Thailand

Funeral for Christian Thai actress draws widespread attention

Controversy surrounds death of Nida Patcharaveerapong, who drowned in Chao Phraya River on Feb. 24

Nida Patcharaveerapong drowned in the Chao Phraya River after falling from a speedboat. (Photo: YouTube)

By UCA News reporter, Bangkok Updated: March 14, 2022 04:43 AM GMT

The Christian funeral in Bangkok of a popular Thai actress who died in a boat accident drew huge attention in the predominantly Buddhist country.

More than 1,000 mourners congregated on March 11 at Liberty Church for an extravagant prayer service with newly installed sound and lighting systems for Nida Patcharaveerapong, 37, who drowned in the Chao Phraya River on Feb. 24 in circumstances still not fully explained.

Thousands of others watched the event streamed live on social media.

“Definitely the perfect paradise is recreated for welcoming [Nida] back to [the] house of the Lord,” said an announcement by the Protestant church on Facebook.

Two days later, an equally lavish burial ceremony was attended by a large group of worshippers during an event that, too, was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube by the church.

“We all know that Nida is a beloved daughter of God. God has arranged a place for this daughter in heaven,” the church said in another message on social media.

The boat’s owner and driver have been charged with negligence leading to a death and operating an unauthorized vessel

Several celebrities attended the high-profile events for the Christian actress, who had been outspoken about her faith.

She fell into the Chao Phraya River from a small speedboat during a nighttime cruise with five other people on board. Her body was recovered two days later and there has been endless speculation about the circumstances of her death ever since.

Initially, the other people on board that night said Nida had been relieving herself at the back of the boat, whose toilet was out of order, when she fell into the river during a sudden lurch of the vessel.

However, they failed to call for help for at least an hour after she fell into the river and disappeared from view.

The boat’s owner and driver have been charged with negligence leading to a death and operating an unauthorized vessel.

There have also been allegations of foul play involved in the actress’s death, which has captivated Thais for weeks, with people citing the conflicting testimonies of people on board the boat at the time of her drowning.

A forensic expert said he could not tell whether she had fallen from the boat or been pushed by someone, and police have said that they were continuing their investigation into the matter

A forensic examination showed that Nida, reportedly a competent swimmer, had suffered a deep cut on her left leg, possibly from a boat propeller, and died from drowning.

A forensic expert said he could not tell whether she had fallen from the boat or been pushed by someone, and police have said that they were continuing their investigation into the matter.

Late last week fans of the actress, who had been a mainstay of popular Thai soap operas and commercials, staged a protest outside the headquarters of the Royal Thai Police in central Bangkok, calling on police to re-examine the evidence surrounding her death.

However, other Thais have pointed out that despite being a good swimmer she should have been wearing a life jacket, which she was not when she fell into the river.

Those on board were reportedly consuming alcoholic beverages during the nighttime outing on the river.

