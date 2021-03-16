X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Gay Filipino couples speak out against blessings ban

Many say they feel let down after the pope previously appeared to support civil unions for same-sex couples

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Updated: March 16, 2021 07:45 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Eight Indian Christians hospitalized after attack by Hindu mob

Mar 15, 2021
2

Pakistani Christian serving life for blasphemy gets death sentence

Mar 12, 2021
3

Indian priest excommunicated, accused of attacking bishop

Mar 15, 2021
4

Myanmar needs our prayers and robust action by world leaders

Mar 15, 2021
5

Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?

Mar 12, 2021
6

Bali churches go quiet on Hindus' Day of Silence

Mar 15, 2021
7

Cardinal Bo calls for week of prayer for China Church

Mar 14, 2021
8

Pope Francis appoints new nuncio to India and Nepal

Mar 15, 2021
9

Folk play aims to convince Indian tribal people they were Hindus

Mar 12, 2021
10

British social worker honored by Bangladesh

Mar 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Gay Filipino couples speak out against blessings ban

Pope Francis has approved a document issued by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith which states the clergy cannot bless same-sex unions. (Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP)

Gay couples in the Philippines have hit out at Pope Francis and the Catholic Church after the Vatican ruled out giving blessings to same-sex unions.

The Church cannot bless a sexual relationship that falls outside the bounds of a marriage between a man and a woman, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) said on March 15 in a document approved by the pope.

The CDF is one of nine congregations of the Roman Curia tasked to promulgate and to defend Catholic doctrine.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

It was responding to a question as to whether the Church has the power to bless gay unions.

It also came just months after the pope indicated in a documentary that he backed civil unions for same-sex couples.

“We are hurt. We thought Pope Francis was welcoming of same-sex couples. We’ve been hoping that at least a blessing could be given as an act of mercy and compassion, but I think there was a denial of mercy and compassion in this case,” one gay couple told UCA News.

A blessing and a wedding are two different things, they said.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Reading the document was discouraging and disheartening to members of the gay community in the Philippines and around the world, they added.

“We were discouraged because we thought Pope Francis could be our voice in a church dominated by very conservative Catholics. The battle is not over. We will continue to hope,” the couple said.

The document affirmed the Catholic Church’s stance on same-sex marriage that it does not conform to God’s plan.

Related News

“The presence in such relationships of positive elements, which are in themselves to be valued and appreciated, cannot justify these relationships and render them legitimate objects of an ecclesial blessing since the positive elements exist within the context of a union not ordered to the Creator’s plan,” said the document.

The Vatican said that although the Catholic Church can bless sinners, it could not bless sin itself.

“But he [God] does not and cannot bless sin: he blesses sinful man, so that he may recognize that he is part of his plan of love and allow himself to be changed by him. He in fact ‘takes us as we are, but never leaves us as we are’.”

Father Roland Benitez of Catarman Diocese in Samar province said members of the gay community could still seek blessings as individual members of the Catholic Church.

“The Vatican does not say it marginalizes the gay community. What it simply says is that the Church does not have the authority to bless a union that is contrary to its teachings to begin with,” Father Benitez told UCA News.

Also Read

Indonesian police feel heat in 'Catholic brother' abuse case
Indonesian police feel heat in 'Catholic brother' abuse case
Cambodia imposes harsh laws as Covid numbers spike
Cambodia imposes harsh laws as Covid numbers spike
Cardinal Tagle praises 'caring' Filipino overseas workers
Cardinal Tagle praises 'caring' Filipino overseas workers
Malaysian archdiocese focuses on mental health during Lent
Malaysian archdiocese focuses on mental health during Lent
More prison space needed for Thai pro-democracy protesters
More prison space needed for Thai pro-democracy protesters
Vietnamese nuns help lepers displaced by seaside project
Vietnamese nuns help lepers displaced by seaside project

Latest News

Japanese push back against Confucian tradition of uniformity
Mar 16, 2021
Christians asked to vote for secularism in eastern India
Mar 16, 2021
Indonesian police feel heat in 'Catholic brother' abuse case
Mar 16, 2021
Cambodia imposes harsh laws as Covid numbers spike
Mar 16, 2021
Gay Filipino couples speak out against blessings ban
Mar 16, 2021
Charismatic prayer group unites Filipino migrants in Macau
Mar 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Japanese push back against Confucian tradition of uniformity
Mar 16, 2021
Myanmar needs our prayers and robust action by world leaders
Mar 15, 2021
Letter from Rome: Our very human and evangelical pope
Mar 13, 2021
Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Mar 12, 2021
Where is Somchai? A brave wife's 17-year quest for the truth
Mar 12, 2021

Features

Charismatic prayer group unites Filipino migrants in Macau
Mar 16, 2021
Green-fingered South Korean nuns toil to safeguard creation
Mar 16, 2021
Vietnamese nuns help lepers displaced by seaside project
Mar 15, 2021
Sri Lankan Catholics step up struggle over Easter attacks
Mar 15, 2021
Human trafficking in Indonesia a tough nut to crack
Mar 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Largest day of multifaith climate protests presses governments banks to end fossil fuel funding

Largest day of multifaith climate protests presses governments, banks to end fossil fuel funding
Charismatic prayer group unites Filipino migrants in Macau

Charismatic prayer group unites Filipino migrants in Macau
Renovation of cathedral in Cameroons capital continues

Renovation of cathedral in Cameroon’s capital continues
Pope celebrates Mass for 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines

Pope celebrates Mass for 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines
Pope Francis begins Year Nine with much still to do

Pope Francis begins “Year Nine” with much still to do

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 16 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 16 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Lent
Lord Jesus, open our hearts to the healing and consoling power of Your mercy and grace

Lord Jesus, open our hearts to the healing and consoling power of Your mercy and grace

O mighty Lord, you are our refuge in these troubled times

O mighty Lord, you are our refuge in these troubled times
St. Heribert of Cologne | Saint of the Day

St. Heribert of Cologne | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.