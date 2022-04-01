News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

German cardinal calls for change in Catholic teaching on homosexuality

Cardinal Marx apologizes for the Church's discrimination against gay people

German cardinal calls for change in Catholic teaching on homosexuality

Cardinal Reinhard Marx says the catechism is not set in stone. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic News Service

By Catholic News Service

Published: April 01, 2022 06:02 AM GMT

Updated: April 01, 2022 06:07 AM GMT

Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx has called for a change in Catholic teaching on homosexuality, reported the German Catholic news agency KNA.

"The catechism is not set in stone. One may also question what it says," Cardinal Marx told the weekly magazine Stern in an interview published March 31.

"Homosexuality is not a sin. It corresponds to a Christian attitude when two people, regardless of gender, stand up for each other, in joy and sorrow," he said. The value of love was also shown in "not making the other person an object, not using him or her or humiliating him or her."

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Cardinal Marx added: "LGBTQ+ people are part of creation and loved by God, and we are called upon to stand against discrimination." He also said, "Those who threaten homosexuals and anyone else with hell have understood nothing."

Earlier in March, at a Mass celebrating the 20th anniversary of "queer services" in Munich, Cardinal Marx apologized for the Church's discrimination against homosexuals. In his sermon, the cardinal promoted an "inclusive church."

The cardinal told Stern that only 10 years ago he could not have imagined holding such a service.

"A few years ago in Los Angeles, after a service, two came to ask for my blessing. So I did. It wasn't a wedding ceremony. We can't offer the sacrament of marriage"

"For years I have felt freer to say what I think, and I want to take church teaching forward," he told the magazine.

The cardinal said these questions had already been discussed six years ago at the Synod of Bishops on the family at the Vatican. Even then he had said: "People live in an intimate loving relationship that also has a sexual form of expression. And we want to say that this is not worth anything?"

The archbishop admitted that he had blessed same-sex couples.

"A few years ago in Los Angeles, after a service, two came to ask for my blessing. So I did. It wasn't a wedding ceremony. We can't offer the sacrament of marriage."

Cardinal Marx also indicated that it would not be easy to reach a consensus on the issue in the church.

"In Africa or in the Orthodox churches, there are completely different views in some quarters. It does people no good if we divide ourselves on this issue, but we mustn't stand still, either."

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
DIRK BAETEN
"LGBTQ+ people are part of creation and loved by God, and we are called upon to stand against discrimination." Pedophiles, zoophiles, necrophiles and millions of other people with all kinds of unusual or weird or disgusting fantasies or inclinations are also part of creation and loved by God. I have a fetish for BDSM. I know that I am part of creation and loved by God, but I am not sure exactly to what extent it's ok to give in to my fantasies. I have no problem admitting that I am a sinner like everybody else, that I am not perfect. I have no problem accepting that people think about me as weird and that they may find my fantasies disgusting. We should stop putting so much emphasis on LGBTQ identities. That's what creates more stigma and discrimination. People need to be able to talk about their problems and feelings, but without burdening society by coming out of the closet in public and wanting to create representation everywhere etc. Church teaching doesn't need to change. We simply have to show respect and understanding towards the struggles all people can have in different ways with sexuality and all kinds of controversial inclinations. What about transabled people? Nudism? Exhibitionism and voyeurism? Why always such a strict focus on LGBTQ? To better understand the complexity of human psychology, we should be willing to talk about everything.
Reply

Latest News

Dalit Christians demand fairness in India Dalit Christians demand fairness in India
Sri Lanka on verge of becoming failed state, say bishops Sri Lanka on verge of becoming failed state, say bishops
Philippine labor groups in a kerfuffle over Kafala Philippine labor groups in a kerfuffle over Kafala
Indonesian military revokes ban on communist descendants Indonesian military revokes ban on communist descendants
German cardinal calls for change in Catholic teaching on homosexuality German cardinal calls for change in Catholic teaching on homosexuality
Emergency abortion legislation extended in England, Wales Emergency abortion legislation extended in England, Wales

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope heads to Malta where Catholicism is on the decline

Pope heads to Malta, where Catholicism is on the decline

Pope Francis will spend the weekend in Malta, an ancient Catholic country evangelized by St. Paul but is now being hit hard by secularization

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.