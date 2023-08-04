News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Bangladesh

Global warming fuels more misery for Bangladesh's poor

Higher temperatures are affecting productivity, which in turn hurts the needy even more in the South Asian nation

Global warming fuels more misery for Bangladesh's poor

A rickshaw puller quenches his thirst with juice during a heatwave in Dhaka on June 6. (Photo by Munir uz zaman / AFP)

Emran Hossain

By Emran Hossain

Published: August 04, 2023 11:12 AM GMT

Updated: August 04, 2023 11:38 AM GMT

Mohammad Arif, who works as a quality controller in a garment factory in Gazipur, an industrial hub on the outskirts of Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, goes to work with an anti-allergy drug during summer.

The drug helps him avoid conjunctivitis, hay fever or catching a cold from excessive sweating during his 13 hour-shift as temperatures can shoot up to 40 degrees Celsius in the summer months of April to July.

Bangladesh’s garment industry employs 4.5 million workers like Arif, who work under grueling conditions in one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world.

Challenged by global warming, Bangladesh faces frequent extreme weather conditions, including prolonged heatwaves which makes workers lethargic, less productive, and consequently millions of poor poorer.

The workforce and productivity of Bangladesh could be decimated by up to 46 percent over the next six decades because of heat stress caused by global warming, said a policy brief released last month by the University of Leeds and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

“Workers faint here almost every day,” said 28-year-old Arif, adding one woman colleague collapsed on July 30.

Roasting workplaces

Dhaka reported temperatures reaching 42.3 degrees Celsius on April 15 this year, making it the hottest day in four decades. Dhaka has become 3 degrees hotter over the last two decades, studies show.

Bangladesh has endured two very hot spells this summer with temperatures remaining above 40 degrees Celsius for days in places such as Rangpur, Rajshahi and Chuadanga.

To make matters worse, temperatures inside cramped garment factories can be at least three degrees more than outside, says Arif.

Arif works in a room with 250 people, twice the number it should have. It has some 200 sewing machines and 30 irons, always heated. It also has 45 ceiling fans and three exhaust fans, but no air conditioner.

Arif takes the anti-allergy drug “almost every day. It makes me dizzy. But it is better than falling sick,” he said.

Meanwhile, the situation for workers in the informal sector — in transport, construction, and agricultural sectors and roadside retail businesses — is even worse.

The World Bank estimates Bangladesh, a country of 170 million people, has some 75 million workers, 85 percent of whom are in the informal sector.

Heat exhausted nation

Heat and high humidity cause a loss in annual output in Dhaka of more than 8 percent, according to research by the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, a Washington-based non-government organization. The loss could reach 10 percent by 2050, it added.

Temperatures on road surfaces in Dhaka, filled with people and vehicles burning the world’s most low-graded petrol, could reach up to 60 degree Celsius, said the Arsht-Rock report.

“During summer, many places in Bangladesh are un-liveable without air conditioning,” said Mostafizur Rahman, who teaches environmental sciences at Jahangirnagar University.

Temperatures are typically 12 degrees higher inside tin-roofed homes and workplaces, said the Arsht-Rock report.

A climate with high humidity, such as the one in Bangladesh, often makes temperatures feel hotter than they are.

“Workers with poor immunity and morbidities are even losing their jobs,” said Kalpona Akter, president of the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation.

Poorest struggle more

“The loss in productivity could compromise efforts to reduce poverty and attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), making it more challenging for Bangladesh to achieve its medium-and long-term goals of promoting prosperity and inclusive growth,” said the report released by the London School of Economics and Political Science and the University of Leeds.

The Arsht-Rock report said that Dhaka was losing US$6 billion worth of labor productivity every year due to heat stress from extreme temperatures.

The loss of productivity has severe implications for millions of informal Bangladeshi workers, who are not on a fixed wage as their income depends on the work hours they put in.

Women are particularly at risk for they already get paid less than men. In the informal sector, females outnumber male workers.

A recent study by the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society revealed that hawkers surveyed lost up to 75 percent of their earnings during heatwaves.

Hawkers on the pavement, take more breaks during summer months, often running inside air-conditioned shops or markets, ignoring security guards’ protestations.

“The situation is getting really difficult. Hawkers are losing income and lives because of heat stress,” said Abul Kashem, president, of the Bangladesh Hawkers League.

It is not without reason Arif and his colleagues carry anti-allergy drugs.

