation law spurs controversy
Help laity take responsibility for church, pope says Help laity take responsibility for church, pope says
Religious leaders want end to Ghana's illegal mines Religious leaders want end to Ghana's illegal mines
US Cardinal stresses need for believers to fight racism US Cardinal stresses need for believers to fight racism
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.