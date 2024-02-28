News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Gender-based Violence: An anthropological perspective

Evidence from the comparative history of civilizations and religions indicate that at its beginnings human society was probably matriarchal
Gender-based Violence: An anthropological perspective

Mannequins are covered with slogans as part of a campaign highlighting the problems faced by women. (Photo supplied)

Ottavio De Bertolis SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica
Published: February 29, 2024 04:39 PM GMT

For quite some time now, Italian media has been filled with horrific crimes perpetrated against women by their husbands, partners and boyfriends.

This has involved stalking, domestic and sexual violence causing serious injury, even death. Murders of this nature are often termed “feminicide,” a word that now appears commonplace.

The phenomenon affects women of all ages and social status so much so that it seems endemic in our society. This has led many to reflect on and question this criminal trend and look for a deeper social and anthropological analysis of violence of this nature.

In the beginning was the Mother

In her essay Who Cooked the Last Supper? A Woman’s History of the World, Rosalind Miles takes up again a thesis suggested by Marilyn French.

It is supported by much evidence from the comparative history of civilizations and religions indicating that at its beginnings human society was probably matriarchal. Women had access to power in all its forms, with independence and freedom over many aspects of their lives.

Only later would this state of affairs be undermined by male envy, which would deprive women of their leadership roles and establish male dominance.

Thus arose the aphorism “In the beginning was the Mother,” taken from Marilyn French who deliberately rewrote the well-known “In the beginning was the Word” from the Fourth Gospel Prologue, which in turn echoes the first verse of Genesis: “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth,” an implicit polemic against religious tradition.

These authors see themselves as rewriting history, which they see as warped by male dominance and marked by gender violence, to which women have been subjected for too long.

Actually, the “narratives of beginnings” found in all civilizations are often very interesting, not so much because they reveal what happened in the beginning, in a past before records and thus not easily determinable, but because they project universal history into that beginning.

It is then implied and understood in that origin which houses all subsequent development. Thus “in the beginning” becomes a “by the beginning” or an “in principle,” suggesting that it has always been so, and will always be so.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Indeed, to place the struggle between man and woman at the beginning, changing only who currently dominates, is to affirm that in principle history, even today’s current state of affairs, is a war, as the pre-Socratic Heraclitus suggested: “Polemos is the father of all things, of all kings; some he unveils as gods and others as men, some he makes slaves and others free.”

Implicitly, there is no peace, for each is against the other. Thus the gods are against men, and men against the gods; slaves are against the free, and the free against the slaves; the victors are the strongest, and because of this they prevail.

Read the complete article here.
 
This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Apostolic Vicar Socrates Calamba Mesiona of Puerto Princesa, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Antonius Subianto Bunyamin of Bandung , Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paulinus Yan Olla of Tanjung Selor, Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Ponen Paul Kubi of Mymensingh, Bangladesh
Read More...
Latest News
Govt admits 219 deaths in sectarian strife in India’s Manipur
Govt admits 219 deaths in sectarian strife in India’s Manipur
Myanmar rights body labeled junta's ‘propaganda’ tool
Myanmar rights body labeled junta's ‘propaganda’ tool
Filipino rights groups decry 'lighter penalties' for killer cops
Filipino rights groups decry 'lighter penalties' for killer cops
Doctors’ strike puts pressure on Korean Catholic hospitals
Doctors’ strike puts pressure on Korean Catholic hospitals
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.