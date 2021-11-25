X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Hanoi Archdiocese launches synod renewing faith life

Year-long synod to mark two milestones in the diocese's history and make pastoral plans for the future

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: November 25, 2021 05:20 AM GMT

Updated: November 25, 2021 05:50 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics

Nov 22, 2021
2

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters final stage

Nov 24, 2021
3

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism

Nov 22, 2021
4

Pope Francis revokes priesthood of Timor-Leste priest

Nov 22, 2021
5

On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan

Nov 24, 2021
6

Filipino clergy 'can speak out against sinful politics'

Nov 22, 2021
7

Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?

Nov 23, 2021
8

Anger as Thailand deports third Cambodian refugee

Nov 23, 2021
9

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state

Nov 23, 2021
10

Cambodian opposition activist hacked to death

Nov 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Hanoi Archdiocese launches synod renewing faith life

Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien declares an archdiocesan synod in 2022 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Hanoi on Nov. 24. (Photo courtesy of tonggiaophanhanoi.org)

The archdiocese in Vietnam’s capital has opened a special synod lasting one year to mark two significant milestones in its history and make pastoral plans for the future.

On Nov. 24, Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi presided at the Feast of 117 Vietnamese Martyrs at St. Joseph Cathedral. Present at the ceremony aired on the archdiocese’s site were Emeritus Cardinal Archbishop Peter Nguyen Van Nhon, Emeritus Auxiliary Bishop Laurance Chu Van Minh and all local priests.

Archbishop Thien said an archdiocesan synod will be convened to mark the 110th anniversary of the Ke So Council, an important event in the history of the Vietnamese Church, in 2022. The synod will also look forward to celebrating the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first foreign missionaries in Hanoi in 2027.

“This is an excellent opportunity for us to review the historical periods that left many indelible imprints on the Vietnamese Church, especially the Archdiocese of Hanoi," he said. Local people will have a better understanding of their ancestors' faith life and keep alive the faith tradition in their mission of preaching the Gospel of salvation.

“We are also more responsible for studying, living and expressing our faith in a turbulent and fast-changing society with positive and negative influences,” he said. In that context, renewing the faith life is essential for local Catholics to find a direction, and be faithful to the mission of evangelization.

“We think and act together to renew and build organizational structures with the aim of building communion among all members of God's people, opening a dialogue with other religions and social organizations in order to present the image of a Church that is open, sincerely committed and journeys with the nation for compatriots' sake,” he said.

It also aims at renovating administrative structures and faith practices to suit the faithful's consciousness in modern times

Noting that the Ke So Council showed that solidarity built up great strength and produced positive results for apostolic activities, the prelate said the archdiocesan synod will be a milestone in the local Church's history, a proud continuation of ancestors' tradition and shape a promising future for local people.

Archbishop Thien said the synod will emphasize the pastoral dimension, which includes looking back at the past with deep gratitude to God and ancestors, discerning current challenges through the lens of faith.

It also aims at renovating administrative structures and faith practices to suit the faithful's consciousness in modern times.

He said proper pastoral orientations are to support local people in living out faith in the new social context, stimulate evangelization activities and create a civilization of love in the nation.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He said the synod will take St. Peter Truong Van Duong as its official patron. Born in So Kien Parish in 1808, the young catechist was killed for his faith on Dec. 18, 1838, when he was 30.

He said recognizing the saint as the synod's patron aims at upholding the laity's role in all activities of the local Church, and inviting all people, especially youths, to follow the saint's shining examples by studying Catholic teaching to deepen their faith and introduce faith to other people.

He said seminars on pastoral issues will be held for local people in seven deaneries with 173 parishes in 2022 as necessary preparations for the synod's congress from Nov. 19-24, 2022. A thanksgiving Mass concluding the synod year will be held at So Kien Basilica.

The Ke So Council, which drew six bishops and 12 priests from then seven northern dioceses of Bac Ninh, Bui Chu, Hai Phong, Hanoi, Hung Hoa, Phat Diem and Vinh in November 1912 at the previous Ke So Cathedral, now So Kien Minor Basilica in Ha Nam province under Hanoi Archdiocese's administration.

Council participants provided practical guidelines on management of church properties and records

The council aimed to provide pastoral instructions for local Catholics to live out their faith and integrate themselves into a new situation after bloody persecution against them ended.

It issued official regulations on responsibilities and duties of local clergy, missionaries, catechists, seminaries and orders, and on celebration and reception of the sacraments of baptism, confirmation, Eucharist, confession, anointing, ordination and matrimony.

Priests were requested to take care of people's faith life: diligently attending Masses, abstaining from unnecessary servile work and business, fasting and abstaining from meat, caring for neophytes and steering clear of superstitions.

Council participants provided practical guidelines on management of church properties and records, and encouraged priests and religious to set up schools, orphanages and hospitals.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Ex-leader urges Timor-Leste to adopt papal fraternity deal
Ex-leader urges Timor-Leste to adopt papal fraternity deal
One rotten apple should not taint the rest
One rotten apple should not taint the rest
Philippines opposes Nobel Peace Prize winner going to Oslo
Philippines opposes Nobel Peace Prize winner going to Oslo
Thai royalists want Amnesty International kicked out
Thai royalists want Amnesty International kicked out
On a mission to end poverty and suffering in Indonesia
On a mission to end poverty and suffering in Indonesia
Catholic lawyers leap to aid of Philippine jeepney drivers
Catholic lawyers leap to aid of Philippine jeepney drivers
Support Us

Latest News

Ex-leader urges Timor-Leste to adopt papal fraternity deal
Nov 26, 2021
Korean saint Andrew Kim to be enshrined in Africa
Nov 26, 2021
One rotten apple should not taint the rest
Nov 26, 2021
Church group wants to replace synod with assembly of Catholics
Nov 26, 2021
Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis
Nov 26, 2021
For the first time, India has more women than men
Nov 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

One rotten apple should not taint the rest
Nov 26, 2021
Papal call against pornography must resonate in Asian churches
Nov 25, 2021
Redemptorists must stay passionate about social justice
Nov 24, 2021
Building peace from our inner life
Nov 24, 2021
Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?
Nov 23, 2021

Features

Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis
Nov 26, 2021
On a mission to end poverty and suffering in Indonesia
Nov 25, 2021
In Pakistan, poverty drives forced conversions
Nov 24, 2021
Traditions mark Christ the King feast in Bangladesh
Nov 24, 2021
On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan
Nov 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Womens Christmas bazaar to foster interreligious dialogue in Holy Land

Women’s Christmas bazaar to foster interreligious dialogue in Holy Land
Urgently renew Church in innovative ways says key confidante of Pope Francis

Urgently renew Church in innovative ways, says key confidante of Pope Francis
Religious sister speaks up for the Blacks of Latin America

Religious sister speaks up for the Blacks of Latin America

Catholics tell popes ambassador what kind of bishop they want

Catholics tell pope’s ambassador what kind of bishop they want
Church in Nicaragua continues to stand up to Ortega regime

Church in Nicaragua continues to stand up to Ortega regime

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.