X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

General gets Cambodia's first Covid-19 vaccination

Inoculation of up to 80 percent of the population to begin on Feb. 10 after China's Sinopharm vaccine is approved

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

Updated: February 05, 2021 07:46 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Ending 'arancel' in Philippines will open church doors

Feb 3, 2021
2

Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste

Feb 2, 2021
3

Cambodia urged to drop charges against union leader

Feb 2, 2021
4

Coup plunges Myanmar further into a climate of religious nationalism

Feb 3, 2021
5

Hindu fanatics attack Christian pastor in southern India

Feb 2, 2021
6

Hong Kong Catholic nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Feb 3, 2021
7

Priest says thousands of refugees in Tigray deported to Eritrea

Feb 5, 2021
8

Cardinal Bo: Let no more blood be shed in Myanmar

Feb 4, 2021
9

Indian tribal families caned for embracing Christianity

Feb 3, 2021
10

Police clash with protesters at Myanmar embassy in Thai capital

Feb 2, 2021
Support UCA News
General gets Cambodia's first Covid-19 vaccination

A monk and people pray in front of a Buddha statue during the Meak Bochea Buddhist celebrations at a pagoda in Phnom Penh on Jan. 28. (Photo: Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP)

Defense Minister General Tea Banh has become the first known person in Cambodia to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus after the Ministry of Health announced it had authorized the use of China's Sinopharm vaccine.

He had already received the jab with the first batch of 600,000 Sinopharm doses expected to arrive in Cambodia on Feb. 7 and the process of inoculating up to 80 percent of the population to begin on Feb. 10 at Calmete Hospital in Phnom Penh, the Khmer Times reported.

China has promised more than one million doses of Sinopharm.

Prime Minister Hun Sen had initially volunteered to be the first to be vaccinated but will now be the first to take the shot at Calmete Hospital, followed by other senior officials.

Approval for the vaccine was issued as Hun Sen ordered all authorities and armed forces to tighten border controls with Vietnam, where authorities are dealing with another Covid-19 community outbreak.

Catholicism in China

Catholicism in 21st Century China

Read the Catholicism in China Essays
Get it Now

“Now our big concern is the Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam from the north to the central and southern part, close to Cambodia,” he said.

“I want all provinces along the Vietnamese border — from Kampot to Ratanakiri — to take immediate action to inspect and quarantine people crossing the border. If we are negligent, our country will suffer from Covid-19 both from Thailand and Vietnam.”

There are concerns the pandemic could spread further ahead of the annual Tet festivities, which get underway next week when Vietnamese, including those living in Cambodia, traditionally head back to their home villages.

In the latest community transmission, Vietnam recorded nine cases in its central and northern provinces, with the biggest cluster in Hanoi. That takes the toll from the outbreak of the more contagious British variant to 310.

“The new variant is spreading fast — we have to be faster,” Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said.

Related News

Vietnam has confirmed 1,948 cases of the Covid virus with 1,461 recovered and 35 deaths. Cambodia has fared better with 470 confirmed cases, 452 recoveries and no deaths. Nearly all cases in Cambodia were recorded among people arriving from abroad.

Authorities in Vietnam also said the Health Ministry intended to bolster the number of Covid-19 tests to 40,000 a day in Hanoi. It has recently been conducting 5,000 tests per day.

Authorities said the pandemic could be complicated further by ethnic Vietnamese returning to Cambodia once the Tet celebrations conclude on Feb. 16.

Cambodia has also enlisted the help of Australia, which is prepared to fund 1.5 million inoculations, and has sought further vaccines from India and the Covax facility being sponsored by the World Health Organization.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Catholic university joins Filipino vaccine drive
Catholic university joins Filipino vaccine drive
Corruption in Timor-Leste a challenge to Catholicism
Corruption in Timor-Leste a challenge to Catholicism
Catholics urged to fast for peace in Myanmar
Catholics urged to fast for peace in Myanmar
Indonesian govt tells people to fight bad bylaws in court
Indonesian govt tells people to fight bad bylaws in court
Thai female activists face routine rights violations
Thai female activists face routine rights violations
Red carpet rolls out for Indonesian Christian police chief
Red carpet rolls out for Indonesian Christian police chief
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

What will the Church do about the re-emergence of anti-Semitism?
Feb 5, 2021
Pakistan interfaith group marks signing of peace document
Feb 5, 2021
Catholic university joins Filipino vaccine drive
Feb 5, 2021
World must realize common humanity or fall apart, pope says
Feb 5, 2021
Corruption in Timor-Leste a challenge to Catholicism
Feb 5, 2021
General gets Cambodia's first Covid-19 vaccination
Feb 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What will the Church do about the re-emergence of anti-Semitism?
Feb 5, 2021
Corruption in Timor-Leste a challenge to Catholicism
Feb 5, 2021
Will Pope Francis prove 'clash of civilizations' wrong?
Feb 5, 2021
Red carpet rolls out for Indonesian Christian police chief
Feb 4, 2021
Cardinal Bo: Let no more blood be shed in Myanmar
Feb 4, 2021

Features

Oppression of minorities hinders harmony in Bangladesh
Feb 5, 2021
Independence Day leaves sour taste for Sri Lankan Tamils
Feb 4, 2021
Punjab launches Pakistan's first policy on interfaith harmony
Feb 4, 2021
Korean nun spreads Gospel with prayer and poetry
Feb 4, 2021
Christian youth who plotted Singapore mosque attacks gets counseling
Feb 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Francis gets failing grade on Vatican communications reform

Francis gets failing grade on Vatican communications reform
Pray for an Economy without Trafficking in Persons

Pray for an “Economy without Trafficking in Persons”

Despite papal visit Baghdads Christians still dream of leaving

Despite papal visit, Baghdad's Christians still dream of leaving

Bishops urge president of Haiti to relinquish power

Bishops urge president of Haiti to relinquish power

Cardinal says papal visit to Iraq is a signal to the entire country

Cardinal says papal visit to Iraq is “a signal to the entire country”

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 5 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 5 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us share resources because all comes from You

Lord, help us share resources because all comes from You
May the martyrdom of Paul Miki and companions bring the light of Christ

May the martyrdom of Paul Miki and companions bring the light of Christ
St. Paul Miki and Companions

St. Paul Miki and Companions
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.