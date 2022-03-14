Bangladesh

Garo villagers protest artificial lake in Bangladesh

Activists say project would destroy the farmland of some 25,000 indigenous people

A Garo woman passes a paddy field in Madhupur, northwest Bangladesh. The government is planning to create an artificial lake in the area. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

By Stephan Uttom, Dhaka Updated: March 14, 2022 03:09 PM GMT

Indigenous people in northwest Bangladesh have intensified their protest against a government plan to create an artificial lake, saying it would destroy their habitat and the farmland of some 25,000 people.

The allegation was made at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity on March 10 under the banner of the Alliance of Indigenous Student-Youth Organizations.

“In order to entertain tourists in Madhupur forest area of ​​Tangail district, it has been decided to forcibly make an artificial lake in the crop lands of indigenous people. As a result, day by day our livelihood will be seriously threatened and agrarian economy will be disrupted,” Tony Chiran, a Catholic and organizing secretary of the Bangladesh Indigenous Youth Forum, said during the press conference.

“Such a development will have a permanent social, cultural, economic and environmental impact on the 25,000 indigenous people living along the proposed lake.”

The Forest Department is currently implementing the Sustainable Forest and Livelihood project in collaboration with the World Bank for eco-tourism development and sustainable management of Madhupur National Park.

The government is implementing infrastructure projects including gardens with boundary walls, two-story guest houses and underground reservoirs. The Forest Department has decided to create an artificial lake for the entertainment of domestic and foreign tourists, according to villagers.

“I strongly disagree with the government’s decision. I will not let them dig a lake here. There is plenty of vacant land elsewhere”

“We have been living here for years and if the government digs a lake here, I will lose my only crop land,” a Catholic villager told UCA News on condition of anonymity.

“I strongly disagree with the government’s decision. I will not let them dig a lake here. There is plenty of vacant land elsewhere.”

This is not the first land dispute between indigenous communities and the Forest Department. In 2000, the department moved to set up a forest conservation and ecotourism project on 1,214 hectares in Madhupur, defying opposition from tribal people.

In 2004, two indigenous activists were shot dead and dozens injured, allegedly by the police, after thousands of indigenous people joined a series of large protests against the project. The protests forced the government to suspend the project that same year.

“This is not the first time that indigenous people have lost their land. But this time we can take a different approach. We can hold negotiations with the government without going directly to the movement. For example, in exchange for a lake, we will want a permanent solution to our land problems, otherwise we will go into a movement,” said Eugene Nokrek, a Garo rights activist and president of Joenshahi Adivasi Development Council.

"Influential people are trying to divide tribal people in order to implement their interests. Someone is being greedy and someone is being intimidated”

Apurbo Mrong, secretary of the Justice and Peace Commission in Mymensingh Diocese which covers the area, strongly opposes the government’s lake project and said it is absolutely irrational.

“The Church has never advocated digging artificial lakes to destroy agricultural land and cause deforestation in the name of development in the area,” Mrong told UCA News.

“Influential people are trying to divide tribal people in order to implement their interests. Someone is being greedy and someone is being intimidated. However, the Church is always ready to give any kind of help.”

Abu Saleh, assistant forest officer of Tangail Divisional Forest Department, told UCA News that there were instructions from higher authorities not to speak to the media. “I don’t want to say anything about this issue as per our higher authority’s decision,” he said.

