News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Heat-crushed Cambodian fishermen pray for rain

Cambodia is witnessing its hottest dry season in 170 years, with the Mekong River drying up
Sao Mas displays her catch

Sao Mas, a 64-year-old fisher-woman who depends on the Mekong River for a living, displays her catch and says this year's dry spell has been harder than last year because of lack of rain: (Photo: Vicheka Kol)

Vicheka Kol
Published: June 05, 2024 12:29 PM GMT
Updated: June 05, 2024 12:30 PM GMT

Cambodian fisher-people look forward to a speedy end to another record dry season, marred by crushing heat and low fish stocks that have become the norm over the last five years amid climate change, dams, and increased competition along the Mekong River.

They say this year has also been the worst in living memory with low water levels in the Mekong and the Tonle Sap, where they meet in Phnom Penh. It has forced many to move upstream along Southeast Asia’s largest river system, where the water is deeper and the fish more plentiful.

“There hasn't been any rain this year, and I don't know why. I only know that this year is drier than before, with the river level much lower,” said 30-year-old Smack Ei, near his home on the Chroy Changvar peninsula, which divides the Mekong and the Tonle Sap.

“Whether the river is clean or brackish depends on the season, but that hasn't changed this year. What has changed is the weather. It's hotter than usual, and there's been no rain. Because of this, it's also harder to find fish. River levels are low, and the water is still brackish,” he said.

Since April, temperatures have often exceeded 40 degrees Celsius across the region, and the El Nino weather phenomenon is partly to blame for Cambodia recording its hottest dry season in 170 years. 

Water shortages are not uncommon on land, and this year’s all-important pepper crop, among others, has withered.

School and work hours were sharply reduced, and authorities believe the heat wave was responsible for an explosion at an ammunition storehouse that left 20 soldiers dead.

And on the river, fisher-people are saying it is still too hot and that they spend most of their day resting before casting their nets in the cooler hours of the evening.

“There used to be plenty of fish, but now it's really hard to find them,” said 39-year-old Ei, who has sailed about 20 kilometers northeast into Prey Veng province.

He said that usually, there's some rain in April. But this year it's been dry with no rain. Not even a single drop. It's extremely hot as well.

“I don't catch much fish these days. I have to go far away and spend money on fuel. However, I have caught more crayfish than fish this year," Ei complained. 

He said that although he could make some 100,000 Cambodian riel (US$25) daily, he did not have enough money.

"Half of [the income] goes to fuel, and the rest for other expenses,” he said.

Ei also said he and others like him, nearly all Muslim Cham who live on sampans by the water’s edge, had heard stories about upstream dams in Laos and China, which scientists say have been used for water hoarding and depriving downstream communities of their livelihoods. 

“I've heard about dams but don't know much about them because I haven't seen one. I didn't attend school, so I don't know many things. I think there aren't enough fish because there aren't floods like before. This month, the drought is even worse," he said.

“We, Khmer Muslim fishing families, can't compete with big fishing boats. We use traditional gear while they have modern equipment, so they catch all the fish,” Ei said, adding that big boats are owned by companies who can pay staff and afford modern nets and other equipment. 

However, his  64-year-old neighbor Sao Mas said her village had prepared for the worst and stockpiled fish ahead of the dry season after long-range forecasters predicted the record-breaking heatwave.

“This year is harder than last year because there is no rain,” she said. “It's so dry, and the river is very low and hot. But I am not worried because I sold some fish and kept some for myself. Some of us save food and fish so we don't run out.

“I don't know why the weather is like this,” she added. "In previous years, it was less hot but we had more rain.”

*Luke Hunt contributed to this story.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Thomas Antonios Valiyavilayil of Saint John Chrysostom of Gurgaon, India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Vuthilert Haelom of Chiang Rai, Thailand
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop John Baptist Hee Jong Moon of Suwon, Korea
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Victor Barnuevo Bendico of Capiz, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
India’s Syro Malabar Church convenes Synod to solve liturgy row
India’s Syro Malabar Church convenes Synod to solve liturgy row
Heat-crushed Cambodian fishermen pray for rain
Heat-crushed Cambodian fishermen pray for rain
Pope’s new picks for doctrinal body known for liberalism
Pope’s new picks for doctrinal body known for liberalism
Filipino priest assigned to papal mission in Pacific island
Filipino priest assigned to papal mission in Pacific island
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.