X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

German archbishop to name minister for gays

Archbishop Koch of Berlin says he wants to end the marginalization and discrimination of the LBGTQ community

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: August 11, 2021 06:13 AM GMT

Updated: August 11, 2021 06:17 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns

Aug 9, 2021
2

Catholic religious to move India's Supreme Court over tax order

Aug 10, 2021
3

Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings

Aug 10, 2021
4

Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace

Aug 9, 2021
5

Return of Taliban in Afghanistan will impact all Asia

Aug 9, 2021
6

India's long walk to Olympic glory

Aug 10, 2021
7

Sri Lanka holds mass cremations as Covid cases surge

Aug 9, 2021
8

Health crisis on Thai-Myanmar border

Aug 9, 2021
9

Church steps up efforts as Covid-19 crisis worsens in Myanmar

Aug 9, 2021
10

Philippine bishop seeks swift govt aid for hungry poor

Aug 9, 2021
Support UCA News
German archbishop to name minister for gays

Archbishop Heiner Koch is to appoint a pastoral minister as a contact person for gays, the Berlin Archdiocese announced.

The German Catholic news agency KNA reported Archbishop Koch made the pledge when he met with representatives of the Lesbian and Gay Association of Berlin-Brandenburg, with the archbishop saying this was important so that the marginalization and discrimination of the LBGTQ community could be addressed in the church without fear.

Archbishop Koch said he regarded the double marginalization of Catholic gays — within the Catholic community as well as in the LGBTQ community — as "problematic and painful."

The reason behind the discussion, which the Lesbian and Gay Association had requested, was to look at the contradictions within the Catholic Church and the simultaneous solidarity shown toward LGBTQ people in the wake of the Vatican's renewed rejection last February of any church blessing for homosexual couples, KNA reported.

Ulrich Kessler, a member of the board of the Lesbian and Gay Association of Berlin-Brandenburg, said he had been surprised and thrilled "that the rainbow flags were also waving from Catholic Church spires, decorated internet pages and posts in the social media and that many church congregations had called out for blessing services."

Archbishop Koch asked for understanding that, as bishop, "for the sake of the unity of the church, I cannot disregard such a position from Rome." At the same time, he said he was committed "without reservation to award God's blessing to the love and relationship of people." He pledged that he would continue the discussion, including within the framework of the Synodal Path reform project of the Catholic Church in Germany.

But he said he regarded it as problematic "when church political pressure should be exerted by means of blessing services." This remark was seen as a reference to an action last May dubbed "Love Wins," when blessing services were held in many Catholic churches around Germany for same-sex and divorced couples in a protest against the Vatican.

Related News

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers
Aug 11, 2021
Vietnam Catholics seek St. Anthony's intervention over Covid
Aug 11, 2021
Easter attack suspects face special trial in Sri Lanka
Aug 11, 2021
Manila archbishop issues appeal for 'man's common home'
Aug 11, 2021
Japanese Catholics urged to pray for Myanmar
Aug 11, 2021
Indonesia deports more than 100 Timor-Leste citizens
Aug 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers
Aug 11, 2021
Hope amid the darkness for Pakistan's religious minorities
Aug 11, 2021
India's long walk to Olympic glory
Aug 10, 2021
Let's go forward to the first century
Aug 9, 2021
Return of Taliban in Afghanistan will impact all Asia
Aug 9, 2021

Features

After 60 years of Indian rule, Goa's Portuguese legacy disappears
Aug 11, 2021
Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace
Aug 9, 2021
Reminding India's tribal people of their 'past'
Aug 9, 2021
Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well
Aug 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
1978 Year of three popes

1978: Year of three popes

Reacting to a world in consternation confusion uncertainty

Reacting to a world in consternation, confusion, uncertainty
Cardinal Chvez hails El Salvador president for holding talks with NGOs

Cardinal Chávez hails El Salvador president for holding talks with NGOs
Climate change evidence unequivocal some impacts irreversible report says

Climate change evidence "unequivocal," some impacts irreversible, report says
Atheists and God cancellers

Atheists and God cancellers
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 11 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 11 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord Jesus, as we follow You on the way to the Kingdom of God

Lord Jesus, as we follow You on the way to the Kingdom of God
Jesus, give us the awareness of your presence with us

Jesus, give us the awareness of your presence with us
Saint Jane Frances | Saint of the Day

Saint Jane Frances | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.