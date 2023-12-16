Happy Birthday, Pope Francis

Pope Francis (right) receives a cake as a gift from German pastry chef Ernst Knam during his weekly general audience at the Vatican on Dec. 13. The pope turns 87 on Dec. 17. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Birthdays are a time of celebration with family and friends. But they are also a time of stocktaking.

As Catholics around the world gather to thank God for the gift of Pope Francis who turns 87 on December 17, they also reflect a little on what he has meant to the Church during the last ten years of his pontificate [2013-23].

Born in 1936, Francis has become one of the oldest popes in history. He seems focused on cementing his legacy through the ongoing synodal process, which many see as “the most transformative event in the Catholic Church since the Second Vatican Council.”

What Francis did

When we define his legacy, what we are examining are the public actions of Pope Francis which have left an impact on the Church.

The first of these was Bergoglio’s choice of the name “Francis” – not in honor of the great missionary, Xavier [despite his being a Jesuit!]; but as one who aspired to follow “the poor man of Assisi” – in austerity, simplicity and humility.

Actions quickly followed intentions: his choice of residence; his regularly washing the feet of the poor, the sick and prisoners; his rejection of all papal pomp and pageantry; and his oft-quoted metaphor that “pastors should smell of the sheep.”

The Popes who were his predecessors were anxious about what Catholics believed and cracked down on theologians.

Francis is more concerned with how Catholics act – “orthopraxis” above orthodoxy, any day! – and encourages mercy, forgiveness and understanding over doctrinal rigidity. One of his most public – and controversial – gestures has been the welcoming of North African [and largely Muslim] refugees to Europe.

No wonder he has made a certain kind of Catholic very nervous, and the opposition to his way of doing things has grown.

Why is Francis disliked?

What is it that Pope Francis’s opponents so dislike about the man?

Probably that he is so popular and beloved by all. But unlike his Polish predecessor, who was also popular but had a rigorist mindset, Francis is a more understanding and merciful figure. He is slow to judge and condemn, and allows many in the Church to have their say, even when they are critical of him.

This is because democracy has given everyone a voice, and the acceptance of human rights has become a universal standard, even if not always followed.

The marginalized laity, and women in particular, are no longer shunted to the periphery, as they have been for centuries.

Francis is perceptive enough to see how times have changed, and therefore the Church too must change, if it is not to become a sect.

But for his antagonists, any talk of gender equality leads at once to the ordination of women, whether as deaconesses or priests.

And as all power in the Church begins with sacerdotal ordination, they are determined that this power will not be shared with women, most of all.

Similarly, any acceptance of LGBT equality means capitulating to the homosexual lobby; and the acceptance of immigrants into Europe leads to ethnic displacement.

It is a view of the Church which hierarchical, patriarchal and Eurocentric. It is to this Church that the late Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini referred to when he said that “the Church is two hundred years behind the times.”

It also happens to be an obsolete view.

Such a mindset has little place for dialogue with other faiths, little room for ecumenism, and no place at all for the major issues confronting the churches of the “global South” – poverty, persecution and climate change.

For Francis sees clearly that if the Church is to be truly “catholic” [which means ‘universal’] it must find its local roots in Asia, Africa and South America. It can no longer be ruled from Rome.

For the Catholic faith in Europe is a sick and dying thing.

This accounts for Francis’ many visits to the churches on the peripheries, and his appointing bishops and cardinals from them.

Francis’ innovation

Francis’ innovation is “synodality," a different kind of conversation in the Church.

As the first synod, recently partially concluded in Rome this year has shown us, the very process was different.

Participants met in groups of ten, sitting around a table. Silent prayer preceded and followed each session. Each one was encouraged to speak and listen to what the other had to say. Verbal discussion was frowned upon.

The idea was to encourage everyone to listen to what the Spirit was saying through each member. Pope Francis encouraged each person to “take the synod to your parish," and thereby begin a new way of interaction.

If synodality takes root in every part of the Church, a new kind of Church will have been born, no doubt of it.

If Pope Francis is God’s gift to the Church, a “synodal Church” with its emphasis on participation, communion and mission, is Francis' gift to us all.

And what better birthday gift from this “man from a far country”?