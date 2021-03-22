X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Gunmen kidnap another Catholic priest in Nigeria

The West African country has is in turmoil since 2009 after the Islamist group Boko Haram launched an insurgency

Ben Joseph

UCA News Reporter

Updated: March 22, 2021 07:19 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Migrants infected with Covid-19 at Thai detention centers

Mar 19, 2021
2

Anger over 'crimes against humanity' in Myanmar

Mar 19, 2021
3

The unheard Ahmadis of Pakistan

Mar 19, 2021
4

Church and political leaders unite against Duterte

Mar 19, 2021
5

Timor-Leste Church boosts efforts to stem Covid-19

Mar 19, 2021
6

Hundreds homeless as fire ravages Indian Christian village

Mar 19, 2021
7

Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?

Mar 19, 2021
8

Lenten youth retreat fosters Christian unity in Bangladesh

Mar 19, 2021
9

Muslims in fear over Sri Lanka's proposed burqa ban

Mar 19, 2021
10

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Mar 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Gunmen kidnap another Catholic priest in Nigeria

Nigerian soldiers and police officers stand at the entrance of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando, Kaduna state, on March 12, 2021, after a kidnap gang stormed the school shooting indiscriminately before taking at least 30 students around 9:30pm (2030 GMT) on March 11, 2021. (Photo: BOSAN YAKUSAK / AFP)

Unidentified gunmen have kidnapped another Catholic priest in Nigeria in a suspected extortion effort amid reports of increased terrorist activities in the African nation.

Father Harrison Egwuenu, dean of St. George's college in Obinomba, was abducted on March 15 at around 8 p.m. local time in Abraka, in Delta State, in the south of Nigeria.

The attackers stopped his car and fired in the air to threaten the passers-by and took away the priest from his car to an unknown destination.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The priest was coming to St. George’s College in Obinomba to take his new assignment duty as principal.

Father Benedict Okutegbe, the administrator of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in the diocese of Warri, confirmed the kidnapping and sought his rapid release on March 18.

He said police have launched a manhunt for the abductors.

Kidnapping for extortion is frequent in Nigeria. The victims include several priests, men, and women religious. But the Bishops' Conference of Nigeria has decided to not pay ransom several years ago.

The bishops have warned the government that its inability to provide security for all will force Nigeria to face the "risk of being torn to pieces."

“Nigerians are experiencing an invasion of their farmlands by armed Fulani herdsmen; a group well organized and already designated as the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world by the Global Terrorism Index.”

The West African country has is in turmoil since 2009 after the Islamist group Boko Haram launched an insurgency. The jihadist group targets religious and political institutions and civilians.

Related News

Besides, there are clashes between Muslim Fulani herdsmen and Christian farmers over grazing land.

Last December, Bishop Moses Chikwe, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Owerri, was abducted by unidentified gunmen. He was released unhurt.

In November, Father Matthew Dajo was kidnapped by unknown gunmen and he was freed 10 days later.

Father Okutegbe said these kidnapping incidents have "nothing to do with religion. One can say it is simply a reflection of the collapse of the security apparatus of the state and country. No one seems to be safe anymore.”

Also Read

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations

Latest News

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021
Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste
Mar 22, 2021
Pakistan's minorities demand anti-forced conversion law
Mar 22, 2021
Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Mar 22, 2021
Manila parishes back in lockdown following Covid spike
Mar 22, 2021
Gunmen kidnap another Catholic priest in Nigeria
Mar 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Blessings and curses
Mar 21, 2021
'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021
Bangladesh still far from achieving founding father's dreams
Mar 18, 2021

Features

Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Mar 22, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics renew devotion to St. Joseph
Mar 22, 2021
Korean Catholic fathers urged to emulate St. Joseph
Mar 22, 2021
Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon
Mar 22, 2021
Indonesian nun unshackles the potential of mentally ill, disabled
Mar 21, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Ministry vocation and life a reflection on resigning oneself to resignation

Ministry, vocation and life: a reflection on resigning oneself to resignation
World Water Day invites us to reflect on Gods irreplaceable gift says pope

World Water Day invites us to reflect on God’s irreplaceable gift, says pope
Catholic bishops blast Spains legalization of euthanasia

Catholic bishops blast Spain’s legalization of euthanasia

Christians continue to be discriminated against in Sudan

Christians continue to be discriminated against in Sudan
On the popes agenda

On the pope's agenda
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 22 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 22 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Lent
Lord, You are the light of the world. Help us to follow You the light of life

Lord, You are the light of the world. Help us to follow You the light of life
Enable us to understand the goodness in people

Enable us to understand the goodness in people
St. Turibius de Mogrovejo | Saint of the Day

St. Turibius de Mogrovejo | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.