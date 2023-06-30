News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Group lauds move to tackle gambling harms in Australia

Australian parliament recommends a national strategy to reduce negative impacts of gambling on people

A parliamentary inquiry recommends that advertising for online gambling be banned in Australia within three years. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

Published: June 30, 2023 09:42 AM GMT

Updated: June 30, 2023 10:21 AM GMT

An Australian Christian group has lauded a government move for a national strategy for online gaming and gambling that aims to reduce negative impacts on people, especially children, and youth.  

Christian Voice Australia (CVA), a non-denominational group, said in its June 29 press statement that it welcomes the Australian Parliament's House Standing Committee's inquiry into gambling and its associated issues.

The group said it "congratulates the Inquiry with recommendation 2.133, which urges for a comprehensive national strategy on online gambling harm reduction."

The reaction came after the Australian parliament issued a list of recommendations based on the inquiry initiated on Sept. 15, 2022, following a referral from the Labor Party member Amanda Rishworth.

According to the Australian parliament site, the recommendations state that "the Australian Government, with the states and territories, develop a comprehensive national strategy on online gambling harm reduction."

The group further added that they agree with the parliament's recommendations that such a "strategy should be based on public health principles," the group further added.

The measures suggested by the parliamentary committee included preventing gambling harm from occurring, intervening early when there is a risk of harm, and providing appropriate treatment and support for those experiencing harm, among others.

The recommendations also stated that the government must "include measures to protect the most vulnerable that are developed with communities to ensure they are culturally safe and linguistically appropriate."

The parliament has recommended that the national strategy should be in place within twelve months with an implementation that would be progressive in nature.

Citing studies published in the National Library of Medicine, United States, the group pointed out that Gambling Disorder (GD) is "an independent risk factor for suicide," and all-cause mortality has been sparsely studied in patients with GD.

Greg Bondar, National Director of CVA, had pointed out the health problem for gamblers which included significantly elevated mortality and suicide rates among individuals with GD, in their submission to the inquiry.

It is important to stress that "gambling has the highest suicide rate of any addiction," said Bondar.

The group lauded the recommendations for a phased ban on gambling advertising applied across television, radio, newspapers, and online.

"Families are appalled that gambling companies continue to advertise 'sports betting' on television between 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm (peak viewing and News time) especially when the sport is not being shown," Bondar said.

He pointed out that the 'All Bets Off campaign' by CVA, which "urged to stop gambling advertisements being shown between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm," was highlighted to the inquiry commission.

The group cited its research which found out that "Sports Betting" is on the rise and a problem for teenage gamblers.

Between 60 and 70 percent of children have gambled, despite being underage, and one in 25 teenagers has a gambling problem, the group said.

Close to 67 percent of the Australian population plays video games regularly, according to a 2017 report from the e-Safety Commissioner, the Australian government's independent regulator for online safety.

UCA News
