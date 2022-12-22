News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

God offers many ways to face life's challenges, pope says

Pope Francis continues series of talks about the process of spiritual discernment for visitors at the Paul VI audience hall

God offers many ways to face life's challenges, pope says

Pope Francis during the Wednesday General Audience. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: December 22, 2022 05:26 AM GMT

Updated: December 22, 2022 05:29 AM GMT

Believers do not need to be afraid of obstacles, struggles and choices in life because God is always near, offering his love and guidance, Pope Francis said.

"We can often have a distorted idea about God, thinking of him as a sullen, harsh judge, ready to catch us in the act," the pope said Dec. 21 at his weekly general audience. "On the contrary, Jesus reveals a God who is full of compassion and tenderness for us, ready to sacrifice himself so he can come to us."

Speaking with visitors in the Paul VI audience hall, the pope continued his series of talks about the process of spiritual discernment.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The process may seem complicated, he said, but "in reality, it is life that is complicated and, if we do not learn how to read it, as complicated as it is, we risk wasting our lives, living it with strategies that end up disheartening us."

"There is no need to be afraid," he said, because God offers many "aids" to help people with this process.

Discernment is needed, he said, because "life always presents choices to us, and if we do not make conscious choices, in the end it is life that chooses for us, taking us where we do not want to go."

"The goal of discernment is to recognize the salvation God is working in my life," he said. "It reminds me that I am never alone and that, if I am struggling, it is because the stakes are high."

God helps people, first of all, with sacred Scripture and church doctrine, Pope Francis said.

"They help us read what is stirring in our hearts, learning to recognize God's voice and to distinguish it from other voices that seem to vie for our attention, but leave us confused in the end," he said.

Christians, he said, should take time every day to read a few verses from the Bible and quietly reflect on it, letting the word enter into and touch their hearts.

God is waiting for people to stop and be silent, he said, because God's voice is "discreet, respectful" and humble, "and it is only in peace that we can enter profoundly into ourselves and recognize the authentic desires the Lord has placed in our hearts."

"The Word of God is not simply a text to read. The Word is a living presence, a work of the Holy Spirit that comforts, instructs, gives light, strength, refreshment and a zest for life," Pope Francis said.

When the faithful have a consistent and close relationship with Scripture, they will experience a close, loving relationship with Jesus, which is the other "indispensable aid" in discernment, he said.

"Friendship with God is able to change the heart" and change people's lives, he said, because it helps them realize "we have a tender, affectionate father who loves us, who has always loved us."

"God doesn't want to destroy us, he wants us to be stronger and better people each day," he said.

"When we experience this, our heart melts and doubts, fears, feelings of unworthiness are dissolved," he added. "This love is irresistible."

Another "aid," the pope said, is to pray to the Holy Spirit, "who is present in us, who instructs us, makes the word of God that we read come alive, suggests meaningful new things, opens doors that seem closed, indicates paths in life where there seems to be only darkness and confusion."

The Holy Spirit, he said, is "the presence of God in us. He is the greatest gift, the greatest present, the father assures to those who ask."

In greeting Polish speakers at the audience, the pope noted their tradition of leaving an empty place at the table on Christmas Eve for an unexpected guest. "This year it will be occupied by the multitude of refugees from Ukraine, to whom you have opened the doors of your homes with great generosity."

"May the Son of God, born in Bethlehem, fill each of you, your families and those you help with love," he said.

In his greetings in Italian, the pope asked for continued prayers for the people of Ukraine, especially the children, many of whom no longer smile.

"It's serious when a child loses the ability to smile. These children are burdened by the tragedy of this war that is so inhumane, so hard," he said.

"Let us think about the Ukrainian people this Christmas, without light, without heat, without the essential things for survival," he added. "Let us pray to the Lord to bring peace as soon as possible."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cambodian opposition leader's treason trial ends Cambodian opposition leader's treason trial ends
Bishops' chief urges Modi to invite pope to India Bishops' chief urges Modi to invite pope to India
Deaf Pakistanis celebrate Christmas with a difference Deaf Pakistanis celebrate Christmas with a difference
'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia 'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia
UNSC demands end to violence in Myanmar UNSC demands end to violence in Myanmar
Nativity scenes on display at record 43 US state capitols Nativity scenes on display at record 43 US state capitols
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Yangon

Archdiocese of Yangon

Yangon is the capital city of Myanmar. There are altogether 14 states and divisions. Yangon archdiocese comprises the

Read more
Archdiocese of Beijing

Archdiocese of Beijing

The Archdiocese of Beijing covers a territory of 30,000 sq.

Read more
Diocese of Manado

Diocese of Manado

Manado diocese covers an area of 90,000 square kilometers and includes the territories of three provinces on Sulawesi

Read more
Diocese of Amboina

Diocese of Amboina

Missioners from Portugal and Spain began work in Maluku area in 1534. The first baptism was also recorded in the same

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.