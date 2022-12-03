News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Guard injured as shots fired at Pakistan's Kabul embassy

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called the attack an 'assassination attempt' on the head of mission

Guard injured as shots fired at Pakistan's Kabul embassy

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) meets with the nomination of the next Pakistan's army Chief General Syed Asim Munir (left) at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad on Nov. 24. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: December 03, 2022 06:29 AM GMT

Updated: December 03, 2022 06:37 AM GMT

A security guard was wounded Friday by shots fired at Pakistan's embassy in the Afghan capital, in what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called "an assassination attempt" on the head of the mission.

"I demand immediate investigation & action against perpetrators of this heinous act," Sharif tweeted.

A Kabul police spokesman said one suspect had been arrested and two light weapons seized after security forces swept a nearby building "and prevented the continuation of gunfire".

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Although Pakistan does not officially recognise Afghanistan's Taliban government, it kept its embassy open even as the hardline Islamists took over in August last year, and maintains a full diplomatic mission.

An embassy official told AFP a lone attacker "came behind the cover of houses and started firing".

"The ambassador and all the other staff are safe, but we are not going outside of the embassy building as a precaution," he said.

A spokesman for Afghanistan's foreign ministry said they strongly condemned the "failed attack".

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will not allow any malicious actors to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul," it said in a statement.

"Security agencies will investigate this incident seriously. After identifying the perpetrators, they will be punished according to law."

The attack comes just days after Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan's minister of state for foreign affairs, visited Kabul for talks with the Taliban government.

Pakistan has complicated relations with the Taliban, with Islamabad long accused of supporting the Islamists even while backing the US-led invasion of Afghanistan that toppled them following the 9/11 attacks.

Pakistan is home to more than a million Afghan refugees, and the porous border they share is frequently the scene of clashes.

Last month a gunman shot dead a Pakistan security guard at the Chaman border crossing, leading to its closure for a week.

On Monday, Pakistan's separate but home-grown Taliban -- whose leaders and fighters have long operated from Afghanistan -- said they were ending a shaky ceasefire with Islamabad.

Since returning to power in August last year, the Afghan Taliban have insisted they would not allow foreign militant groups to operate from home soil.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Women join protests in Iran's conservative province Women join protests in Iran's conservative province
Guard injured as shots fired at Pakistan's Kabul embassy Guard injured as shots fired at Pakistan's Kabul embassy
For converts to Catholicism, RCIA is now 'OCIA' For converts to Catholicism, RCIA is now 'OCIA'
Lobby hard for families, pope tells Italian groups Lobby hard for families, pope tells Italian groups
First deaf priest in US visits Minnesota parish First deaf priest in US visits Minnesota parish
A unified Korea is the need of the hour A unified Korea is the need of the hour
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.