News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Heatwave forces Philippine schools to cancel classes

Extreme heat conditions are forecast by Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration
A teacher (background) works inside an empty classroom after in-person classes were suspended due to dangerous levels of heat, at an elementary school in Iloilo City, central Philippines on April 2.

A teacher (background) works inside an empty classroom after in-person classes were suspended due to dangerous levels of heat, at an elementary school in Iloilo City, central Philippines on April 2. (Photo: AFP)

Ronald O. Reyes
Published: April 04, 2024 12:32 PM GMT
Updated: April 04, 2024 12:34 PM GMT

Rising mercury in the Philippines has forced over 4,000 schools to suspend in-person classes or shorten school hours, soon after having resumed them after the Holy Week break.

In the Eastern Visayas region of the central Philippines, the temperature touched 40 degrees Celsius on April 4. Some government offices also had to close along with schools.

Maasin City Mayor Nacional Mercado issued an executive order declaring the suspension of all classes from pre-school to senior high school in both public and private schools on April 5.

The decision was prompted by the extreme heat conditions forecast by Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

“The said forecasted heat index is classified as extreme caution which may cause heat cramps and exhaustion…, continuing activity may lead to heat stroke,” Mercado stated.

Local officials across the main island of Luzon, the central islands, and the southern island of Mindanao suspended in-person classes or shortened school hours to avoid the hottest part of the day,  AFP reported quoting education ministry officials.

Jasmin Calzita, information officer at the Department of Education in Eastern Visayas, said: “The health of our learners is one of our top priorities.”

She reminded school headers of a 2022 order saying they “can immediately shift to alternative delivery modes in case the temperature is no longer favorable for learning.”

The students can be taught through online or modular distance learning, Calzita told UCA News on April 4.

There were 356 classes and 9,222 learners affected by the extreme heat index, said authorities in the Eastern Visayas region.

Meanwhile, the Teachers' Dignity Coalition (TDC) has urged the Department of Education “to consider several measures to alleviate the extreme heat affecting teachers and learners” as classes resumed after the Holy Week break.

The teachers' body proposed several measures including allowing students to wear clothes that are more suitable and comfortable for the hot season instead of school uniforms.

Benjo Basa, a TDC leader, also called for reductions in school hours.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

In a statement issued on April 3, he said education authorities “should expedite the transition to the old school calendar by ending the 2024-2025 school year by mid-April 2025 to facilitate a faster transition.”

The Department of Education on Feb. 19 had to advance the end of the current school year from June 15 to May 31.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Bermejo Billones of Cebu, Philippines
Read More...
Apostolic Administrator
Apostolic Administrator Bosco Chi-nan Lin of Tainan, Taiwan
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Thomas Padiyath of Shamshabad, India
Read More...
Bishop
Apostolic Vicar Charlie Malapitan Inzon of Jolo, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Heatwave forces Philippine schools to cancel classes
Heatwave forces Philippine schools to cancel classes
Sri Lankan fishers not amused by Katchatheevu row
Sri Lankan fishers not amused by Katchatheevu row
Action sought against Korea's far-right candidate
Action sought against Korea's far-right candidate
Sri Lankan Church flays top cop for visiting Easter attack victims  
Sri Lankan Church flays top cop for visiting Easter attack victims  
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.