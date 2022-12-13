News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Gunmen attack Kabul hotel popular with Chinese

At least three attackers are killed by security forces after they open fire at the hotel in central Kabul, says an official

Gunmen attack Kabul hotel popular with Chinese

Smoke rises from a site of an attack at Shahr-e-naw, one of the main commercial areas in Kabul, on Dec. 12. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: December 13, 2022 06:24 AM GMT

Updated: December 13, 2022 06:28 AM GMT

At least three people were killed when gunmen attacked a hotel popular with Chinese business people in the Afghan capital Monday, with witnesses reporting multiple blasts and several bursts of gunfire, as the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the multi-storey Kabul Longan Hotel as Taliban security forces rushed to the site and sealed off the neighbourhood.

The Taliban claim to have improved security since storming back to power in August last year but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, many claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State (IS) group.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Italian non-governmental organisation Emergency NGO, which operates a hospital just one kilometre from the blast site, said it had received 21 casualties, including three people dead on arrival.

It did not say if those dead were civilians or involved in the attack.

A Kabul police spokesman said three attackers were killed and one suspect arrested, blaming the assault on "mischievous elements".

"All the guests of the hotel have been rescued and no foreigner was killed. Only two foreign guests were injured when they threw themselves from an upper storey," chief Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid added on Twitter.

IS said in a statement Monday that two of its personnel "attacked a big hotel frequented by Chinese diplomats and businessmen in Kabul, where they detonated two explosive devices hidden inside two bags."

One of the two fighters, whom IS identified as Abu Umar and Abdul Jabbar, threw hand grenades at Taliban officers, the statement said, while the other began detonating explosive devices and firing at hotel guests, the group said in a statement, claiming 30 people were wounded or killed.

Video circulating on social media showed people clambering out of windows on the lower floors of the building, with the hotel sign -- in English and Chinese -- clearly visible.

Other video showed huge flames licking out of another section, with thick plumes of smoke.

A helicopter also made several passes of the area.

The hotel is popular with Chinese business visitors, who have flocked to Afghanistan since the Taliban's return in pursuit of high-risk but potentially lucrative business deals.

China, which shares a rugged 76-kilometre (47-mile) border with Afghanistan, has not officially recognised the Taliban government but is one of the few countries to maintain a full diplomatic presence there.

Sensitive border 

Beijing has long feared Afghanistan could become a staging point for minority Uyghur separatists in China's sensitive border region of Xinjiang.

The Taliban have promised that Afghanistan would not be used as a base for militants and, in exchange, China has offered economic support and investment for Afghanistan's reconstruction.

Maintaining stability after decades of war in Afghanistan is Beijing's main consideration as it seeks to secure its borders and strategic infrastructure investments in neighbouring Pakistan, home to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Taliban are at pains to portray Afghanistan as safe for diplomats and business people but two Russian embassy staff members were killed in a suicide bombing outside the mission in September in an attack claimed by IS.

The United States on Monday urged the Taliban to "live up to the commitments that they've made to the international community," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"One of those commitments is to provide a society that is free from this sort of terrorist violence."

"The Afghan people have been subjected to levels of violence that are far too high for far too long," he added.

IS also claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistan's embassy in Kabul this month that Islamabad decried as an "assassination attempt" against the ambassador.

A security guard was wounded in that attack.

Despite owning the rights to major projects in Afghanistan, notably the Mes Aynak copper mine, China has not pushed any of these projects forward.

The Taliban are reliant on China to turn one of the world's largest copper deposits into a working mine that would help the cash-strapped and sanctions-hit nation recover.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

When the Japanese ‘quiet hour’ is too much to bear When the Japanese ‘quiet hour’ is too much to bear
Court lifts sanctions on Korean Christian TV Court lifts sanctions on Korean Christian TV
Indonesia’s nature reserve auction put off amid outcry Indonesia’s nature reserve auction put off amid outcry
Cannot be ousted in ‘500 lifetimes,’ Cambodia PM says Cannot be ousted in ‘500 lifetimes,’ Cambodia PM says
Jesuit charity seeks Christmas gifts for Cambodia’s poor Jesuit charity seeks Christmas gifts for Cambodia’s poor
Gunmen attack Kabul hotel popular with Chinese Gunmen attack Kabul hotel popular with Chinese
roundtable
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Colombo

Archdiocese of Colombo

In a land area of 3,631.9 square kilometers, the diocesan territory includes three district such as Colombo, Kalutara

Read more
Archdiocese of Jinan

Archdiocese of Jinan

Jinan Diocese covers 7 cities, 3 counties and manages 1 county city including: Shizhong District, Lixia District,

Read more
Archdiocese of Samarinda

Archdiocese of Samarinda

In a land area of 211,440 square kilometers, the archdiocese of Samarinda is located in eastern part of Kalimantan,

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaotong

Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaotong

In a land area of approximately 23,021 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.