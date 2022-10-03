News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Global democracy rallies deplore China’s rights violation

On the National Day of China, protesters urge people in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet and elsewhere to reclaim their freedoms

Alex Chow speaks during a rally in Washington DC on Oct. 2. (Photo: Alex Chow via Twitter)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 03, 2022 11:32 AM GMT

Updated: October 03, 2022 11:54 AM GMT

Pro-democracy activists held rallies in various parts of the world to denounce the violation of human rights by China’s communist regime in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet and the Xinjiang region as they marked the 73rd founding anniversary of the country.

In the U.S. capital Washington DC, Alex Chow, the former secretary general of the Hong Kong Federation of Students, addressed a protest gathering on Oct. 1, the National Day of China, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported on Oct. 2.

In a series of tweets, Chow criticized the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for its rights violations against ethnic minorities and urged his followers to reclaim their freedom in Hong Kong.

“The Hong Kongers, the Tibetans, the Uyghurs, the Inner Mongolians, and the Taiwanese still live under the threats, humiliation, and violence of an illegitimate PRC regime,” Chow said in one of his tweets.

“Together, let’s free Hong Kong, free Tibet, free East Turkistan, free Inner Mongolian, free China, and end the CCP rule—a toast to the Taiwanese independent nation-state, a guiding light that serves as a democratic inspiration to all of us!” he said.

He also urged his supporters to “not cease reclaiming [their] rights to the occupied territory before the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) regime expresses signs of reverting its abusive policies in our hometown and internationally.”

Chow also pointed out the misuse of the National Security Law by China to suppress the voices of dissent raised against its policies towards Hong Kong asking his followers to keep pushing for reforms.

“The regime tries to lock up our friends, peers, and colleagues to terrorize us, accusing us of subverting the state power, let’s respond with more resolute determination and actions to bring down an authoritarian state that doesn’t deserve its place and our respect,” Chow said.

Chow was about to go to the University of California, Berkeley to start a doctoral program when he was unexpectedly imprisoned in August 2016 for his involvement and influence in the pro-democracy Umbrella Movement in Hong Kong, HKFP reported.

The movement involved the use of umbrellas as a passive tool for peaceful protest to voice dissent against Beijing’s policies in 2014.

He was later released after winning an appeal against his sentence in 2018.

In Taiwan, Henry Tong led a rally in Taipei holding a Winnie the Pooh stuffed toy with a photo of China’s leader Xi Jinping’s face taped onto it.

In a Facebook live stream, Tong stated that the rally aims to boycott the “red capital,” referring to businesses and money that come from mainland China, defend Taiwan against possible invasion by Beijing, “liberate” Hong Kong and eliminate the CCP.

The toy was later trampled upon and placed in a miniature coffin with “conscience” written on the cover.

Pooh, the fictional cartoon character is censored in mainland China after activists used the cartoon as a meme to mock President Xi Jinping.

Tong and his wife Elaine To faced charges of rioting in Hong Kong during the 2019 pro-democracy protests, but were acquitted by the court, and have since then moved to Taiwan.

In a video posted by journalist Jasmine Leung on Twitter, footage showed protesters rallying at the Piccadilly Circus in the United Kingdom.

An increasing number of Hong Kongers are moving to the UK using the visa scheme offering British National (Overseas) passport holders and their families a path to citizenship

Crowds were spotted in cities including London, and Liverpool on Saturday and Sunday in protest of the CCP regime.

Protests were also held in the cities including Brisbane, Paris, Toronto, and Vancouver.

The misuse of the sweeping National Security Law has aided the CCP to unleash a series of arrests and prosecutions against pro-democracy activists and supporters including those from the Catholic community.

Earlier in May Hong Kong police arrested Cardinal Joseph Zen, an outspoken China critic and former bishop of Hong Kong along with some activists for misusing the now-defunct 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund. Cardinal Zen was released after a global backlash but along with others, he faces a court trial. 

Cardinal Zen and others created and used the fund to provide legal and medical aid to the pro-democracy rights activists and protesters.

