X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

General absolution still possible during pandemic, Vatican says

Apostolic Penitentiary says general absolution is permissible where Covid-19 infections continue to rise

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 12, 2021 06:17 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic priest leaves ministry to join India's Hindu party

Mar 10, 2021
2

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power

Mar 9, 2021
3

What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?

Mar 11, 2021
4

Jakarta Jesuit school launches Covid vaccination drive

Mar 10, 2021
5

Myanmar priest follows nun's peacemaker act

Mar 11, 2021
6

Protesters demand end to China's Uyghur persecution

Mar 9, 2021
7

Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons

Mar 10, 2021
8

Hun Sen tells Cambodians to stay home amid Covid spike

Mar 9, 2021
9

'Love jihad' sparks protests in Pakistan

Mar 9, 2021
10

Church struggles against Indian state's stifling education order

Mar 11, 2021
Support UCA News
General absolution still possible during pandemic, Vatican says

Offering general absolution to the faithful without having them personally confess their sins first may still be done in places seeing serious or increasing levels of coronavirus infections, a Vatican official said.

While "individual confession remains the ordinary way of celebrating this sacrament," serious situations caused by the pandemic can be considered cases of "grave necessity," which allow for other solutions, said Msgr. Krzysztof Nykiel, regent of the Apostolic Penitentiary, a Vatican court dealing with matters of conscience.

Collective absolution, without prior individual confession, cannot be imparted except where there is an imminent danger of death or a grave necessity, according to the Code of Canon Law.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Apostolic Penitentiary issued a note last March saying there will be cases of grave necessity meeting the criteria for general absolution, especially in places most affected by the pandemic and contagion.

Msgr. Nykiel told Vatican Radio March 10 that the note remained valid, and its guidance was meant for bishops and priests "in the places most affected by the pandemic contagion and until the phenomenon recedes."

The indications in the document are "unfortunately still topical where it seems there has been a dramatic increase recently in (the spread) of the virus," he said.

The monsignor said the pandemic meant the Apostolic Penitentiary was holding its annual weeklong formation course online. Nearly 900 priests and seminarians close to ordination from around the world were taking part in the March 8-12 course, whose topics cover the importance of the internal forum and the inviolability of the sacramental seal.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

"The aim of the course is not to form 'specialists of the sacred,' priests focused on themselves" in formalizing their juridical and theological expertise, "but ministers of God through whom all those who turn to them in the confessional may truly experience firsthand the magnitude of divine mercy and go away feeling at peace and even more certain of God's mercy," he said.

The radio station asked Msgr. Nykiel about the meaning and importance of the inviolability of the sacramental seal of confession, which was reaffirmed again in a document published in 2019.

That document had been written in light of efforts by some states and countries to challenge the secrecy of the sacrament in reaction to the Catholic Church's clerical sexual abuse crisis.

Related News

Given the "direct attacks and attempts to challenge its principles," the monsignor said, "it is essential that priests as ministers of the sacrament together with all the faithful be well aware of the inviolability of the sacramental seal, that is, that special secret that protects what is said in confession" as being indispensable for the sanctity of the sacrament and for imparting justice and charity toward the penitent.

"Let it be clear, nevertheless, that if the church does not want and cannot under any circumstance make an exception with this obligation binding the confessor, it does not constitute in any way some kind of connivance or cover-up of evil," he said. "Rather, defending the sacramental seal and the sanctity of confession represent the only true antidote to evil."

Also Read

Old Testament scholar becomes secretary of biblical commission
Old Testament scholar becomes secretary of biblical commission
Cardinal Tagle warns of populist leaders 'hijacking' religion
Cardinal Tagle warns of populist leaders 'hijacking' religion
Church told to include women to become more synodal
Church told to include women to become more synodal
Letter from Rome: A very worrisome trip
Letter from Rome: A very worrisome trip
Pope Francis says he will ask God's forgiveness in Iraq
Pope Francis says he will ask God's forgiveness in Iraq
Precautions taken, pope sees Iraq trip as sign of love
Precautions taken, pope sees Iraq trip as sign of love

Latest News

Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Mar 12, 2021
British social worker honored by Bangladesh
Mar 12, 2021
Doctored video sparks fears for Pakistan women marchers
Mar 12, 2021
Debate on Christian divorce heats up in Pakistan
Mar 12, 2021
Philippine Jesuit schools call for end to Myanmar violence
Mar 12, 2021
Old Testament scholar becomes secretary of biblical commission
Mar 12, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Mar 12, 2021
Where is Somchai? A brave wife's 17-year quest for the truth
Mar 12, 2021
What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?
Mar 11, 2021
Remembering a great legal and religious mind
Mar 10, 2021
Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021

Features

Debate on Christian divorce heats up in Pakistan
Mar 12, 2021
Fighting Catholic schoolboys spark soul searching in Singapore
Mar 11, 2021
Japan still wounded 10 years after the tsunami
Mar 11, 2021
Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons
Mar 10, 2021
Hong Kong's homeless continue to increase, says Catholic missionary
Mar 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic bishops in Canada clarify stand on COVID19 vaccines

Catholic bishops in Canada clarify stand on COVID-19 vaccines

Brazils Lula thanks the pope after convictions are overturned

Brazil’s “Lula” thanks the pope after convictions are overturned
Kenyas bishops support vaccination against COVID19

Kenya’s bishops support vaccination against COVID-19
Fratelli tutti translated into Russian thanks to Muslims

"Fratelli tutti" translated into Russian, thanks to Muslims
Using words to convey what we mean by God

Using words to convey what we mean by God
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 12 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 12 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Third Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Third Week of Lent
Lord, have mercy on us

Lord, have mercy on us
Remove from us, O God, the Pharisee within us

Remove from us, O God, the Pharisee within us
Saint Euphrasia of Constantinople | Saint of the Day

Saint Euphrasia of Constantinople | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.