News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Hamas militants fire at Israel from south Lebanon

Cross-border exchanges have become an almost daily occurrence since Oct. 7, when Hamas stormed southern Israel

A picture taken from Israel's southern city of Sderot shows smoke rising during Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Oct. 29, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement

A picture taken from Israel's southern city of Sderot shows smoke rising during Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Oct. 29, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Beirut

By AFP, Beirut

Published: October 30, 2023 05:11 AM GMT

Updated: October 30, 2023 05:14 AM GMT

Palestinian group Hamas, embroiled in war with Israeli forces in Gaza, said Sunday its militants in south Lebanon had launched rockets towards Israel, in a fresh escalation along the border.

A second Islamist group announced rocket launches at Israel's north, while powerful Iran-backed movement Hezbollah -- a Hamas ally -- said it had shot down an Israeli drone over Israeli territory using a surface-to-air missile.

Cross-border exchanges have become an almost daily occurrence since October 7, when Hamas militants stormed southern Israel and killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Israel has responded with an unrelenting bombardment of Gaza, which the Hamas-run health ministry says has killed more than 8,000 people, mostly civilians.

The Israeli army on Sunday reported launches from Lebanon which it said targeted areas near the border.

Israeli forces had returned fire towards the origins of the launches, the army added. Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Israeli air force carried out several raids on south Lebanon towns.

Hamas's military wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement its fighters in Lebanon had launched 16 rockets at Nahariya, a coastal town in Israel's Galilee region, "in response to the crimes of the occupation (Israel) against our people in Gaza".

The armed branch of Islamist group Jamaa Islamiya also said it had fired "targeted rockets" at the Israeli border town of Kiryat Shmona, the NNA reported.

Shiite group Hezbollah said it had targeted multiple Israeli army positions, also announcing the death of one of its fighters on Sunday.

Since October 7, cross-border violence has killed at least 59 people in Lebanon according to an AFP tally.

Most were Hezbollah fighters, although there have been four civilians among the victims, including one journalist.

Israeli officials have reported four deaths, including one civilian.

There are fears that if Hezbollah were to launch its own war with Israel, the conflict could spill over into the wider region.

Nearly 29,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon due to the clashes, according to the International Organization for Migration.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

China restricts mourning for former premier China restricts mourning for former premier
Gabriel Marcel on the 50th Anniversary of his Death Gabriel Marcel on the 50th Anniversary of his Death
Reimagining the synod's preparation and dynamics Reimagining the synod's preparation and dynamics
Deadly violence, vote-buying mar Philippine polls Deadly violence, vote-buying mar Philippine polls
Indian Church leaders seek probe into blasts at prayer meet Indian Church leaders seek probe into blasts at prayer meet
Vietnam archdiocese begins beatification process of Bishop Pallu Vietnam archdiocese begins beatification process of Bishop Pallu
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Nagpur

Archdiocese of Nagpur

In a land area of 59,024 square kilometres, the archdiocesan territory covers three districts of Maharashtra state:

Read more
Archdiocese of Guangzhou

Archdiocese of Guangzhou

Guangzhou is the capital of Guangdong province, 1,910 kilometers south of Beijing. Guangzhou diocese covers the cities

Read more
Diocese of Cochin

Diocese of Cochin

The territory of the diocese of Cochin covers 235 square kilometers in Kerala state. It is situated between the Arabian

Read more
Diocese of Meerut

Diocese of Meerut

In an area of 28,337 square kilometers, Meerut diocese covers civil districts in two northern Indian states of Uttar

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.