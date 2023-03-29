Group slams Indian archbishop's pledge to help Modi’s party

Archbishop Pamplany says he'll help pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party win seat in next polls if govt helps rubber farmers

Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of Tellicherry has come under fire from a Catholic group for offering to help the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party to win a seat in the next general election, (Photo:UCA News)

A Catholic religious group has denounced an Indian archbishop’s offer of support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pro-Hindu party in next year’s general elections.

The Forum of Religious for Justice and Peace, comprising religious priests and nuns, in a March 27 statement said, "We are shocked by the recent statement by Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of Tellicherry in which he extended support to Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party “if prices of rubber are hiked to Rs 300 (US$3.6) per kg.”

It is not proper for a bishop to gather votes for a political party “that is accused of targeting minority Christians across the country,” said Father Cedric Prakash, who is based in Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

“The archbishop’s announcement is against the basic teachings of Christ, especially inclusiveness,” the Jesuit priest told UCA News on March 28.

Pamplany, based in southern Kerala state, assured Modi’s party his help in winning a seat in the upcoming general elections, at a recent farmers’ rally organized by the Catholic Congress in Kannur.

The assurance came on the condition that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led federal government assist struggling rubber farmers.

Christians make up nearly 18 percent of Kerala’s 33 million population. The state sends 20 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha (Lower House). So far, Modi’s party has not been able to win a single seat in the state, which is currently ruled by communists.

“Why does the archbishop back only rubber farmers? What about other farmers who are not getting legitimate prices for their products?” said Prakash, who is also a FORUM committee member, said.

“Coming from a member of the hierarchy, such ‘assurances’ are unacceptable, deeply regrettable and bound to have serious long-term repercussions,” the FORUM said in its statement.

“The archbishop’s offer is nothing but a serious violation of human rights and against the ethics and teachings of the Catholic Church,” said Sister Dorothy Fernandes, the forum's national convener.

“How can an archbishop assure votes to a political party?” she asked.

“No prelate is expected to make such a political statement.”

