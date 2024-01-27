News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Gazans torn between pride and frustration after ICJ ruling

Some with access to electricity gathered around a television Friday to watch UN top court make an initial ruling on genocide case

Gazans torn between pride and frustration after ICJ ruling

Palestinians lift placards as they attend a live projection of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing of the case brought by South Africa against Israel, at the Ramallah municipality in the occupied West Bank on Jan. 26. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Rafah

By AFP, Rafah

Published: January 27, 2024 05:29 AM GMT

Updated: January 27, 2024 05:38 AM GMT

Palestinians trapped in the grip of war were caught between feelings of pride and frustration on Friday following the UN's top court saying Israel must prevent genocide in Gaza.

In the Palestinian territory's southern city of Rafah, more than a million displaced people are struggling to survive amid bombardment and severe shortages of basic supplies.

Some who had access to electricity gathered around a television Friday to watch the International Court of Justice make an initial ruling on the genocide case brought by South Africa against Israel.

"I feel proud of the court's decision, it's the first time that the world's telling Israel that it crosses all lines and international law," said Maha Yasin, who was forced to flee from the northern Gaza City to Rafah.

"At least I feel that the world has started to feel for us, and that our blood, our martyrs, our physical and mental loss is not in vain," the 42-year-old told AFP.

More than 26,000 people have been killed in Gaza, about 70 percent of them women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

The war erupted on October 7 with an unprecedented Hamas attack which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Militants also seized about 250 hostages and Israel says around 132 of them remain in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 28 dead captives.

The Israeli military has laid to waste swathes of Gaza in its blistering assault, with 1.7 million people forced to flee their homes according to the United Nations.

'Stop the war'

Abu Mohammed Zaqout, 55, reached Rafah with dozens of relatives who were crammed into a tent unfit for the harsh winter weather.

"I was pinning my hopes on the court ordering a stop to the war," he said.

"But I am happy that I lived to see the day when the world is saying to Israel that it is criminal and its war unethical," added Zaqout.

The ICJ's landmark decision also said Israel must facilitate "urgently needed" humanitarian aid to Gaza, where the limited number of trucks that enter are often swamped by people desperate for food.

Zaqout supported the court's ruling, but said it would not be enough to stop the suffering.

"We need to see an end to the war on the ground. No one can bear it anymore," he told AFP.

The court session was closely watched around the world and in the occupied West Bank, where residents gathered at a cinema in Ramallah.

"Thank you South Africa" placards were on display, but attendees were disappointed the court stopped short of ordering an immediate halt to hostilities.

"It is unacceptable for the world to stand today -- after more than a hundred days -- and still watch, and not make an immediate decision to stop the fire, bring in food and medicine, and evacuate the wounded," said Hala Abu Gharbiyeh, with a South African flag in her hand.

A metres-high statue of South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela stands in Ramallah, while earlier this month Palestinians raised the country's flag over the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Back at the cinema, Palestinian Mais Shabana said she was disappointed with the court's response to the South Africa case.

"We were very optimistic, but now we are not happy. We feel that the court could have clearly decided that there would be a ceasefire," she said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Religious sister beaten up and sexually assaulted in Colombia Religious sister beaten up and sexually assaulted in Colombia
Catholic midwife at Auschwitz recalled as champion of humanity Catholic midwife at Auschwitz recalled as champion of humanity
Blessings are signs of church's closeness: pope Blessings are signs of church's closeness: pope
Gazans torn between pride and frustration after ICJ ruling Gazans torn between pride and frustration after ICJ ruling
Canadian cardinal denies 'unfounded' sex assault claims Canadian cardinal denies 'unfounded' sex assault claims
Governorship hopes of Sarawak's Dayaks are dashed again Governorship hopes of Sarawak's Dayaks are dashed again
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kannur

Diocese of Kannur

Kannur diocese covers the territory of Kannur and Kasargode districts of Kerala which comprises an area of 4,988 square

Read more
Diocese of Hyderabad

Diocese of Hyderabad

The Dioceses comprises the entire southern Sindh province, except the Karachi metropolis. With an area of 137,386

Read more
Diocese of Macau

Diocese of Macau

Established in 1576, Macau is the first diocese in the Far East and has been the gateway of missionaries entering

Read more
Diocese of Melaka-Johor

Diocese of Melaka-Johor

In a land area of 20,364 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the states of Johor and Melaka in the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.