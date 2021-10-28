X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Group seeks plastic bag ban in Philippines

Supreme Court urged to force govt to take steps to prevent 'irreversible' environmental damage caused by plastic waste

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: October 28, 2021 09:11 AM GMT

Updated: October 28, 2021 11:56 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?

Oct 25, 2021
2

Cambodia lifts ban on flights from three Asian countries

Oct 25, 2021
3

Crying out for lawful law enforcers in Indonesia

Oct 25, 2021
4

Daughter of Indonesia's first president becomes a Hindu

Oct 26, 2021
5

Cambodian court convicts 14 activists over protests

Oct 26, 2021
6

Modi's intervention sought to end anti-Christian violence in India

Oct 27, 2021
7

Church sees conspiracy in probe against Indian cardinal

Oct 25, 2021
8

Korean missionary nuns held in Nepal on conversion charges

Oct 27, 2021
9

Pope plans to visit Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea

Oct 25, 2021
10

With pomp and a rare protest, Cambodia remembers peace deal

Oct 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Group seeks plastic bag ban in Philippines
Bishop Joel Baylon of Legazpi leads an effort to clean up the seabed in his province. (Photo courtesy of Father Ricky Bermas)

A group of climate and environmental activists has gone to the Philippines’ highest court to force the government to take steps to prevent “irreversible” damage to the environment brought about by plastic use by big corporations.

Oceana Philippines filed a 100-page lawsuit with the Supreme Court calling for the government to fulfill a constitutional right to a healthy environment.

The group seeks a ban on commercial establishments, warehouses and manufacturers from selling, conveying, distributing and using disposable plastic bags with endocrine-disrupting chemicals such as Bisphenol-A.

The US Environmental Protection Agency banned the use of products with Bisphenol-A after studies show the compound affected the growth, reproduction and development of aquatic organisms in oceans and other bodies of water.

“After 20 years of thumb twiddling, it has become abundantly clear that [government officials] cannot be bothered to avoid or diminish plastic pollution in line with the precautionary principle,” wrote Oceana in their petition.

The precautionary principle enables decision-makers such as the president and cabinet members to adopt pro-environment measures when there is evidence of environmental degradation and threats to human lives.

We should be inspired by their courage to challenge big corporations not to pollute our waters by the plastics they use

Oceana Philippines pointed to a 2020 Philippine brand audit citing eight major companies that have produced harmful chemicals and were the top plastic polluters in the country.

“The 2020 audit covered 38,580 pieces of branded plastic waste items recovered from 17 sites,” the group said.

Oceana Philippines also cited an Oxford University report saying around 80 percent of global ocean plastic waste comes from Asian rivers, with the Philippines contributing a third of that total.

Future generations must “be given a fighting chance of being born into a world that is not drowning in plastic,” the group said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Father Junjun Carbonel from Digos Diocese in Davao province backed the move, saying taking care of the environment was a moral duty of all Christians.

“It is good that this group of environmentalists is brave enough to mount a case to seek protection from the Supreme Court. We should be inspired by their courage to challenge big corporations not to pollute our waters by the plastics they use,” Father Carbonel told UCA News.

Efforts to combat plastic waste deserve praise said the priest, citing a recent clean-up campaign in which Bishop Joel Baylon of Legazpi picked up plastic from the seabed in Bicol province.

“He spearheaded a group of divers to clean up the seabed in his diocese. That was so inspiring,” he added.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vietnamese religious' love for beloved homeland
Vietnamese religious' love for beloved homeland
Filipinos flock to cemeteries ahead of All Saints' Day closure
Filipinos flock to cemeteries ahead of All Saints' Day closure
Boy dies following clash in Indonesia's Papua province
Boy dies following clash in Indonesia's Papua province
Photos take spark out of Thai fireball superstition
Photos take spark out of Thai fireball superstition
Catholic school's green initiative for Timor-Leste
Catholic school's green initiative for Timor-Leste
Filipino clergymen fall victim to lure of politics
Filipino clergymen fall victim to lure of politics
Support Us

Latest News

Sri Lankan Catholic priest summoned for raising questions
Oct 28, 2021
Vietnamese religious' love for beloved homeland
Oct 28, 2021
Indian students arrested for celebrating Pakistan win
Oct 28, 2021
Taiwan leader confirms small US troop training presence
Oct 28, 2021
Indian govt’s use of Pegasus spyware to be probed
Oct 28, 2021
Group seeks plastic bag ban in Philippines
Oct 28, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Vietnamese religious' love for beloved homeland
Oct 28, 2021
Can electronic persons sin like us?
Oct 28, 2021
The struggle for street power in Pakistan
Oct 27, 2021
A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Oct 26, 2021
Speaking as a member of the Globule Family ...
Oct 26, 2021

Features

Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Oct 28, 2021
Climate refugees find safety in Bangladesh's shanty towns
Oct 26, 2021
Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
The soaring cost of justice for minorities in Pakistan
Oct 25, 2021
With pomp and a rare protest, Cambodia remembers peace deal
Oct 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vaticans 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes Christmas tree from Italy

Vatican's 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes; Christmas tree from Italy
Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founders church leads to hard feelings

Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founder's church leads to hard feelings
Pope Francis to visit Canada foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples

Pope Francis to visit Canada, foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples
Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.