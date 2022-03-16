Thailand

Hazing mishap claims another victim at Thai university

Death of 19-year-old freshman highlights the brutal nature of initiation rites at Thai colleges

Freshmen from a Thai university are ordered by senior students to do exercises during an outing to a beach in 2019. (Photo: Anti-SOTUS Facebook page)

By UCA News reporter, Bangkok Updated: March 16, 2022 03:38 AM GMT

Persistent hazing rituals at Thai schools and colleges have claimed a new victim as a 19-year-old freshman at a university in northeastern Thailand died after being subjected to a brutal initiation rite by several students at a rice field off the university’s campus.

Padyos Chonpakdi, a first-year student at Rajamangala University of Technology Isan in Nakhon Ratchasima province, was reportedly forced to drink a strong alcoholic beverage before being beaten in the chest by several senior male students until he passed out during a hazing ritual.

The teenager died on the way to hospital on March 13 and his remains were returned to his hometown in southern Thailand.

Six of the students involved in the freshman’s death admitted having subjected him to a hazing rite, which went awry, and will likely be charged with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes.

An autopsy has shown that Padyos was positive with Covid-19 at the time of his death, but his symptoms had reportedly been minor.

“It was likely a combination of Covid, the [forced] consumption of alcohol and getting hit in the chest several times which made it very difficult for him to endure [the ordeal]. After being punched hard repeatedly, he fell down and couldn’t breathe,” a popular Facebook page that documents cases of hazing rituals in Thailand said, based on information provided by the late freshman’s father and others.

The tradition is meant to inculcate new students with the core values of their educational institution, but initiation rites routinely include various forms of hazing

The death of Padyos is the latest in a long series of tragedies involving freshmen who have died or suffered severe injuries over the years in Thailand, where initiation rites in schools and universities remain commonplace.

For years young activists have been campaigning for the country’s time-honored SOTUS (Seniority, Order, Tradition, Unity and Spirit) tradition to be canceled in all schools.

The tradition is meant to inculcate new students with the core values of their educational institution, but initiation rites routinely include various forms of hazing.

Last year a 22-year-old student of civil engineering at Rajamangala University of Technology in central Bangkok was beaten so severely by several other students during a hazing ritual that he died of a pulmonary embolism two days later.

The year before, in August 2020, a 20-year-old female student at a university in Phuket, a southern island, collapsed after being forced by her seniors to keep on running in sweltering heat during a training session for a cheerleading squad at the school. She was rushed to hospital but died shortly afterwards of heart failure.

During hazing rituals new students at schools are often forced to perform physically exacting tasks that could endanger their health and even result in death.

Penalties meted out for “non-compliance” frequently include severe beatings and other corporal punishment.

Opponents of the SOTUS tradition say teachers and administrators at many schools turn a blind eye to the practice.

Seniors also subject freshmen to hazing rites off campus so as to avoid detection by school authorities.

