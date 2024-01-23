Getting to the heart of the growing Sino-Japanese distrust

It is a mix of lack of understanding, divergence in behaviors and values, and conflicting alliances

Fishermen pour water on a depiction of Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a protest outside the Japanese consulate in Hong Kong on Aug. 22, 2023. China imposed a stringent ban on marine products shipped from Japan in response to the decision to discharge treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea. (Photo: AFP)

The prevailing sentiment of distrust between Japan and China has reached a historic peak, with a record 86.7 percent of Japanese expressing a lack of friendliness towards their neighboring country, as revealed in a recent government poll.

This uptick in negative sentiment, climbing from 81.8 percent in the prior survey, marks the highest since the question was included in annual diplomatic surveys by the Cabinet Office in 1978.

Chinese netizens have expressed frustration with the result of the survey, voicing their lack of understanding of why a former China colonizer would dislike their former colony. In their minds, the opposite should happen.

So, we get to the heart of the issue. Chinese citizens continue to be educated with a strong emphasis on historical perspectives, particularly when it comes to viewing Japan. This historical lens, often more pronounced than considerations of the present-day context, shapes their understanding of the bilateral relationship. As a result, their perception of the dynamics between China and Japan appears puzzling.

In fact, the prevailing sentiment of Japanese citizens towards China is a complex interplay of cultural, social, and historical factors, but historical factors actually play the least part in it.

At the heart of this intricate relationship lies a key aspect: personal interaction and cultural exchange, or rather, a lack thereof. This phenomenon is particularly evident when contrasting the Japanese interactions with China versus their engagement with Taiwan and South Korea.

Taiwan, alongside South Korea, has emerged as a prime destination for young Japanese individuals seeking vacation spots or opportunities for studying abroad. This tendency not only fosters a cultural affinity between Japan and Taiwan but also shapes the Japanese perception of Chinese culture through the lens of Taiwanese society.

It's important to note that the Taiwanese, who often choose Japan as their holiday destination, also harbor reservations about their association with mainland China. Many Taiwanese, especially those in their 30s or younger working in Japan, express a distinct cultural identity, preferring affinity with Japan over reunification with China.

This sentiment significantly influences the Japanese viewpoint. Conversely, the influx of tourists from mainland China into Japan presents a different narrative.

Accounting for 40 percent of the tourism spending in the country, Chinese visitors are an integral part of Japan's urban landscape. However, the mutual cultural understanding often falls short.

Instances of cultural friction are not uncommon, with numerous reports and personal accounts highlighting behavior by Chinese tourists that starkly contrast with the local customs and etiquette, such as evading train fares. These occurrences amplify the cultural divide and reinforce stereotypes, further cementing the feeling of disconnect.

Moreover, the global political climate, with major powers taking definitive stances and forming strategic alliances, further complicates the relationship.

Let’s take another catalyst exacerbating these sentiments, which is the recent stringent ban imposed by China on marine products shipped from Japan.

This action, initiated in August in response to Japan's decision to discharge treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, has significantly fueled the fire of discord between the two nations.

The ban is perceived by Japan as an overreaction, arguing that the release of water adheres to global safety standards, a stance that China vehemently opposes.

The United States on the contrary responded positively to Japan's decision to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea. This support was notably articulated by the U.S. ambassador to Japan who recognized the extensive and thorough planning undertaken by the Japanese government to manage the water release, emphasizing science and safety standards. The positive reaction from the United States is a mere reflection of the strong alliance and mutual respect between the two nations.

The cultural clash that unfolds on Japanese soil over relations with the Chinese is therefore a mix of lack of understanding, divergence in behavior and values and also conflicting alliances.

The question that arises is not about the lack of friendliness of Japanese people towards China but rather why this sentiment is not more pronounced than it is — which is why we who live here don’t actually perceive it.

The answer lies in the nuanced fabric of Japanese culture itself.

Renowned for their respectfulness and tendency to suppress personal feelings to maintain harmony, the Japanese populace often masks their true sentiments. This cultural trait, deeply ingrained in the society, acts as a buffer, subtly mitigating the overt expression of any negative perceptions or feelings towards China.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News