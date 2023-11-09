News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Global campaign to oust Vatican appointee in Indian archdiocese

No end in sight to tussle between Archbishop Thazhath and priests in Ernakulam-Angamaly over decades-old liturgy dispute

Global campaign to oust Vatican appointee in Indian archdiocese

Catholics burn the circular of Archbishop Andrews Thazhath on June 25 in front of St. Mary's Cathedral which is closed since December 2022 over the liturgy dispute. (Photo: File)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 09, 2023 12:17 PM GMT

Updated: November 09, 2023 12:24 PM GMT

Priests in a troubled Indian archdiocese are planning to seek the support of global Catholic bishops to remove a Vatican-appointed apostolic administrator to settle a five-decade-old liturgy dispute.

“We will inform the Catholic bishops across the globe with documents about the decisions of the apostolic administrator to destroy the future of the archdiocese,” said a statement by 200 priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese after a meeting on Oct. 7.

Priests and the laity in the archdiocese under the Syro-Malabar Church have been up in arms against Archbishop Andrews Thazhath ever since he was appointed apostolic administrator on July 30, 2022, with a special mandate to settle the liturgy dispute.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Except Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, all 34 dioceses of the Eastern rite Church have complied with the August 2021 decision of the Synod, the supreme decision-making body, to adopt the uniform mode of Mass.

The second largest Eastern rite Church has been divided over the liturgical celebration with priests in the archdiocese celebrating the Mass facing the congregation, while the Synod wants them to face the altar during Eucharist prayer, against the congregation.

The priests allege that Thazhath’s decision to shut down the Sacred Heart Minor seminary where close to 100 seminarians study “would be nothing more than digging the grave for the archdiocese.”

“We fear we are likely to lose our valuable vocations,” said a senior priest associated with vocation promotion in the archdiocese.

The seminarians “now continue to attend courses online and we are trying to re-open it,” the priest, who sought anonymity, told UCA News on Nov. 9.

Thazhath wants to "systematically destroy our archdiocese and thus he closed down our minor seminary,” said Riju Kanjookaran, spokesperson of the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency that spearheads the protests for the traditional Mass.

“It is a well-known fact that every vocation is very valuable for the Church as vocations are dwindling," Kanjookaran told UCA News on Oct. 8.

The seminary was closed in August 2023 after the priests in the seminary refused to celebrate the uniform mode of Mass.

Archbishop Thazhath, 70, a close associate of Cardinal Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, is an expert in the Eastern Catholic Code of Canon Law.

He is also the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India and the archbishop of Trichur in Kerala.

The archdiocesan priests are also angry at the decision of Thazhath not to ordain deacons unless they agree to celebrate the Synod-approved Mass.

“We met Thazhath on Nov. 3 and discussed our ordination. But, he wanted us to agree to offer the Synod-approved Mass, but we refused,” said a deacon among the eight who are waiting for their priestly ordinations.

When the situation in the archdiocese was brought to the attention of Thazhath, he refused to budge, the deacon seeking anonymity told UCA News on Nov. 8.

The Archdiocesan Protection Committee, a body of archdiocesan priests, has decided to continue with their traditional Mass facing the people. 

Earlier, the priests and the laity launched a series of protests, including a hunger strike, but to no avail. St Mary’s Basilica in the archdiocese remained closed since December 2022 after clashes inside it between supporters of Thazhath and rival priests.

The liturgy dispute is currently under consideration by the Vatican.

Repeated attempts by UCA News to contact Archbishop Thazhath and archdiocesan officials failed.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Global campaign to oust Vatican appointee in Indian archdiocese Global campaign to oust Vatican appointee in Indian archdiocese
Indian Christians refute Hindu group's 'mass conversion' claim Indian Christians refute Hindu group's 'mass conversion' claim
Vietnamese Catholics show filial piety to ancestors Vietnamese Catholics show filial piety to ancestors
Church helps people fleeing clashes in Myanmar Church helps people fleeing clashes in Myanmar
Ex-followers slam apology from Japan's Unification Church Ex-followers slam apology from Japan's Unification Church
Haiyan's Filipino survivors pick up the pieces 10 years on Haiyan's Filipino survivors pick up the pieces 10 years on
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Xuanhua

Diocese of Xuanhua

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Xuanhua/Süanhwa is a diocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Rajshahi

Diocese of Rajshahi

On May 21, 1990, the Diocese of Rajshahi was canonically erected, incorporating the southern portion of the greater

Read more
Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

There are 22 civil districts in the diocese in an area of 222,236 square kilometres. The diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Quetta

Apostolic Vicariate of Quetta

The Apostolic Vicariate of Quetta is the largest in the country by geographical area but most impoverished both

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.