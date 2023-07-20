Harsh conditions in China’s jails ‘add up to torture’

At the apex of this system of injustice is China’s so-called justice system where there is no fair trial

A protester stands behind a mock jail with photos of 47 pro-democracy figures already in prison as Hong Kong's political elite on Sept. 19, 2021, began selecting a powerful committee to choose the city's next leader and nearly half the city's legislature under a new 'patriots only' system imposed by Beijing. (Photo: AFP)

When Romanian Christian, Marius Balo, and a mid-ranking Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official found themselves sharing a cell in a Shanghai jail, both men retreated to opposite corners of the cell to pray to their gods with the one book they each possessed.

Balo held in his hands his late mother’s Orthodox prayer book, which the Romanian consulate had been able to deliver to him in jail. The CCP official clutched his copy of Mao Zedong’s Little Red Book.

What happened next is a summation of the difference between the hope that religious faith offers, versus the hatred, fear, and barbaric inhumanity preached by dictatorship of any kind, and Communism in particular.

Balo noticed that the more he prayed from his book, the more peace he felt and the more reconciled he was to his circumstances, however tragic and painful they were.

Yet he observed that the more his Communist cellmate read from Mao’s Little Red Book, the more anxious, agitated and angry he became, pacing up and down the cell for nights on end.

Balo’s story of how he ended up in a Chinese jail is one that the whole world needs to hear. But before telling it, it is important to note that while it is special, it is not unique.

According to Peter Humphrey, a British citizen who spent two years in prison in China, there are an estimated five million prisoners in China — excluding the several million more who are interned in the gulags of Xinjiang and Tibet — and of these, up to 5,000 are foreign nationals.

The vast majorities are either Chinese-born foreign citizens or Africans, but there are hundreds of inmates who are of American, European, or Asian nationality.

"He was arrested, tied to a 'tiger chair' for a 24-hour interrogation, and spent the next eight years in jail"

Three weeks ago, I had the privilege of hosting Balo and Humphrey in London, where they testified at a hearing in the British Parliament, spoke at a think-tank, and met parliamentarians to tell their story. Among the foreigners who have served time in China’s prisons, they are the first to speak out publicly about their ordeal.

Balo went to Beijing in 2010 as an English teacher. Humphrey has been involved with China for 48 years, studying Chinese, working as a Reuters foreign correspondent, and then building a corporate due diligence consultancy business in China.

While teaching English in Beijing, Balo was recruited to a part-time position in a Chinese financial services company providing credit loans. He was one of only a few foreigners in the business and had little to do with the front-line operations.

Yet in 2014, the Chinese police raided the company, accusing it of contract fraud of which Balo had no knowledge at all. He was arrested, tied to a “tiger chair” for a 24-hour interrogation, and spent the next eight years in jail.

For the first two years, Balo was held in pre-trial detention in a 12-square meter cage, along with a dozen other inmates, none of whom spoke English.

Each morning began at 6 a.m. with prisoners forced to watch their cell mates defecating in the only toilet available — a hole in the corner of the cell directly beneath the television that blared out CCP propaganda and patriotic songs which inmates were forced to watch.

It was as Balo recalls, an “indoctrination program.”

For those two years, he never saw daylight. “I was never tortured physically — everything was psychological torture,” he said. “I could not contact anyone. The only time I was allowed out of the cage was for questioning. When I went to court, they shoved a bag over my head.”

Both Balo and Humphrey witnessed and experienced forced prison labor.

Prison campuses contain entire factories, they claim, producing a range of goods including sports shoes, apparel, hardware items and electronic items such as keyboards and appliances for global brands.

"The sick and the elderly would be piled one on top of the other in a rudimentary cart and pulled behind the marchers"

“China’s entire prison system holding many millions of prisoners is a gigantic, self-perpetuating commercial enterprise, which brings profits to the state, income to prison officers, and funds prison operations,” Humphrey said.

“Prison officers are employed as labor supervisors, marketing and sales managers, and get bonuses for high production output,” he added.

Chinese inmates would wake up at 6 a.m. and soon afterward be marched to the factories, as Balo and Humphrey would watch from their windows.

“The sick and the elderly would be piled one on top of the other in a rudimentary cart and pulled behind the marchers,” recalls Balo. “They had to sing ‘The Chinese Communist Party is my mother’ as they marched.”

Foreign prisoners were generally exempted from heavy factory labor but would be forced to perform manual tasks, such as packaging goods. Balo packed Christmas cards for the Tesco supermarket chain, while Humphrey witnessed prisoners packaging for labels such as H&M, C&A, and 3M.

Since his release, Humphrey has received reports of prison labor used to produce pregnancy test kits and personal protective equipment (PPE).

According to Humphrey, China’s prison system is used to make “huge profits” for the Chinese government. “There is no incentive to release prisoners early. There is every incentive to keep prisoners in prison for as long as possible to squeeze more labor out of them,” he said.

The Chinese prison system also “weaponizes” prisoners’ health and denies medical care to those who will not agree to false confessions, according to Humphrey.

Suspected of having prostate cancer even before he was jailed, Humphrey was denied medical treatment. He fought a heroic five-year battle against advanced cancer after his release.

Balo saw at least two foreign prisoners die of cancer after they were denied treatment.

"There is no way that multinationals can 'satisfactorily' check whether a Chinese company is corrupt or is using prison labor or other forced labor"

Multinational companies manufacturing in China ought to do proper due diligence to ensure their supply chains are not using forced labor, child labor or other forms of exploitation.

Yet a new Chinese law that took effect this month effectively categorizes corporate due diligence investigations as espionage, with potentially a life sentence for anyone convicted of the crime.

Humphrey ended up in jail because a well-connected Chinese employee of a multinational whom he had been hired to investigate got wind of his inquiries and pulled some political strings. The next thing he knew, his perfectly legitimate consultancy business went crashing through the floor as the Chinese police came knocking on the door of his Shanghai apartment.

Today, he believes there is no way that multinationals can “satisfactorily” check whether a Chinese company is corrupt or is using prison labor or other forced labor. “The only way to avoid this risk is not to manufacture in China at all,” Humphrey believes.

At the apex of this system of injustice is China’s so-called justice system — where, according to Humphrey, there is no such thing as a fair trial, no proper police investigation, no defense witnesses allowed, no defense evidence presented and no prosecution witnesses called.

Witnesses for the prosecution only present their testimony in writing, and it is almost entirely coerced and submitted under duress.

“Among the millions of prisoners in the system, not a single prisoner has had a fair and transparent trial. Not a single one,” Humphrey said.

As a result, 99.9 percent of prosecutions in China result in convictions and sentences, and 99.9 percent of appeals are rejected. “The entire system is arbitrary and subject to the whims of Communist Party officials,” he said.

Forced televised confessions are increasingly used, where the accused delivers a coerced confession from a prison cage, broadcast on national and international networks — as Humphrey personally experienced.

For the best part of a week, I listened to Balo and Humphrey — who became my friends — painstakingly, painfully and repeatedly tell their story. And each time I listened to them, the more determined I became to ensure that their voices are heard.

For 30 years, I have been involved with China, and for many years I have been speaking out about the repression of dissidents, bloggers, journalists, lawyers and civil society, the persecution of Christians and Falun Gong, the genocide of the Uyghurs, the crime against humanity that is forced organ harvesting, the atrocities in Tibet and the dismantling of Hong Kong’s freedoms.

But through Balo and Humphrey, my conscience was awakened to the fact that not only are political prisoners a human rights matter — every prisoner held for alleged common crimes is also a victim of human rights abuse in China.

In their aggregate, says Humphrey, the harsh conditions in China’s jails “add up to torture.” And every prisoner — no matter what they are charged with, no matter what the truth of their guilt is — is a human being. Yet the Chinese system does not recognize that.

Arguably, Balo’s prayer book saved his mind and soul. Mao’s Little Red Book tormented his CCP cellmate. In that very dichotomy lies the truth about China today. And it should guide our response to the brutal, criminal regime that clings to power in Beijing.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.