Glowing tributes paid to India’s first tribal cardinal

Police in Bangladesh arrested one person for an attack on a popular Hindu spiritual poet and singer that drew widespread condemnation.

Eighty-year-old Radhapodo Roy was beaten up last Saturday in the northern Kurigram district. He was admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Hindu spiritual poet and singer Radhapodo Roy, 80, was attacked on Sept. 30 in Bangladesh's Kurigram district while heading towards a river to collect crabs. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Two local Muslims – Rafiqul Islam and Kadur Rahman – are accused of assaulting Roy. Islam has been arrested while Rahman is still at large. This is the latest of a series of assaults on mystics and cultural artists in the Muslim-majority nation by Islamist hardliners.

Roy is a popular figure on social media and in one video the poet is seen making a scathing attack on corruption in the country. Police said the pair had been harassing Roy for some time, and they made the arrest after a case was filed. Minority leaders say it was a communal attack amid a rise in violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

The authorities in Nepalgunj city in Nepal near the Indian border imposed a lockdown and heightened security after tensions rose amid clashes between local Hindu and Muslim communities. People were urged not to leave their homes or gather in groups as security personnel including from the Nepal Army patrolled the streets on Tuesday.

Trouble began over the weekend after an alleged ‘defamatory’ post by a Hindu youth on social media angered local Muslims as they celebrated Prophet Muhammad’s birthday on Sept. 28. Nepalgunj has the largest Muslim population among Nepal’s cities.

Nepal's soldiers stand guard at the Old Palace on the last day of the 'Indra Jatra' festival at Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu on Oct. 2. (Photo: Prakash Mathema / AFP)

Muslim leaders organized a protest at the office of the district chief last Sunday, while Hindus brought out a rally next day, defying authorities who refused them permission. Violent clashes erupted between the groups, leaving 13 people injured.

The rival groups pelted stones and bottles and vandalized public property. One house was set on fire while half a dozen properties were damaged. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has ruled out the possibility of conducting an international probe into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks. In a terse and frosty interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle aired on Tuesday, Wickremesinghe said only a few people have asked for an international mechanism, not the parliament.

The government stance came following a documentary by British broadcaster Channel Four last month that alleged the complicity of government officials in the attacks. Wickremesinghe said the government has appointed a three-member committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge besides a parliamentary committee to look into the allegations.

People gather to mourn the victims of 2019 Easter Sunday attacks outside the heavily guarded St Anthony's Shrine in Sri Lanka in this file image. (Photo: Getty Images/AFP)

The Catholic Church has rejected the government moves and refused to accept earlier probes that failed to find the masterminds behind the attacks which left 269 people, including 45 foreigners dead.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo has strongly criticized the current government's handling of the ongoing investigations and reiterated his call for a transparent and impartial international probe.

More than 5,000 people visited a photo exhibition at the Jeonju Shrine of South Korea that showcased portraits of 124 early Catholic martyrs.

The exhibition titled “You can never abandon your faith” at the Hall of Peace of the shrine was held last month. It also sought to motivate Catholics about their faith that has somewhat shrunk during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visitors look at the portraits of Korean Catholic martyrs at Jeonju Shrine of South Korea in September. (Photo: Catholic Times of Korea)

The exhibition featured portraits of 124 martyrs killed for refusing to recant their faith in the 18th and 19th centuries. They were among the first Catholics persecuted and martyred when the Buddhist rulers of Joseon dynasty banned Christianity.

The persecution spanned over a century and produced between 8,000 to 10,000 martyrs. Pope Francis beatified 124 martyrs in 2014 and they are one step away from sainthood in the Catholic Church.

The authorities of Hong Kong’s oldest church building – Saint John’s Anglican Cathedral – have ignored criticism and displayed the Chinese national flag inside the church for the first time in its 174-year history.