X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Growing support for striking workers at Cambodian casino

Workers at Coca-Cola and Anchor beer, besides unions in Malaysia, are backing the protests at NagaWorld

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: January 27, 2022 08:57 AM GMT

Updated: January 27, 2022 09:04 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Scared of a solemn hymn?

Jan 25, 2022
2

Mekong dams hit fishing and farming in Laos, Thailand

Jan 26, 2022
3

Dismay as hymn dropped from India's Republic Day ceremony

Jan 24, 2022
4

The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh

Jan 24, 2022
5

Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India

Jan 26, 2022
6

Priests urge Filipinos to shoot down Marcos election bid

Jan 26, 2022
7

Indian nuns question Church's silence in rape case

Jan 24, 2022
8

Is India on the path to genocide?

Jan 26, 2022
9

Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century

Jan 25, 2022
10

Thousands of ethnic Chin cross Myanmar border into India

Jan 24, 2022
Support UCA News
Growing support for striking workers at Cambodian casino

Workers from the NagaWorld casino demand the reinstatement of colleagues who were laid off in 2021 during a protest outside the National Assembly building in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Jan. 4. (Photo: AFP)

Striking workers protesting outside the NagaWorld casino in Phnom Penh have claimed a growing support network within Cambodia and nearby Malaysia

Trade unionists said the plight of casino workers and the arrests of at least nine union leaders had resonated at factories producing Anchor beer, Coca-Cola and at Caltex petrol stations around the country.

Yoeun Reth, union president for Phnom Penh Chevron workers, told Voice of Democracy (VoD) that members at 27 Caltex petrol stations in the capital had joined a social media campaign calling for the release of the jailed NagaWorld unionists.

“This is a social disease and it spreads into our system and needs to be treated,” Yoeun Reth said, adding that the issues confronting NagaWorld were shared elsewhere.

About 2,000 striking workers have persistently protested outside the NagaWorld casino demanding the reinstatement of 365 union leaders and delegates who were laid off in April 2021 in what the company said was a necessary cost-cutting measure due to the pandemic.

Most are from the Labor Rights Supported Union of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld (LRSU) and were among about 1,300 mass layoffs at NagaWorld, owned by the Malaysian billionaire Chen Lip Keong.

We support their struggle and we stand for them and act. This is the workers’ right and a human right

Protesters are also demanding fair compensation packages for staff prepared to leave. However, the courts have deemed the industrial action illegal while police have alleged the unions are being funded by foreign and local NGOs.

In Malaysia, Labor Law Reform Coalition co-chair Gopal Kishanam said unionists had submitted a letter of support for NagaWorld workers at the Cambodian embassy which officials had refused to accept.

“We support their struggle and we stand for them and act. This is the workers’ right and a human right,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Ke Chanrithy, union president at Cambodia Beverage Company, which produces and distributes Coca-Cola, after meeting NagaWorld members.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We asked them to join their campaign after we introduced ourselves. So that protest allowed us to join. We plan to go there again after we have a meeting with local unions,” he said.

Ke Chanrithy said some of his members had joined the rallies over the weekend and were also offering online support for striking NagaWorld workers.

Khem Mao, a union leader at the Angkor Beer factory in Sihanoukville, said a small number of his 160 members had also supported strikers online.

“It’s sad. Look at the NagaWorld Company, with two skyscrapers on land by the water. But they are hurting their own children,” he told VoD. “I cannot find a word to describe this feeling.”

Phnom Penh Municipal Court ordered the detention of the nine LRSU members, one of whom was released on bail. They are facing incitement charges for conducting an illegal demonstration.

The US embassy in Cambodia has said it was troubled by police action against workers “for their peaceful expression and urge authorities to hear citizens, not silence them. Freedoms of speech, assembly and association are guaranteed in the Cambodian constitution."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pope's comments on gay children win praise in Philippines
Pope's comments on gay children win praise in Philippines
Indonesian anti-terror chief issues grim warning
Indonesian anti-terror chief issues grim warning
ACN calls for prayers for conflict-torn Myanmar
ACN calls for prayers for conflict-torn Myanmar
Myanmar junta threatens noisy protesters with legal action
Myanmar junta threatens noisy protesters with legal action
Thai police seize history book in raid on library
Thai police seize history book in raid on library
Vietnam Catholics urged to remember Covid victims at Tet
Vietnam Catholics urged to remember Covid victims at Tet
Support Us

Latest News

Japan to help Bill Gates' next-gen nuclear power project in US
Jan 27, 2022
Pope's comments on gay children win praise in Philippines
Jan 27, 2022
Indonesian anti-terror chief issues grim warning
Jan 27, 2022
Two arrested for vandalizing St. Sebastian statue in India
Jan 27, 2022
Growing support for striking workers at Cambodian casino
Jan 27, 2022
Blasphemy case registered over church attack in Pakistan
Jan 27, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is India on the path to genocide?
Jan 26, 2022
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Jan 25, 2022
The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh
Jan 24, 2022
India remains a work in progress at 75
Jan 24, 2022
Letter from Rome: Pope wants a Bible in every Catholic's hand
Jan 24, 2022

Features

Reopening of Maya Bay signals changes to Thai tourism
Jan 26, 2022
Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India
Jan 26, 2022
Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Jan 25, 2022
Vietnam Catholics rush to feed poor during Tet festival
Jan 21, 2022
Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
Jan 20, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Grard Depardieu vs Archdiocese of Paris

Gérard Depardieu vs. Archdiocese of Paris
Vatican defends Benedict XVI following Munich abuse report

Vatican defends Benedict XVI following Munich abuse report
Growing the synodal parish the cornerstone of a synodal Church

Growing the synodal parish -- the cornerstone of a synodal Church
Walking alongside the people of Ivory Coast

Walking alongside the people of Ivory Coast
Head of the Chaldean Catholic Church advocates use of Arabic in liturgy

Head of the Chaldean Catholic Church advocates use of Arabic in liturgy
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.