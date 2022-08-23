Global Catholic movement calls for Korean peace

Pax Christi, Catholic Church need to work together to forge peace in Korea, bishop says

Pax Christi Korea marks its third anniversary in the South Korean capital Seoul on Aug. 21. (Photo: CPBC)

An international Catholic peace movement has called on the governments of South and North Korea for a roadmap to peace, reconciliation, and unification of the Korean Peninsula.

The Korean branch of Pax Christi International made the appeal during a third-anniversary event marking its establishment on Aug. 21.

The group has termed its activism as three years of “sowing the seeds of peace” in Korea.

Auxiliary Bishop Timothy Gyoung-chon Yu of Seoul Archdiocese attended the anniversary event in Seoul, the South Korean capital, and stressed the need of working together toward a common goal.

“It is a very high-level organization,” the prelate said adding, “It would be nice if we could be together.”

Francisco Park, Director of Education and Research at Pax Christi Korea highlighted the volatile political environment on the peninsula and voiced fears of inter-Korean relations becoming more “distant.”

"The Pax Christie movement is the mission of the 21st century"

“If Russia joins the US-China strategic competition, it will become more and more solidified that this is a confrontation between Korea, the US, Japan, and North Korea, China and Russia,” the Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation (CPBC) reported Park as saying.

“Then the inter-Korean relations will become even more distant,” he added.

During the event, members of the organization and Catholic Church officials agreed to draw up a vision and roadmap for peace and unification on the Korean Peninsula, apply the doctrine of peace to reality, and increase the participation of young people.

“I think that the Pax Christie movement is the mission of the 21st century,” said Lee Seong-hoon, International Cooperation Director at Pax Christi Korea.

He said that it was an honor “to be able to create such a movement for young people that can play a missionary role in bringing about a Catholic peace movement around the world, and to be able to support it.”

The organization has been involved in various activities to promote peace and unity in Korea.

“The official international Catholic peace movement”

Through World Peace Day discourse commentary and seminars, the team members have promoted their role as "Apostles of Peace." Over the past few years, they have been conducting campaigns for peace throughout the Korean Peninsula.

Pax Christi was founded in Europe in 1945 as a reconciliation movement bringing together French and Germans after World War II. Its mission is "to transform a world shaken by violence, terrorism, deepening inequalities, and global insecurity."

Pax Christi was recognized as “the official international Catholic peace movement” by Pope Pius XII in 1952.

The movement has 115 member organizations working in over 50 countries. In 1983, Pax Christi International was awarded the UNESCO Peace Education Prize.

Korea split following the end of Japan’s colonial rule at the end of World War II with the democratic South siding with the United States and the Soviet Union backing the communist North.

Efforts to unify Korea failed due to US and Soviet disagreements, leading to the Korean War (1950-53), which ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty, and left some 4 million dead and about 10 million families displaced.

Peace and reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula are also major pastoral priorities for the Catholic Church in Korea.

