X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Global initiative seeks to 'unlock' Catholic catechism

Project includes videos, social media content and a podcast organized along the four pillars of the catechism

Anna Capizzi Galvez, Catholic News Service

Anna Capizzi Galvez, Catholic News Service

Published: September 09, 2021 05:33 AM GMT

Updated: September 09, 2021 05:37 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Sep 6, 2021
2

Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal

Sep 6, 2021
3

China orders Christians to pray for communist martyrs

Sep 6, 2021
4

Dangers multiply for Afghan Christians under Taliban rule

Sep 8, 2021
5

Hong Kong police arrest Tiananmen vigil organizers

Sep 8, 2021
6

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'

Sep 8, 2021
7

Another pastor attacked in central Indian state

Sep 6, 2021
8

US charity supports ostracized Malaysian Christian couple

Sep 6, 2021
9

Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam

Sep 7, 2021
10

Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care

Sep 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Global initiative seeks to 'unlock' Catholic catechism

The Real + True project aims to modernize the way Catholic teaching is presented in a digital age. (Photo: Religion News)

When is the last time you cracked open the Catechism of the Catholic Church? Odds are, it's sitting on your bookshelf collecting dust.

A new global project, Real + True, seeks to "unlock" the catechism and modernize the way church teaching is presented to a digital age.

The catechism "is not just a technical book," said Real + True co-founder Edmund Mitchell, "but it's written to really change our relationship with Christ."

Launched Sept. 7, the initiative includes videos, social media content and a podcast organized along the four pillars of the catechism. Each month a new unit will be released, with 12 units for each pillar, totaling 48 units.

Aimed at millennial and Generation Z audiences, the content is meant to supplement evangelization and catechesis efforts that already exist as well as be a resource to those seeking answers to questions online, said co-founder Edmundo Reyes.

The material is free and available on realtrue.org in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French.

We just need to be able to communicate that message in a way that is relevant to them, in a way that they can understand it

Reyes said the inspiration for Real + True came six years ago in Portland, Oregon, when he encountered BibleProject, a nonprofit organization with a library of resources to help people read and understand the Bible.

While the organization isn't Catholic, he was impressed by their work, which he'd "never seen done in a church setting." After learning about BibleProject's creative process, he came back "with the hope of one day doing something similar with the church."

When Reyes returned home, something unexpected happened. He started watching BibleProject's videos on his phone and three of his children joined him.

"They kept saying, 'let's watch the next one, let's watch the next one.' And at the end my son said to me: 'Dad, I feel I learned more about my faith from those videos than all my years of religious education,'" Reyes said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"That moved me in two ways," Reyes said. "One is a bit of sadness of like man, I'm letting my kid down here, but also a lot of hope that the message that we proclaim, the Gospel message, it's truth and it's beauty and it's attractive in itself. We just need to be able to communicate that message in a way that is relevant to them, in a way that they can understand it."

The church is moving in the direction of an "evangelizing catechesis," said Reyes, citing the example of Pope Francis instituting the ministry of the catechist in May and the Vatican updating the "Directory for Catechesis" June 2020. He sees Real + True as participating in that evangelizing catechesis.

Reyes quoted the catechism, which states: "Periods of renewal in the church are also intense moments of catechesis." And with the 30th anniversary of the catechism next year, the time seemed ripe to launch the initiative.

Reyes described Real + True as a "passion project," apart from his work as the director of the communications in the Archdiocese of Detroit.

Co-founder Emily Mentock explained that the project's goal of "unlocking the catechism for the modern world" means bringing the "content of the text into more digital media channels to better reach the audience that we're after" -- people that are not against the church but are curious and open to learning more about their faith.

Mentock, 29, said her own journey back to practicing Catholicism informed her work on Real + True. A pivotal step in her story was seeing a tweet quoting Bishop Robert E. Barron's sermons podcast.

The tweet piqued her interest, so she started listening to the podcast and eventually "became compelled to go back to Mass and from there became compelled to actually read all the Gospels," said Mentock, who works as associate director of digital strategy at the Archdiocese of Detroit.

That experience shaped "what I believe in and the ways we can use digital and social media channels as a tool to support that pathway back to Christ," she said.

The work of evangelization online is significant and important, especially in a world so connected

Each Real + True unit contains three videos -- a proclamation video, an explanation video and a connection video -- as well as a podcast that is geared toward formal and informal catechists.

Mitchell, 32, who worked in parish ministry for 10 years, said his training in a methodology of catechesis called, "the ecclesial method" by Msgr. Francis Kelly, influenced the approach to developing the structure and scripts of the videos.

The first stage is preparation, he said, by "getting the attention of the heart of someone who isn't yet ready to hear the catechesis." The proclamation videos are meant to rouse "spiritual curiosity" and prep the person to have a "burning question on their heart" that connects to the section of the catechism the unit covers.

Then the explanation video goes deeper into the teaching and the connection video applies the material to everyday life. For creating the video topics, Mitchell said he was influenced by podcasts like "Radiolab" and "This American Life" that aren't Christian but explore the phenomenology of the world.

Using the natural world as a vehicle for questions posed in the videos keeps the content relevant, especially for a global audience, since "the catechism is universal," said Mitchell.

Funded by a grant from Our Sunday Visitor, the Real + True initiative is also seeking donations to translate content into more languages and produce videos at a faster pace.

"The work of evangelization online is significant and important, especially in a world so connected, which is what we saw in the pandemic," said Reyes.

Isolation is one of the challenges the church faces today and the initiative organizers hope that by having "content that leads to Jesus," young people can help "get connected spiritually," then ideally continue a "journey of discipleship toward true community and communion," he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

Trauma of 9/11 also felt by US immigrant Muslim population
Sep 10, 2021
Indonesian scholarships help Papuan Christian students
Sep 10, 2021
Philippine-born priest inspired by people in Australian bush
Sep 10, 2021
Pakistan reports spike in blasphemy cases in 2020
Sep 10, 2021
Thai monks in hot water for lighthearted podcasts
Sep 10, 2021
Caritas Pakistan shelters worshippers in demolished church
Sep 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is Laudato Si' just a bundle of papers in Asia?
Sep 10, 2021
What do we have left at the end of life?
Sep 9, 2021
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Sep 8, 2021
Vietnam's young Catholics must evangelize among youths of other faiths
Sep 8, 2021
It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021

Features

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Sep 8, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Assyrian Church of the East gets new patriarch

Assyrian Church of the East gets new patriarch

Priest who denounced Chiles most notorious sex abuser gets key Vatican post

Priest who denounced Chile’s most notorious sex abuser gets key Vatican post
UK Catholic bishops voluntary organizations plead for end to arms trade

UK Catholic bishops, voluntary organizations plead for end to arms trade
How Sept 11 inadvertently paved the way for the future election of Pope Francis

How Sept. 11 inadvertently paved the way for the future election of Pope Francis
Pastor creates unconventional space for welcome and worship

Pastor creates unconventional space for welcome and worship

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the day: Friday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to resist the temptation to judge others

Lord, help me to resist the temptation to judge others
Enlighten O God those who are blind to the suffering

Enlighten O God those who are blind to the suffering
Saint Nicholas of Tolentino | Saint of the Day

Saint Nicholas of Tolentino | Saint of the Day

slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.