Glowing tributes paid to India’s first tribal cardinal

Indian Catholics have paid rich tributes to first tribal Cardinal Telesphore P. Toppo, hailing him as a guiding light and defender of the poor, particularly of the indigenous people
Updated: October 06, 2023 11:07 AM GMT
Catholics hailed India’s first tribal Cardinal Telesphore P. Toppo and remembered him as a defender of the rights of the poor, particularly of the indigenous people.
The former archbishop of Ranchi in eastern Jharkhand state died of age-related ailments on Wednesday at the age of 84. In 2003, Toppo became the first Indian tribal to become a member of the College of Cardinals.
Tribal church leaders said the prelate always stood up to protect the tribal people’s “natural resources such as the water, forest, land, tradition, history and their identity among other things.” In a statement, the national catholic bishops’ conference said the cardinal was a guiding light for the Catholic community and the nation at large.
Born in 1939, Toppo was ordained a priest in 1969. He served as the bishop of Dumka from 1978 to 1984 and archbishop of Ranchi from 1984 to 2018. He served as the president of Indian bishops’ conferences three times.
India's first tribal cardinal, Telesphore Placidus Toppo, died on Oct. 4 at the age of 84. (Photo: Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India)
Police in Bangladesh arrested one person for an attack on a popular Hindu spiritual poet and singer that drew widespread condemnation.
Eighty-year-old Radhapodo Roy was beaten up last Saturday in the northern Kurigram district. He was admitted to a local hospital for treatment.
Hindu spiritual poet and singer Radhapodo Roy, 80, was attacked on Sept. 30 in Bangladesh's Kurigram district while heading towards a river to collect crabs. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)
Two local Muslims – Rafiqul Islam and Kadur Rahman – are accused of assaulting Roy. Islam has been arrested while Rahman is still at large. This is the latest of a series of assaults on mystics and cultural artists in the Muslim-majority nation by Islamist hardliners.
Roy is a popular figure on social media and in one video the poet is seen making a scathing attack on corruption in the country. Police said the pair had been harassing Roy for some time, and they made the arrest after a case was filed. Minority leaders say it was a communal attack amid a rise in violence against minorities in Bangladesh.
The authorities in Nepalgunj city in Nepal near the Indian border imposed a lockdown and heightened security after tensions rose amid clashes between local Hindu and Muslim communities. People were urged not to leave their homes or gather in groups as security personnel including from the Nepal Army patrolled the streets on Tuesday.
Trouble began over the weekend after an alleged ‘defamatory’ post by a Hindu youth on social media angered local Muslims as they celebrated Prophet Muhammad’s birthday on Sept. 28. Nepalgunj has the largest Muslim population among Nepal’s cities.
Nepal's soldiers stand guard at the Old Palace on the last day of the 'Indra Jatra' festival at Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu on Oct. 2. (Photo: Prakash Mathema / AFP)
Muslim leaders organized a protest at the office of the district chief last Sunday, while Hindus brought out a rally next day, defying authorities who refused them permission. Violent clashes erupted between the groups, leaving 13 people injured.
The rival groups pelted stones and bottles and vandalized public property. One house was set on fire while half a dozen properties were damaged. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has ruled out the possibility of conducting an international probe into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks. In a terse and frosty interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle aired on Tuesday, Wickremesinghe said only a few people have asked for an international mechanism, not the parliament.
The government stance came following a documentary by British broadcaster Channel Four last month that alleged the complicity of government officials in the attacks. Wickremesinghe said the government has appointed a three-member committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge besides a parliamentary committee to look into the allegations.
People gather to mourn the victims of 2019 Easter Sunday attacks outside the heavily guarded St Anthony's Shrine in Sri Lanka in this file image. (Photo: Getty Images/AFP)
The Catholic Church has rejected the government moves and refused to accept earlier probes that failed to find the masterminds behind the attacks which left 269 people, including 45 foreigners dead.
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo has strongly criticized the current government's handling of the ongoing investigations and reiterated his call for a transparent and impartial international probe.
More than 5,000 people visited a photo exhibition at the Jeonju Shrine of South Korea that showcased portraits of 124 early Catholic martyrs.
The exhibition titled “You can never abandon your faith” at the Hall of Peace of the shrine was held last month. It also sought to motivate Catholics about their faith that has somewhat shrunk during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Visitors look at the portraits of Korean Catholic martyrs at Jeonju Shrine of South Korea in September. (Photo: Catholic Times of Korea)
The exhibition featured portraits of 124 martyrs killed for refusing to recant their faith in the 18th and 19th centuries. They were among the first Catholics persecuted and martyred when the Buddhist rulers of Joseon dynasty banned Christianity.
The persecution spanned over a century and produced between 8,000 to 10,000 martyrs. Pope Francis beatified 124 martyrs in 2014 and they are one step away from sainthood in the Catholic Church.
The authorities of Hong Kong’s oldest church building – Saint John’s Anglican Cathedral – have ignored criticism and displayed the Chinese national flag inside the church for the first time in its 174-year history.
The church displayed the flag during the morning prayer service next to the pulpit to mark China’s 74th National Day last Sunday. The church’s chaplain Reverend Canon Peter Koon Ho-ming, also a lawmaker in Hong Kong’s assembly, said placing "the national flag at services is not uncommon, many places do the same."
St John’s Cathedral, the oldest church building in Hong Kong, displays the Chinese flag for the first time on National Day, Oct. 1, 2023. (Photo: St John’s Cathedral via HKFP)
In May, Koon suggested placing the national flag during church services, triggering a public backlash. This was after he got elected to Hong Kong’s “patriots-only” legislature in December 2021.
The legislature has become “a rubber stamp” of Beijing after the Chinese regime suppressed a popular pro-democracy movement by imposing a repressive national security law in 2020 that criminalizes all forms of dissent in the former British colony.
Indonesian church leaders have asked Christians not to accept any donations from politicians to avoid “money politics” ahead of next year's general election.
Reverend Gomar Gultom, chairman of the largest ecumenical forum, Union of Churches in Indonesia, has urged Christians to refrain from seeking donations from candidates contesting in local and national elections.
In this file photo, a woman casts her vote during the 2012 gubernatorial election in Indonesian capital Jakarta. (Photo: UCA News)
During a press conference on Tuesday, he condemned the existing practice of church elements who abuse their authority by seeking political donations that fuels corruption. Bishop Petrus Turang from the Christian-majority province of East Nusa Tenggara also made a similar call on Tuesday. Indonesia enters campaign period next month for the polls to be held next year.
A study found that Indonesian politicians are forced to spend millions during their campaign to secure the election victory and this trend saw mostly businesspeople elected because of so-called money politics. More than 45 percent of national lawmakers in Indonesia have business backgrounds.
Vietnamese Catholics have welcomed and found inspiration in Pope Francis’ recent letter that urged them to have dialogue and cooperate with people of other faiths and the authorities to better serve the nation.
Clergy and laypeople said the pope’s letter delighted them because it was the first-ever letter from a pope written to the country’s 7 million Catholics.
Vietnamese Catholics celebrate the feast of Our Lady of La Vang on Aug. 14 at La Vang subparish in Nam Dinh province. (Photo courtesy of gpbuichu.org)
The letter came after the Vatican and Vietnam signed a landmark agreement recently that would allow the Vatican to have an Office of the Resident Papal Representative and a full-time diplomat in the country. It is dubbed as a historic development since the last apostolic delegate was expelled from the communist-ruled country in 1975.
Catholics said they hope the diplomatic breakthrough would pave the way for more religious freedom and end of restrictions that existed in the country since the communist takeover four decades ago.
Academic scholars including historians and theologians have stressed the need for more focus and efforts on studies on richness and diversity of Catholicism in Asia, which remain largely underdeveloped in the region.
The remarks came during a hybrid roundtable discussion titled “Catholic Studies in Asia: Prospects and Challenges” hosted by the Asia Research Institute of the National University of Singapore on Monday.
The hybrid roundtable on 'Catholic Studies in Asia: Prospects and Challenges' hosted by the Asia Research Institute (ARI) of the National University of Singapore on Oct. 2. (Photo supplied)
The event discussed the rise of Catholic Studies across academia with special attention to Asia. It also focused on challenges that this emerging field of research faces in the region, and the opportunities Asian societies and political systems provide to enrich the study.
The event marked the second anniversary of the Initiative for the Study of Asian Catholics, a research initiative designed to increase social scientific research on Catholics in Asia. The panelists said that it is high time to study more and present the “Asian face” of Catholicism to the world.
An increasing number of young people from Myanmar are leaving their war-torn homeland to find work in Japan.
The youth exodus started after the military coup in February 2021, fueled by deteriorating safety and economic uncertainty as international companies have left the country.
A student-led anti-coup demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar in 2021. An increasing number of youth from Myanmar are departing to find work in Japan amid ongoing conflict and economic difficulties. (Photo: AFP-JIJI)
On the other hand, the employment of a rising number of youths in Japan has become a major source of foreign currency income for the sanctions-hit military junta regime.
Official data shows Japan had 47,498 workers from Myanmar in 2022 compared to 27,798 before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019.
More are expected to leave as the Southeast Asian nation’s economic outlook remains gloomy amid international sanctions, the extended state of emergency and delayed general election.
Media reports say that despite high cost of migration, hundreds of youths are in the process of migrating to various countries such as Thailand and Japan.
….As we march through 2023 with the best of commentaries, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 43 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…
Updated: Sep 29, 2023 12:03 PM GMT
Updated: Sep 22, 2023 10:58 AM GMT
Updated: Sep 15, 2023 11:45 AM GMT
Updated: Sep 08, 2023 11:26 AM GMT
Updated: Sep 08, 2023 06:41 AM GMT
Updated: Sep 01, 2023 12:04 PM GMT
Updated: Aug 25, 2023 11:15 AM GMT
Updated: Aug 18, 2023 11:24 AM GMT