X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Gunmen wound South Sudan bishop-elect before his installation

The Comboni missionary will lead the Diocese of Rumbek and his episcopal ordination was scheduled for May 23

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: April 27, 2021 04:47 AM GMT

Updated: April 27, 2021 04:52 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bishops set prayer day as pandemic deaths spiral in India

Apr 24, 2021
2

Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating

Apr 26, 2021
3

Philippine bishops under fire from one of their own

Apr 26, 2021
4

Medical oxygen a human right, Indian cardinal tells government

Apr 27, 2021
5

Vietnamese teenager encounters God through Catholic videos

Apr 26, 2021
6

Islamist militants kill three in southern Thailand

Apr 26, 2021
7

Myanmar anti-coup protesters decry ASEAN consensus

Apr 27, 2021
8

Church leaders ask India to deploy military in Covid-19 crisis

Apr 27, 2021
9

Gunmen wound South Sudan bishop-elect before his installation

Apr 27, 2021
10

Japanese archbishop visits exhibition on Myanmar crisis

Apr 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Gunmen wound South Sudan bishop-elect before his installation

Father Christian Carlassare, bishop-elect of the Diocese of Rumbek. (Photo: aciafrica)

Unidentified gunmen broke into the home of the bishop-designate of Rumbek, South Sudan, shot him in both legs and fled, according to church news reports.

In a stable condition after emergency surgery at a local hospital, Italian-born Bishop-designate Christian Carlassare, 43, was to be transferred to a hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, for a transfusion and further medical care, according to Fides, the news agency of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

"Do not pray for me but for the people of Rumbek who are suffering more than me," said the bishop-elect, who is a Comboni missionary, in a statement reported by the Comboni mission website, Nigrizia.it.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The attack occurred shortly after midnight April 26 when two gunmen entered his residence, shot at the door of his room, and then fired at least three bullets into his legs, according to Fides. He had arrived in Rumbek on April 16 after serving as vicar general of the Diocese of Malakal since 2020.

Archbishop Protase Rugambwa, secretary of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, said in a message sent to the apostolic nunciature in South Sudan that members of the dicastery felt "great sorrow" upon hearing about the attack and wished to assure the bishop-elect of their "closeness in this moment of trial and the continuous support in prayer for a speedy recovery."

The general council of the Comboni Missionaries in Rome also released a statement April 26 saying their confrere was doing well, was calling for prayers for South Sudan and had forgiven his assailants.

The diocese had been vacant since 2011 after the sudden death of Bishop Cesare Mazzolari

In early March, Pope Francis appointed the Comboni missionary to lead the Diocese of Rumbek and his episcopal ordination was scheduled for May 23, Pentecost Sunday. The diocese had been vacant since 2011 after the sudden death of Bishop Cesare Mazzolari, a fellow Italian-born Comboni missionary.

Born near Vicenza, in northern Italy, in 1977, Bishop-elect Carlassare studied in Florence and Rome and began working in what is now South Sudan in 2005, learning the Nuer language and serving in a variety of capacities, including vice provincial of the Comboni Missionaries in South Sudan.

Related News

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Beyond welfare law, South Korea's disabled need more support
Apr 27, 2021
Church leaders ask India to deploy military in Covid-19 crisis
Apr 27, 2021
The dark side of Japan's sacred island
Apr 27, 2021
Pakistan archdiocese urges faithful to get vaccinated
Apr 27, 2021
Philippine bishop makes angry house call
Apr 27, 2021
Myanmar anti-coup protesters decry ASEAN consensus
Apr 27, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating
Apr 26, 2021
Letter from Rome: A child-martyr and defenders of religious freedom
Apr 25, 2021
Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Apr 23, 2021
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Apr 22, 2021
Easter attacks revealed ailment eating into Sri Lankan society
Apr 22, 2021

Features

Beyond welfare law, South Korea's disabled need more support
Apr 27, 2021
The dark side of Japan's sacred island
Apr 27, 2021
Vietnamese teenager encounters God through Catholic videos
Apr 26, 2021
Claims of sexual misconduct lead to exodus of Singapore altar servers
Apr 23, 2021
Interfaith charity works for Myanmar's needy 
Apr 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pandemichit Britain has seen increased Church participation

Pandemic-hit Britain has seen increased Church participation
Spanish bishops are gradually opening up about sexual abuse

Spanish bishops are gradually opening up about sexual abuse
Theologian says Church needs to develop its teaching on homosexuality

Theologian says Church needs to develop its teaching on homosexuality
Synodality and papal primacy

Synodality and papal primacy
Homosexuality what does Pope Francis really think

Homosexuality: what does Pope Francis really think?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 27 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 27 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Fourth Week of Easter

Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Fourth Week of Easter
Lord, may my life always reflect true Christian virtues

Lord, may my life always reflect true Christian virtues
Pray for men and women who do Montfort’s mission

Pray for men and women who do Montfort’s mission
St. Louis De Montfort | Saint of the Day

St. Louis De Montfort | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.