Gender-based Violence: An anthropological perspective

For quite some time now, Italian media has been filled with horrific crimes perpetrated against women by their husbands, partners and boyfriends.

This has involved stalking, domestic and sexual violence causing serious injury, even death. Murders of this nature are often termed “feminicide,” a word that now appears commonplace.

The phenomenon affects women of all ages and social status so much so that it seems endemic in our society. This has led many to reflect on and question this criminal trend and look for a deeper social and anthropological analysis of violence of this nature.

In the beginning was the Mother

In her essay Who Cooked the Last Supper? A Woman’s History of the World, Rosalind Miles takes up again a thesis suggested by Marilyn French.

It is supported by much evidence from the comparative history of civilizations and religions indicating that at its beginnings human society was probably matriarchal. Women had access to power in all its forms, with independence and freedom over many aspects of their lives.

Only later would this state of affairs be undermined by male envy, which would deprive women of their leadership roles and establish male dominance.

Thus arose the aphorism “In the beginning was the Mother,” taken from Marilyn French who deliberately rewrote the well-known “In the beginning was the Word” from the Fourth Gospel Prologue, which in turn echoes the first verse of Genesis: “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth,” an implicit polemic against religious tradition.

These authors see themselves as rewriting history, which they see as warped by male dominance and marked by gender violence, to which women have been subjected for too long.

Actually, the “narratives of beginnings” found in all civilizations are often very interesting, not so much because they reveal what happened in the beginning, in a past before records and thus not easily determinable, but because they project universal history into that beginning.

It is then implied and understood in that origin which houses all subsequent development. Thus “in the beginning” becomes a “by the beginning” or an “in principle,” suggesting that it has always been so, and will always be so.

Indeed, to place the struggle between man and woman at the beginning, changing only who currently dominates, is to affirm that in principle history, even today’s current state of affairs, is a war, as the pre-Socratic Heraclitus suggested: “Polemos is the father of all things, of all kings; some he unveils as gods and others as men, some he makes slaves and others free.”

Implicitly, there is no peace, for each is against the other. Thus the gods are against men, and men against the gods; slaves are against the free, and the free against the slaves; the victors are the strongest, and because of this they prevail.

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica."