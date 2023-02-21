News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Gunfight after Afghan Taliban shut border crossing with Pakistan

Torkham in is a key trading waypoint, where Afghanistan exports coal and receives food and other supplies from Pakistan

Gunfight after Afghan Taliban shut border crossing with Pakistan

Taliban security personnel stand guard along a road after gunfire erupted between Afghanistan and Pakistan border forces near the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in Nangarhar province on Feb. 20. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Torkham

By AFP, Torkham

Published: February 21, 2023 05:36 AM GMT

Updated: February 21, 2023 05:42 AM GMT

Gunfire erupted between Afghanistan and Pakistan border forces on Monday after Taliban authorities shut the country's busiest crossing with its eastern neighbour, officials said.

Relations between the two countries have been testy since the Taliban took Kabul in August 2021, with Islamabad accusing its neighbour of harbouring armed groups that have carried out strikes on its soil.

There have been frequent flare-ups along the mostly mountainous border splitting the countries -- which no Afghan government has ever recognised -- including sporadic gunfights and crossing closures.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Officials on both sides, who asked not to be named, said Afghan authorities closed the border late Sunday after Pakistani officials imposed new rules preventing entry to attendants of medical patients without certain documentation.

"It's such a pity, Pakistanis and Afghans are Muslim brothers," said Pakistani citizen Riwayat, stuck on the Afghan side of the border. "I have all the necessary documents but it is still closed over a small issue."

Mohammad Sediq Khalid, the commissioner for Torkham on the Afghan side, said Pakistan was "not fulfilling its promises". Islamabad did not respond to a request from AFP to clarify the new rules.

The clash broke out at around 7:30 am Kabul time (0300 GMT) on Monday, with both sides blaming each other for initiating the violence.

"The firing was initiated by the Afghan side and our forces retaliated," Irshad Mohmand, a senior Pakistani government official at the border, told AFP by phone.

Afghan official Harfat Muhajir, however, said Afghan forces had only "shot in response" to Pakistani forces.

The border crossing at Torkham -- 177 kilometres (110 miles) from the capital of each country -- is a key trading waypoint, where Afghanistan exports truckloads of coal and receives food and other supplies from Pakistan.

Both nations are in dire economic crisis, with Afghanistan reeling from a drop-off in aid following the end of the US-backed occupation, and Pakistan crippled by a domestic downturn and foreign exchange crisis that has left it on the brink of default.

In the year-and-a-half of Taliban rule, Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic uptick in attacks on its soil, mainly in the regions bordering Afghanistan.

In January, a suicide bomber killed more than 80 police officers at a mosque in the northwestern provincial capital of Peshawar.

On Friday, a suicide bomber squad stormed a police headquarters in the southern port city of Karachi, killing five. Both attacks were linked to the Pakistani Taliban, which has deep ties with the Afghan Taliban.

"I think that the Afghan state has to deliver on terrorism," Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

"There's a whole alphabet soup of terrorist organisations that have and still do base themselves out of Afghanistan."

Late on Sunday, Kabul's foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said Zardari's "remarks asserting that terrorist groups operate from Afghanistan... are untrue".

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cambodian PM upset with 40 NGOs for ‘double standards’ Cambodian PM upset with 40 NGOs for ‘double standards’
Filipino bishop seeks more school counselors to fight bullying Filipino bishop seeks more school counselors to fight bullying
Gunfight after Afghan Taliban shut border crossing with Pakistan Gunfight after Afghan Taliban shut border crossing with Pakistan
Bangladesh govt shuts down opposition newspaper Bangladesh govt shuts down opposition newspaper
Suspect arrested in murder of LA Auxiliary Bishop Suspect arrested in murder of LA Auxiliary Bishop
Ukrainian Catholics hail Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv Ukrainian Catholics hail Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Sorsogon

Diocese of Sorsogon

In a land area of 2,141.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of Sorsogon.The Province

Read more
Archdiocese of Medan

Archdiocese of Medan

The Archdiocese of Medan is located in the province of North Sumatra. This 181,680.68-kilometer-square province

Read more
Diocese of Maliana

Diocese of Maliana

The diocese of Maliana serves three districts located in the border areas between Timor Leste and Indonesia. These

Read more
Diocese of Laohekou

Diocese of Laohekou

Xiangfan is the second largest city in Hubei province in central China. After the reshuffling of Hubei dioceses in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.