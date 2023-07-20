News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
German Catholic website to support youth vocations

Launched ahead of World Youth Day, the site will inspire young people, regardless of their background and language

Ahead of World Youth Day (WYD) in Portugal’s capital Lisbon in August, the Archdiocese of Cologne in Germany launched a multilingual website to help young people discern their vocation on July 19. (Photo: followyourvocation.com)

UCA News reporter

Published: July 20, 2023 12:50 PM GMT

Updated: July 20, 2023 12:57 PM GMT

The Archdiocese of Cologne in Germany has launched a multilingual website to help young people discern their vocation ahead of World Youth Day (WYD) in Portugal’s capital Lisbon in August.

The website, www.followyourvocation.com, was launched on July 19, the Archdiocesan Office for Vocation Ministry said in a press release.

The site aims to help youth discern their vocations – “from volunteering to a life in a monastery,” it stated.

Gerald Mayer, head of the archdiocesan vocation office, said the website aims to inspire young people and leave a unique footprint among its targeted global audience.

"We want to inspire young people, regardless of their background and language, to seek and find their place in life," Mayer said.

"The website's breadth of presented vocations and multilingualism make it unique worldwide," Mayer said.

With content in German, English, Portuguese, Spanish, and French, it targets an international audience, the press release said.

The WYD 2023 is scheduled to be held from Aug. 1–6 in Lisbon.  

Pope Francis will attend the gathering, which is expected to have some 2 million young Catholics from across the globe.

“With hundreds of thousands of dedicated young people" gathering for the WYD, it becomes "a place where the question of a meaningful life rooted in faith becomes relevant," Mayer said.

Apart from the guidance on vocational discernment, the website offers personal conversations on-site. The visitors can also share their thoughts and questions with the vocational pastoral care team through the website's chat feature.

"Anyone who contacts us through the website's chat will immediately reach our mobile phones and receive answers, additional information, or simply an open ear," Mayer said.

The Vocational Pastoral Care Office in the Archdiocese of Cologne will accompany young people on their journey to discover their vocations.

The office also provides support, guidance, and counseling for all those who, inspired by their Catholic faith, explore their place in the Church and society.

The website is another offering to accompany young people worldwide on their vocational path, Mayer said.

World Youth Day is the largest international Catholic youth gathering started by Pope John Paul II in 1985. It is held every three years. The last WYD was held in Panama City from January 22-27, 2019.

The local Catholic Church is responsible for organizing the WYD in close collaboration with the Holy See, specifically the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life.

