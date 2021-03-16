X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Green-fingered South Korean nuns toil to safeguard creation

Little Servants of the Holy Family nuns consider their participation in a growing 'seed war' part of their apostolic mission

Rock Ronald Rozario

Rock Ronald Rozario

Updated: March 16, 2021 04:16 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Eight Indian Christians hospitalized after attack by Hindu mob

Mar 15, 2021
2

Pakistani Christian serving life for blasphemy gets death sentence

Mar 12, 2021
3

Indian priest excommunicated, accused of attacking bishop

Mar 15, 2021
4

Myanmar needs our prayers and robust action by world leaders

Mar 15, 2021
5

Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?

Mar 12, 2021
6

Bali churches go quiet on Hindus' Day of Silence

Mar 15, 2021
7

Cardinal Bo calls for week of prayer for China Church

Mar 14, 2021
8

Pope Francis appoints new nuncio to India and Nepal

Mar 15, 2021
9

Folk play aims to convince Indian tribal people they were Hindus

Mar 12, 2021
10

British social worker honored by Bangladesh

Mar 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Green-fingered South Korean nuns toil to safeguard creation

The Yongmun Nazareth House Ecological Community, led by Little Servants of the Holy Family nuns, has been pioneering cultivation and preservation of hundreds of local crop varieties. (Photo supplied)

For nearly seven years, a green Catholic community in South Korea has been leading an extraordinary battle for cultivation and preservation of hundreds of local crop varieties that could otherwise become extinct.

The Yongmun Nazareth House Ecological Community, led by Little Servants of the Holy Family nuns, in Yangpyeong, Suwon Diocese, has so far preserved seeds of some 200 local crop varieties including beans, cabbages, radishes, tomatoes, onions, courgettes, melon, burdock, spinach, chard, leek and lettuce.

Six nuns from the congregation have been leading the campaign to collect and cultivate local crops as well as to train farmers near the Yongmun community. They also distribute crop seeds to farmers who cannot afford to buy them.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Every year, the nuns produce crops from the local seeds on 6,475 square meters of land on a barren hilly area. A corner of the land is used for cultivation of local rice.

The efforts of the nuns take inspiration from Pope Francis’ groundbreaking environmental encyclical Laudato Si’ (Praise be to you, my Lord).

Sister Emma Baek-seon, one of the coordinators of the community, says the preservation and distribution of the indigenous varieties of seeds is both the fulfilment of their ancestors’ legacy and a religious vocation to care for creation.

“It is our sacred duty to hand over healthy and fertile seeds to our next generation,” Sister Emma said.   

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

The initiative is the brainchild of Sister Emma and Sister Kim Mi-suk, who vowed to create a reliable alternative to the monopoly of commercial companies that sell hybrid seeds at higher prices but don’t guarantee a bountiful, organic harvest.  

“Most seeds used for farming nowadays are developed for money, but they are often infertile and not good for reaping good harvest. Also, the seeds bought from the company are modified in a way that it won’t be used for next year. That means you have to buy seeds from the company again,” Sister Emma explained.

For years, the nun has visited numerous farmhouses in villages of Yangpyeong county, collecting native seeds from farmers. Crops were were cultivated on the community land and the sisters started preserving these varieties.

Related News

Sister Emma has been interested and involved in various ecological projects for more two decades. In that time the monopoly of seed companies and plight of Korean farmers saddened her.

Together with the sisters of her community, she decided to pursue an “indigenous seed dream” against the rising tide of genetically engineered agricultural products that were flooding the land and tables of Korean people.

The situation continued to worsen as multinational companies obtained exclusive rights to produce and sell genetically modified seeds including popular crops like radish, cabbage and pepper.

The nuns consider their participation in a growing “seed war” part of their apostolic mission. They have also been following a no-pesticide policy as they cultivate and preserve seeds from the crops.

While they pushed for their campaign for indigenous seeds, they also collaborated with like-minded groups and communities including the Catholic Farmers’ School, Pulmu School and a private organization called Native Seed Dream to step up their efforts.

Sister Kim Mi-suk has studied agricultural science and graduated as a qualified agricultural and seed scientist.

The ecological community has also launched social awareness campaigns to promote the cause of the indigenous seed dream.

In 2018, a report on indigenous seed collection was published that documented achievements of seed collection. In 2019, the Indigenous Seed Conservation Research Group was formed with local farmers and organizations.

In collaboration with the Sungga Consumers’ Association, the nuns have been organizing field workshops on seeds and crops in the fields since 2017. Participants can buy seeds and seedlings during their visit. During the program dishes made from local crops are displayed.

Last year the program was scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year the nuns have started a special school for local students to teach them organic farming in their gardens when they have no class. The school is scheduled for every Friday from March 12 to Nov. 27.

Local seeds are precious ancestral resources that must be preserved for food sovereignty, Sister Emma says.

Little Servants of the Holy Family is a South Korea-based international Catholic religious order founded in 1945 and confirmed by Pope Pius XII in 1949. The congregation is active in 13 archdioceses and dioceses in South Korea and also in Bolivia, Argentina, Italy, the Philippines, Vietnam, China and Cambodia.

The congregation is involved in various apostolic missions including family and spiritual ministries, education, social welfare, medical services and ecological apostolate, mostly serving poor and marginalized communities.

Father Pierre Singer (1910-92), popularly known as Father Seong Jae-deok, a French missionary priest in Korea from the Paris Foreign Missions Society (MEP) founded the Little Servants of the Holy Family.

The missionary priest, dismayed over the suffering of Korean people under Japanese occupation during World War II, envisioned a religious order that would “love poverty itself, the poor and the little ones.”

Also Read

Japanese push back against Confucian tradition of uniformity
Japanese push back against Confucian tradition of uniformity
Charismatic prayer group unites Filipino migrants in Macau
Charismatic prayer group unites Filipino migrants in Macau
Cardinal Bo calls for week of prayer for China Church
Cardinal Bo calls for week of prayer for China Church
Japan still wounded 10 years after the tsunami
Japan still wounded 10 years after the tsunami
Hong Kong's homeless continue to increase, says Catholic missionary
Hong Kong's homeless continue to increase, says Catholic missionary
Macau Catholics join campaign to collect rare blood type
Macau Catholics join campaign to collect rare blood type

Latest News

Japanese push back against Confucian tradition of uniformity
Mar 16, 2021
Christians asked to vote for secularism in eastern India
Mar 16, 2021
Indonesian police feel heat in 'Catholic brother' abuse case
Mar 16, 2021
Cambodia imposes harsh laws as Covid numbers spike
Mar 16, 2021
Gay Filipino couples speak out against blessings ban
Mar 16, 2021
Charismatic prayer group unites Filipino migrants in Macau
Mar 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Japanese push back against Confucian tradition of uniformity
Mar 16, 2021
Myanmar needs our prayers and robust action by world leaders
Mar 15, 2021
Letter from Rome: Our very human and evangelical pope
Mar 13, 2021
Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Mar 12, 2021
Where is Somchai? A brave wife's 17-year quest for the truth
Mar 12, 2021

Features

Charismatic prayer group unites Filipino migrants in Macau
Mar 16, 2021
Green-fingered South Korean nuns toil to safeguard creation
Mar 16, 2021
Vietnamese nuns help lepers displaced by seaside project
Mar 15, 2021
Sri Lankan Catholics step up struggle over Easter attacks
Mar 15, 2021
Human trafficking in Indonesia a tough nut to crack
Mar 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Largest day of multifaith climate protests presses governments banks to end fossil fuel funding

Largest day of multifaith climate protests presses governments, banks to end fossil fuel funding
Charismatic prayer group unites Filipino migrants in Macau

Charismatic prayer group unites Filipino migrants in Macau
Renovation of cathedral in Cameroons capital continues

Renovation of cathedral in Cameroon’s capital continues
Pope celebrates Mass for 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines

Pope celebrates Mass for 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines
Pope Francis begins Year Nine with much still to do

Pope Francis begins “Year Nine” with much still to do

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 16 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 16 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Lent
Lord Jesus, open our hearts to the healing and consoling power of Your mercy and grace

Lord Jesus, open our hearts to the healing and consoling power of Your mercy and grace

O mighty Lord, you are our refuge in these troubled times

O mighty Lord, you are our refuge in these troubled times
St. Heribert of Cologne | Saint of the Day

St. Heribert of Cologne | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.