Grand organ from Japan installed in Hanoi cathedral

Special concert marks installation of magnificent instrument inthe capital’s St. Joseph’s Cathedral

An organist plays the grand pipe organ in a concert at St Joseph Cathedral in Hanoi on Nov 23. (Photo: tonggiaophanhanoi.org)

A magnificent pipe organ from Japan given to the cathedral in Vietnam's capital is expected to bring people together.

On Nov. 23, Archbishop Marek Zalewski, non-resident representative of the Holy See to Vietnam, and Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi attended a special concert to mark the installation of the pipe organ in St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Hanoi.

Also present at the concert that drew hundreds of people, including government officials, were Yasuyuki Fujiwara, mayor of Itami City in Japan, and Guido Schumacher, a Belgian craftsman who designed the organ as part of an important cultural exchange project between Itami and Hasselt in Belgium.

Fujiwara said he was delighted that the splendid organ that sat in Itami’s Sun City Hall for elderly citizens for three decades has a new place that is the grace of God given to local Catholics.

"All people share the same interest in music"

“The organ will produce beautiful and lovely sounds helping the faithful get closer to God during liturgical services in the cathedral,” he said.

He expressed deep gratitude to the archdiocese for gracefully receiving the organ with the choral concert. Despite coming from different cultures, all people share the same interest in music.

Archbishop Thien said the grand organ seems to have waited for a long time to go to the Gothic-style cathedral as the seven-meter instrument with 1,850 pipes fits the cathedral’s choir area.

The archbishop hopes the splendid organ will be a bridge between Itami and Hanoi and between the two countries, living proof of the warm friendship between them.

He also presented commemorative gifts to Japanese officials and Vietnamese-Japanese Father Peter Pham Hoang Trinh, who dealt with the procedures for transporting the instrument to Vietnam.

Schumacher, who has plied his craft for more than 40 years, said the organ symbolizes Christianity as its pipes, although they are different in structure, all work together to create beautiful sounds. They work as members of the church.

The 64-year-old craftsman pointed out that the organ has an important place in Catholics' lives, accompanying them through baptisms, weddings and funerals.

"Itami was forced to relinquish the organ, citing its expensive maintenance"

He hopes that the organ serves as a symbol of the international friendship and cultural exchange between Vietnam and Belgium. It can be used for 100 years or 200 years if properly maintained, he added.

Cecilia Tran Tam Trang, a choir member from the cathedral, said all choir members feel proud of the magnificent organ which has a long story with cultural history. “The meaningful concert brings me closer to God as I am a convert,” she said.

Father Trinh, the assistant parish priest at Oita Catholic Church in Oita, said Itami City purchased the organ from Schumacher and placed it in the hall at a cost of 70 million yen (US$514,000) in 1993. The deal came as Itami had a sister-city affiliation with Hasselt in Belgium since 1985.

However, Itami was forced to relinquish the organ, citing its expensive maintenance and repair costs.

The priest made arrangements for the Vietnamese archdiocese to accept the instrument without charge. The archdiocese covered all expenses for its relocation and repair.

The organ was sent to the cathedral in Hanoi in July before Belgian artisans replaced its damaged pipes and assembled it. Pipe organs need to be overhauled every 20 to 25 years.

