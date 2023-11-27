German priest abducted in Mali in 2022 freed, say officials

Hans-Joachim Lohre was widely thought to have been kidnapped, although no one ever claimed responsibility
Father Hans-Joachim Lohre. (Photo: Aid to the Church in Need)
A German Catholic priest widely thought to have been abducted after going missing in Mali in late 2022 has been freed and is on his way back home, officials said on Sunday.
"The priest Hans-Joachim Lohre, abducted November 20, 2022, was freed this Sunday. He's in a plane heading to his country," an official with the archdiocese told AFP on condition of anonymity. A government official confirmed the information.
No other details were provided.
Lohre had been due to celebrate Mass in the Malian capital when he went missing. His car was left parked outside his home and calls to his phone went to voicemail.
He was widely thought to have been kidnapped, although no one ever claimed responsibility.
Lohre had lived in Mali for around 30 years and taught inter-religious dialogue at the Islamo-Christian Institute, which receives students from around the world.
Mali has been wracked by violence for years and kidnappings of foreigners and Malians have regularly taken place for criminal or ideological reasons, though they are more common outside the capital.
Share your comments
In a land area of 17,832 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kyoto, Shiga, Nara and Mie
In a land area of 3,041 square kilometers, the Diocese of San Carlos occupies a territory on the northeastern part of
The diocese of Alleppey belongs to the Latin rite. It was erected on June 19, 1952, by bifurcating the diocese of
The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...
Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...