News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Grand organ from Japan installed in Hanoi cathedral

Special concert marks installation of magnificent instrument inthe capital’s St. Joseph’s Cathedral

An organist plays the grand pipe organ in a concert at St Joseph Cathedral in Hanoi on Nov 23

An organist plays the grand pipe organ in a concert at St Joseph Cathedral in Hanoi on Nov 23. (Photo: tonggiaophanhanoi.org)

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

By UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: November 28, 2022 04:55 AM GMT

Updated: November 28, 2022 05:02 AM GMT

A magnificent pipe organ from Japan given to the cathedral in Vietnam's capital is expected to bring people together.

On Nov. 23, Archbishop Marek Zalewski, non-resident representative of the Holy See to Vietnam, and Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi attended a special concert to mark the installation of the pipe organ in St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Hanoi.

Also present at the concert that drew hundreds of people, including government officials, were Yasuyuki Fujiwara, mayor of Itami City in Japan, and Guido Schumacher, a Belgian craftsman who designed the organ as part of an important cultural exchange project between Itami and Hasselt in Belgium.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Fujiwara said he was delighted that the splendid organ that sat in Itami’s Sun City Hall for elderly citizens for three decades has a new place that is the grace of God given to local Catholics.

"All people share the same interest in music"

“The organ will produce beautiful and lovely sounds helping the faithful get closer to God during liturgical services in the cathedral,” he said.

He expressed deep gratitude to the archdiocese for gracefully receiving the organ with the choral concert. Despite coming from different cultures, all people share the same interest in music.

Archbishop Thien said the grand organ seems to have waited for a long time to go to the Gothic-style cathedral as the seven-meter instrument with 1,850 pipes fits the cathedral’s choir area.

The archbishop hopes the splendid organ will be a bridge between Itami and Hanoi and between the two countries, living proof of the warm friendship between them.

He also presented commemorative gifts to Japanese officials and Vietnamese-Japanese Father Peter Pham Hoang Trinh, who dealt with the procedures for transporting the instrument to Vietnam.

Schumacher, who has plied his craft for more than 40 years, said the organ symbolizes Christianity as its pipes, although they are different in structure, all work together to create beautiful sounds. They work as members of the church.

The 64-year-old craftsman pointed out that the organ has an important place in Catholics' lives, accompanying them through baptisms, weddings and funerals.

"Itami was forced to relinquish the organ, citing its expensive maintenance"

He hopes that the organ serves as a symbol of the international friendship and cultural exchange between Vietnam and Belgium. It can be used for 100 years or 200 years if properly maintained, he added.

Cecilia Tran Tam Trang, a choir member from the cathedral, said all choir members feel proud of the magnificent organ which has a long story with cultural history. “The meaningful concert brings me closer to God as I am a convert,” she said.

Father Trinh, the assistant parish priest at Oita Catholic Church in Oita, said Itami City purchased the organ from Schumacher and placed it in the hall at a cost of 70 million yen (US$514,000) in 1993. The deal came as Itami had a sister-city affiliation with Hasselt in Belgium since 1985.

However, Itami was forced to relinquish the organ, citing its expensive maintenance and repair costs.

The priest made arrangements for the Vietnamese archdiocese to accept the instrument without charge. The archdiocese covered all expenses for its relocation and repair.

The organ was sent to the cathedral in Hanoi in July before Belgian artisans replaced its damaged pipes and assembled it. Pipe organs need to be overhauled every 20 to 25 years.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Beijing, Holy See test Sino-Vatican deal Beijing, Holy See test Sino-Vatican deal
Indian clergymen booked as anti-port protests turn violent Indian clergymen booked as anti-port protests turn violent
Filipino Methodists elect first woman bishop Filipino Methodists elect first woman bishop
Vatican appointee denied entry into Indian Cathedral Vatican appointee denied entry into Indian Cathedral
Forum seeks Korean reconciliation and peace Forum seeks Korean reconciliation and peace
Pandemic 'pushed 460,000 Cambodians into poverty' Pandemic 'pushed 460,000 Cambodians into poverty'
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.