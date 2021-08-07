X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Funding crunch hits WFP hunger mission in Myanmar

Covid surge is compounding hunger amid job losses, rising food and fuel prices, political unrest, violence and displacement

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: August 07, 2021 04:07 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Time to confront the Chinese emperor with no clothes

Aug 5, 2021
2

Alarm as Thai children separated from Covid-hit families

Aug 6, 2021
3

Bishop inaugurates first Jesuit residence in Indian state

Aug 3, 2021
4

Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list

Aug 3, 2021
5

Abducted priest, catechist released in Myanmar's Chin state

Aug 5, 2021
6

Singapore parish beholds legacy of French missionaries

Aug 4, 2021
7

The British missionary who became a friend of India's poor

Aug 4, 2021
8

Report alleging 'church for votes' fuels tension in India

Aug 4, 2021
9

Dalit girl's rape-murder triggers protests in India

Aug 4, 2021
10

China jails Christians for selling Bible players

Aug 4, 2021
Support UCA News
Funding crunch hits WFP hunger mission in Myanmar

Children from a WFP beneficiary family having lunch at their home in an informal settlement in Hlaing Thar Yar Township, Yangon. (Photo: WFP)

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that its lifesaving operations in Myanmar are being held back by a major funding shortfall, with over 70 percent of its funding needs over the coming six months still unmet.

A massive wave of Covid-19 infections surging throughout the country is compounding hunger as families struggle amid job losses, rising food and fuel prices, political unrest, violence and displacement.

In April, WFP estimated that the number of people facing hunger could more than double to 6.2 million in the next six months, up from 2.8 million prior to February. Subsequent monitoring surveys carried out by WFP have shown that since February more and more families are being pushed to the edge, struggling to put even the most basic food on the table.

“We have seen hunger spreading further and deeper in Myanmar. Nearly 90 percent of households living in slum-like settlements around Yangon say they have to borrow money to buy food; incomes have been badly affected for many,” said WFP Myanmar country director Stephen Anderson.

Starting in May, WFP launched a new urban food response, targeting 2 million people in Yangon and Mandalay, Myanmar’s two biggest cities. Most people receiving assistance are mothers, children, people with disabilities and the elderly. To date, 650,000 people have been assisted in urban areas.

More than 220,000 people have fled violence since February and are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. WFP has reached 17,500 newly displaced people and is working to assist more in August. In total, 1.25 million people in Myanmar have received WFP food, cash and nutrition assistance in 2021 across urban and rural areas.

However, with US$86 million more required over the next six months, it is uncertain how far these operations can go.

“The people of Myanmar are facing their most difficult moment in living memory. It is critically important for us to be able to access to all those in need and receive the funding to provide them with humanitarian assistance,” Anderson explained.

“Now more than ever, the people of Myanmar need our support. We are deeply grateful for the backing of the international community — the people of Myanmar will never forget your generosity and solidarity.”

Related News

Also Read

Religions praised for efforts in Vietnam's Covid-19 fight
Religions praised for efforts in Vietnam's Covid-19 fight
US hailed for blocking fishing vessel over forced labor
US hailed for blocking fishing vessel over forced labor
Philippine capital back in lockdown over Delta fears
Philippine capital back in lockdown over Delta fears
Aceh Christians take church dispute to Jakarta
Aceh Christians take church dispute to Jakarta
Catholic priest helps victims of slum fire in Thailand
Catholic priest helps victims of slum fire in Thailand
Modern Singapore's dark secret: female genital mutilation
Modern Singapore's dark secret: female genital mutilation

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

'Killer robots' pose threat to innocent civilians, Vatican warns
Aug 7, 2021
Spiritual abuse more frequent than thought, Vatican official says
Aug 7, 2021
Cardinal says El Salvador living through 'political earthquake'
Aug 7, 2021
Movie titles referring to Jesus spark anger in India
Aug 7, 2021
Funding crunch hits WFP hunger mission in Myanmar
Aug 7, 2021
Religions praised for efforts in Vietnam's Covid-19 fight
Aug 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Japanese kick up a stink over Olympic incompetence
Aug 6, 2021
India becomes unapologetically Hindu under PM Modi
Aug 5, 2021
Time to confront the Chinese emperor with no clothes
Aug 5, 2021
Japan's place in a changing world for women
Aug 5, 2021
Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list
Aug 3, 2021

Features

Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well
Aug 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Aug 5, 2021
The British missionary who became a friend of India's poor
Aug 4, 2021
Vietnam Catholics help migrant workers escaping Covid-19
Aug 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Tying off the threads of doubt

Tying off the threads of doubt
Other Angels should fall

Other Angels should fall
The climate emergency Part 1

The climate emergency (Part 1)
My inner experience has led me to this Love thing

My inner experience has led me to this Love thing…
Hiroshima and Nagasaki remembered

Hiroshima and Nagasaki remembered
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday August 7 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday August 7 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, teach us to be responsible disciples with faith and hope

Lord, teach us to be responsible disciples with faith and hope
Let us pray: “I love you, Lord, my strength”

Let us pray: “I love you, Lord, my strength”
Saint Sixtus II and Companions | Saint of the Day

Saint Sixtus II and Companions | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.