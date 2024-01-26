Governorship hopes of Sarawak's Dayaks are dashed again

The grouping of non-Muslim natives, many of them Christians, form about 40 percent of the Malaysian state’s population

In this Nov. 6, 2017 file photo, traditional dancers wait for Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to arrive at the Sarawak Cultural Village in Santubong, outside Kuching, on the island of Borneo in Malaysia. (Photo: AFP)

The recent appointment of a Muslim-Malay as Sarawak governor is the latest in a string of political disappointments for Dayaks, the largest indigenous peoples group in the Bornean state.

This grouping of non-Muslim indigenous communities, which have a sizeable number of Christians, form about 40 percent of the state’s population but the position of governor has never been offered to them.

All of Sarawak’s six governors, since the formation of Malaysia six decades ago, have been Muslim. One of the governors was appointed twice — 20 years apart.

There have always been calls for the position to be given to a Dayak or a non-Muslim. The call became intense last week after rumors began circulating that the post was likely to be given to veteran Malay-Muslim politician — Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Discussions tend to lead to an old understanding among state leaders for an ethnoreligious balance in two key positions in the state's political structure, with many feeling that the federal and Sarawak governments are not honoring it.

“In the negotiation before the independence [of Sarawak from Britain], there was an understanding that the top two positions — chief minister and governor — would go to the opposite [group]. If the chief minister is Dayak, then the governor is a Muslim, and vice versa,” James Chin, professor of Asian Studies at the University of Tasmania, told UCA News on Jan 24.

This was never written down, nor was it a part of a formal agreement, he added.

The first governor was a Malay-Muslim and the chief minister’s post was held by an Iban, which is the main ethnic community in the Dayak group. This Malay-Dayak combination remained till 1970 when both posts came to be held by Muslims and this continues even today.

That year marked the beginning of the Melanau-Muslim era when an uncle-nephew duo came to occupy either one or both the top two posts till recently.

Abdul Rahman Ya'kub became chief minister in 1970 and when he became the governor in 1981, his nephew Abdul Taib Mahmud became chief minister. After 33 years as chief minister, the now 87-year-old nephew moved to the governor’s position.

Taib’s term, which was earlier extended, is due to expire on Feb. 28. Rumours are rife that he is unwell and so he will be vacating his position before his term expires.

“The Melanau-Muslims are a minority in Sarawak, numbering about 5 percent of the state’s population. Their genius in maintaining political power since 1970 is based on the premise that they can control and politically out-maneuver the Dayak and the Chinese,” Chin wrote in his study.

It has been hard for a Dayak-led party to come to power, mainly because the Dayaks are riddled with in-fighting that has caused deep political divisions among them, unlike the minority groups that have been able to band together.

Only when a Dayak is heading a party that has won the most seats in the state assembly, can he or she be the premier.

With the post of premier dependent on political strength, non-Muslims hoped that the federal and Sarawak governments would honor the understanding arrived at before independence and give them the governor’s post.

Their hopes have been dashed once again with 78-year-old Wan Junaidi being sworn in as Sarawak’s eighth governor by the king on Jan. 26.

The Sarawak Constitution empowers the king to appoint the governor in consultation with the premier.

Why Junaidi, a former law minister, was selected for the post is not known. The opaqueness in decision-making has given rise to speculation that the peninsula-based politicians may have had their say.

This is why there are calls for transparency in future governor selection by activists and politicians like Voon Lee Shan, the president of the Land of the Hornbill Party (Parti Bumi Kenyalang in Malay). The hornbill is the state bird.

“The constitution needs to be amended so that the state assembly can propose names, debate, and then vote. It is the assembly that should decide,” Voon said on Radio Free Sarawak, an independent radio station set up to expose corruption in the state.

Administrative and political positions have long been dominated by Muslims, and the Dayaks have always felt their community has been ignored.

The once-ferocious head-hunters have been made politically weak and are now grappling with issues like poverty and its accompanying ills. They are among the poorest in resource-rich Sarawak.

They have been hoping for a Dayak governor to lead them on to a better life. But will that be enough given their dire circumstances?

