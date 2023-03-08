Gender disparity in workplace haunts Japanese women

More than 50 percent of female workers find themselves in a disadvantaged situation compared to men

Seiko Noda, a Japanese politician and former minister of Gender Equality speaks during a conference in this file image. A recent survey found more than 50 percent of female workers face gender disparity in the country. (Photo: AFP)

More than 50 percent of female workers in Japan find themselves in a “significantly” disadvantaged situation compared to men and about one-third of women have thought of switching jobs due to gender disparity, says a new survey.

About 54.5 percent of female workers face gender disparity and 31.8 percent thought of switching jobs, according to the survey conducted by the Onna no Tenshoku (Women Job Change) job search site, among 958 people in February, the Mainichi Shimbun reported on March 7.

Both figures in the survey were 2.5 times higher than the corresponding figures for men, showing that Japan’s gender disparity in the workplace continues unabetted.

The survey was carried out ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

The survey also delved into the various other discriminatory issues faced by women in their workplaces.

Around 40.3 percent of women surveyed responded that they were "paid less" in comparison to men, forming the largest response recorded.

This was followed by 39.5 percent of women who said that they were "made to serve tea and clean up among other chores.”

Around 37.4 percent of the respondents reported that they were "assigned to ancillary jobs" while 29.1 of the respondents reported that they were "sexually harassed" in their workplace.

The survey also revealed that 64.1 percent of women and 59.4 percent of men felt that “there is a gender gap at their workplaces.”

The survey also considered the various problems faced by men and women at their workplaces due to gender stereotypes.

Around 58.3 percent of women and 50 percent of men felt difficulties at their workplaces because of gender stereotypes, the survey found.

In response to the issues faced at the workplace because of being men, 54.3 percent said they were "assigned to physically taxing jobs," forming the largest response group.

This was followed by around 27.6 percent of men who said that they "felt an atmosphere [in their workplace] where they could not complain," followed by 21.3 percent who said they found it "hard to ask for shorter working hours."

These responses indicated that men were also impacted by the gender gap at their workplaces.

The survey also asked the respondents about their take on what was needed to eliminate gender disparity in Japan.

The most common answer from both men and women was "changing awareness among management," which was followed by the creation “of an environment where everyone finds it easy to take parental or nursing care leave."

Japan scored the lowest in the Women Business and Law Index 2022 by the World Bank among the members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, an intergovernmental organization of 38 developed nations.

South Korea scored 85.0 points followed by Turkey with 82.5 points and Japan scored 78.8 points.

Indermit Singh Gill, chief economist and senior vice president for Development Economics at World Bank said in the report that the gender gap was still rampant, and nations were enacting laws detrimental to gender equality reforms.

“Today, nearly 2.4 billion working-age women live in economies that do not grant them the same rights as men,” Gill said.

He further added that “the year 2022 marks a low point in one respect: economies adopted the fewest gender-related reforms in more than two decades. In some economies, moreover, a troubling trend is underway: previously granted rights are being reversed.”

The World Bank score indicates that Japanese women enjoy less than 80 percent of the legal rights enjoyed by men, pointing to the prevalence of gender disparity in the country.

The index ranks countries based on eight indicators that affect women — mobility, workplace, pay, marriage, parenthood, entrepreneurship, assets, and pension.

Japan scored particularly low in the areas of workplace and pay, the report said.

