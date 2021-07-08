X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Haitian Church 'stunned' by president's murder, says bishop

President Jovenel Moise was assassinated and his wife wounded in an attack at their home

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: July 08, 2021 05:13 AM GMT

Updated: July 08, 2021 05:16 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Why Father Stan Swamy had to die

Jul 6, 2021
2

Jailed elderly Jesuit dies in hospital days before bail hearing

Jul 5, 2021
3

Death toll in Philippine military plane crash rises to 50

Jul 5, 2021
4

Indian Jesuit's body cremated under prison rules

Jul 7, 2021
5

Father Stan Swamy's tragic death challenges Church's silence

Jul 8, 2021
6

Pandemic surges across Cambodia's countryside

Jul 6, 2021
7

Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy

Jul 7, 2021
8

Forced labor: Thailand put on US human trafficking watchlist

Jul 5, 2021
9

Outrage as elderly Indian Jesuit dies in detention

Jul 6, 2021
10

Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?

Jul 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Haitian Church 'stunned' by president's murder, says bishop

Pope Francis listens to Haitian President Jovenel Moise (left) while his wife Martine Marie Etienne Joseph smiles during a private audience on Jan 26, 2018, at the Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

Bishop Alphonse Quesnel of Fort Liberté, Haiti, said the Haitian Church was "stunned" by the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

"We bishops must not only call for calm but also for all Haitians to sit down together, change the way they look at each other, and seek together the way forward," the bishop told Vatican News hours after the Haitian president was gunned down by unknown assailants in the bedroom of his residence early July 7. His wife, Martine Moïse, was injured in the attack. The Associated Press reported she was in stable condition.

Bishop Quesnel said the assassination presents an opportunity for a "change of mentality" and a "real conversion."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The last assassination of a Haitian president took place in 1915 and led to a 19-year occupation by U.S. troops. But the bishop said there had been several warning signs that a similar tragedy could occur and described the previous months as "chaotic" ones that called for prudence and careful judgment.

Tensions had been building in the Caribbean nation for several months, Bishop Quesnel said, with the rise of violent activities of armed gangs that U.N. sources say have displaced almost 15,000 people from poor neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince. Human rights organizations say these armed gangs are linked to different politicians, including the executive government.

Kidnappings for ransom by these gangs have skyrocketed in recent months, with 91 people documented kidnapped in April 2021. Among them were seven priests, including two French nationals abducted in broad daylight as they drove in a convoy to the ordination of a new priest.

When one holds the reins of power, a certain measure of flexibility and humility is necessary

The takeover by gangs of the poor neighborhood of Martissant, situated on the road that leads to southern Haiti, has more or less cut off half of the country from the capital. On July 4, six people, including two U.S. Protestant missionaries, were killed when a small plane crashed while flying from Port-au-Prince to the southeastern city of Jacmel, in an attempt to avoid Martissant.

Moïse had been ruling by decree since January 2020, when the terms of most senators and deputies ended. In a June statement, the bishops' conference opposed an unpopular general referendum called by Moïse. The bishops said such a referendum would be impossible in the current context of paralyzing crime and extreme sociopolitical unrest.

"When one holds the reins of power, a certain measure of flexibility and humility is necessary," Bishop Quesnel reflected, echoing a broad range of civil society groups that compared the Moïse government to a dictatorship. "To exercise power in this day and age means to let go of rigid positions and to listen closely and attentively to other parties."

"The bishops' conference now has an important role to play in the instillment of Gospel values, so that people can learn to look at each other face to face and see the nation,' Bishop Quesnel said. "Otherwise, we are going to continue to be stuck in this situation."

Related News

The assassination sent shockwaves through the country.

Fiammetta Cappellini, Haiti country representative for the Milan-based AVSI, said the afternoon of July 7: "The country has come to a stop. Traffic has been halted and the borders are closed. Nobody is leaving their homes."

She, too, cited recent instability due to violence from armed gangs.

"The opposition to this president was very strong," Cappellini said. "As a humanitarian NGO, we are very concerned about the population, especially those who live in the most vulnerable neighborhoods and areas. In these areas, a large part of the population depends on humanitarian aid, which is now suspended, and we do not know when the organizations will be able to continue their operations because we must be able to guarantee the safety of our staff before resuming activities."

Nou Pap Domi (We Never Sleep), a citizen watchdog group that has campaigned against corruption and called for Moïse to step down, condemned the assassination and offered condolences to his family.

"We note that blood just never stops flowing in this country. No one, no sector of society is spared from such assassinations," the group said. "We are sending out an SOS to protect life and to protest against the disregard for human life in Haiti. We cannot continue to count bodies every day. Impunity must end, every murder victim must find justice and those guilty must go to prison.

"We must come together and allow the country to breathe. Too much blood has flowed," the group said.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?
Jul 8, 2021
Global Covid deaths pass 4 million as outbreaks surge in Asia
Jul 8, 2021
Pope asks India's Eastern Church to end liturgical division
Jul 8, 2021
Vietnam city imposes tough restrictions to tackle Covid-19
Jul 8, 2021
China slaps Tibetan monks with harsh jail sentences
Jul 8, 2021
Philippine bishops elect new conference president
Jul 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Father Stan Swamy's tragic death challenges Church's silence
Jul 8, 2021
Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character
Jul 7, 2021
Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?
Jul 7, 2021
Why Father Stan Swamy had to die
Jul 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: John Paul II's angry outburst at World Pride 2000
Jul 5, 2021

Features

Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?
Jul 8, 2021
Vietnamese sisters join the Covid front line
Jul 7, 2021
Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy
Jul 7, 2021
Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Jul 6, 2021
Distressed Malaysians raise white flag for help during pandemic
Jul 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Protestants in Algeria get their occupied church back

Protestants in Algeria get their occupied church back
Are Catholic weddings a means of evangelization

Are Catholic weddings a means of evangelization?
Divorced remarried and the Communion line

Divorced, re-married and the Communion line
Catholic Church leaders in Honduras plead for stranded Haitian migrants

Catholic Church leaders in Honduras plead for stranded Haitian migrants
Stopping online hate speech

Stopping online hate speech
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 8 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 8 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Friday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me step out in faith

Lord, help me step out in faith
May their martyrdom teach the non-negotiable values

May their martyrdom teach the non-negotiable values
Sts. Augustine Zhao Rong and Companions | Saint of the Day

Sts. Augustine Zhao Rong and Companions | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.