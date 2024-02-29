News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Govt admits 219 deaths in sectarian strife in India’s Manipur

Most victims of the violence in the northeastern state over the past 10 months are tribal Christians
Govt admits 219 deaths in sectarian strife in India’s Manipur

Women take part in a candlelight vigil to honor those who lost their lives in the ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur in the capital Imphal on Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: February 29, 2024 01:32 PM GMT

The government in India’s strife-torn Manipur has admitted for the first time that 219 persons have been killed in the ethnic violence that broke out nearly 10 months ago in the northeastern state.

Governor Anusuiya Uikey disclosed the figures during her address to the state legislative assembly on Feb. 28. Most of the victims are tribal Christians.

The state's police have registered close to 10,000 cases in connection with the sectarian violence and arrested 187,143 people as a preventive measure, Uikey said.

Uikey told the assembly that compensation would be given to the families of deceased persons and expressed sympathies with them.

Manipur, bordering civil war-hit Myanmar, has witnessed unprecedented violence since May 3 last year between Kuki tribal Christians and the Meitei Hindu community.

But Prime Minister Narendra Mod has not visited the state, although its government is run by his pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party.

The sectarian strife started over granting tribal status to the influential Meiteis that would guarantee them reservation quotas in education and government jobs under India’s affirmative action.

Christians who make up nearly 41 percent of Manipur’s 3.2 million population are against granting reservation quotas to the Meiteis who form a majority of the state's 53 percent Hindus.

The initial days, in July last year, saw two indigenous Christian women being paraded naked and one of them being gang-raped.

More than 50,000 people have been displaced and are living in government-run relief camps as their houses were burnt.

Nearly 350 places of worship, including churches, have been damaged.

The governor said 29 cases have been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation and one case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which specializes in cases related to terrorism and reports to the prime minister.

The state plans to hand over five more cases to the NIA, Uikey added.

Uikey further said that the state has sought the help of the Indian army to maintain peace as the violence continues with no end in sight.

On Feb. 27, nearly 200 armed men stormed the house of Superintendent of Police Moirangthem Amit Singh and abducted him along with one of his guards after firing indiscriminately.

The officer and his guard were rescued on the same day. The kidnapping is attributed to the Arambai Tenggol, reported to be associated with the Meitei community.

On Feb. 23, a bomb blast took place inside a university campus, causing the death of one student.

In another incident on Feb. 13, a mob looted weapons from a reserve police battalion camp in the capital Imphal.

On the same day, there was an attempt to loot arms from the Manipur Police Training Center.

Indigenous Christians say they have lost faith in the government led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh who hails from the Meitei community.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

They want the federal government to directly control the administration and security of the state.

The Catholic Church has a diocese in the troubled state, based in the state capital Imphal, and headed by Archbishop Linus Neli.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
GOPAL K
Now you say its sectarian violence. Earlier it was anti Christian activity. Kukis have fought with all other tribals. How tribals became tribal Christians. So you too keep cast culture. You convert them promising equal status
Reply
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Xinhong Liu of Anqing, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Hilarion Datus Lega of Manokwari-Sorong, Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Benny Varghese Edathattel of Itanagar , India
Read More...
Bishop
Apostolic Administrator Oscar Jaime Llaneta Florencio of Philippines, Military, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Govt admits 219 deaths in sectarian strife in India’s Manipur
Govt admits 219 deaths in sectarian strife in India’s Manipur
Myanmar rights body labeled junta's ‘propaganda’ tool
Myanmar rights body labeled junta's ‘propaganda’ tool
Filipino rights groups decry 'lighter penalties' for killer cops
Filipino rights groups decry 'lighter penalties' for killer cops
Doctors’ strike puts pressure on Korean Catholic hospitals
Doctors’ strike puts pressure on Korean Catholic hospitals
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.